Survey: Execs eager to implement generative AI, but few know how

Overwhelming majorities of executives around the world are planning to spend money on generative AI this year, but very few are truly ready for the technology, according to a survey released today by the Boston Consulting Group.\n\nFully 85% of the more than 1,400 executives surveyed for BCG\u2019s AI Radar report said that they were planning to invest in generative AI, but the report found that the technology faces a wide array of stumbling blocks at most organizations.\n\nNearly two-thirds (62%) said their firms were waiting to see how new regulations around AI use develop, while 74% said that substantive change management would be needed to help cope with the advent of generative AI. An average of 46% of the survey respondents\u2019 workforces will need additional training, while almost 60% said that their C-suite had limited or no expertise with the technology.\n\nAccording to BCG\u2019s report, comparatively few, just 19%, of executives are focusing on costs of use, which the researchers said \u201chas serious long-term implications,\u201d while most respondents said they were more focused on performance, quality, and data protection issues.\n\nVladimir Lukic, head of BCG\u2019s tech and digital advantage practice, said that, despite these clear stumbling blocks, the headlong rush to adopt generative AI is likely a good thing for a lot of businesses. In essence, he said, the headline-grabbing nature of the technology looks to be an effective catalyst, forcing organizations to confront and address technical and ethical issues around AI adoption.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s just a wonderful catalyst to put the AI topics on the table,\u201d he said. \u201cIt forces conversations like \u2018what kind of data stores do we have,\u2019 and \u2018what can we really do with them?\u2019\u201d\n\nIn terms of the workforce required, Lukic said companies should be looking to hire data managers, data engineers, and legal and risk management staff with specific knowledge of generative AI, though this can be easier said than done.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s very few legal folks who have expertise in this area,\u201d he noted.\n\nNevertheless, generative AI is an area where C-suites can effectively lead from the front, Lukic said. The companies experiencing the most early progress with generative AI are the ones where executives clearly have the technology as a major item on the agenda.\n\n\u201cIt comes down to whether it\u2019s top of mind and whether it\u2019s an agenda item for the CEO and leadership,\u201d he said.