Accenture buys Navisite in its 4th acquisition of 2024

Accenture on Wednesday said it is acquiring digital transformation services provider Navisite in an effort to boost its cloud transformation business.

While the terms of the acquisition from private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners were not disclosed, the Massachusetts-based firm is expected to bolster Accenture’s application and infrastructure-managed services capabilities in North America.

The acquisition will enhance Accenture’s ability to help US and Canadian clients modernize for AI by building a strong digital core steeped in data and cloud, the company said in a statement.

The deal will also see Navisite’s team of 1,500 people join Accenture’s Infrastructure Engineering practice, a team that focuses on building and maintaining systems, and networks to run business software and store data.

Navisite, which has over 400 cloud engineers who hold more than 2,000 relevant certifications, claims to have deep experience across multiple cloud providers, enterprise applications, and digital technologies.

The company has served clients in sectors such as technology, business services, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing.