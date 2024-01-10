SAP doubles down on cloud-first innovation with executive reshuffle

SAP is reshuffling its executive board to place even more emphasis on serving its cloud customers.

Executive board member Thomas Saueressig, previously responsible for product engineering, will soon take on a new role as head of customer services and delivery, focused on maximizing potential for customers in the cloud, said Hasso Plattner, chairman of the company’s board of directors.

To prioritize innovation adoption in the cloud will annoy some of SAP’s most faithful customers. Many of them are increasingly unable to adopt SAP’s innovations because they’re simply not made available to them. That’s because, as SAP CEO Christian Klein told financial analysts in July 2023, only customers running its flagship S/4HANA ERP platform through the cloud-based subscription offering, Rise with SAP, will receive the company’s latest AI and carbon-accounting innovations.

Those running SAP’s older ERP software, ECC, or S/4HANA on premises or in hosted environments are out of luck — and that’s no small number. Last year, a UK & Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) survey found that only 21% of its members running S/4HANA were using the private- or public-cloud edition. The proportion was similar among members of DSAG, the German-speaking SAP User Group.

The user groups have criticized SAP’s cloud-only innovation policy, saying those paying to use the software in other environments deserve a fair return, too, and that the company should pay more attention to those running its software on premises.

No change in direction

From April 1, Saueressig’s replacement as head of SAP’s product engineering organization will be Muhammad Alam.