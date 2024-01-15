15 ways to grow as an IT leader in 2024

The technology landscape isn\u2019t the only element evolving within the IT department, nor are rank-and-file staffers the only IT professionals expected to upskill.\n\nCIOs, too, are expanding their executive capabilities \u2014 as they should be \u2014 given the everchanging list of challenges they face.\n\nThose challenges have IT leaders sharpening existing skills and developing new ones as ways to improve their leadership style, while others are exploring new opportunities or expanding work responsibilities to grow their executive profiles.\n\nAs workers at all levels put together their development plans for 2024, IT leaders, recruiters, researchers, and advisors share here what actions CIOs can take to advance their careers if they want to embrace a growth mindset.\n\n1. Reengage with learning\n\n\u201cThe pandemic offered many of us a reprieve from attending conferences \u2014 and I enjoyed the break from conference food and delayed flights \u2014 but now it\u2019s time to reengage,\u201d says George F. Claffey Jr., CIO of Central Connecticut State University. \u201cPersonally, I\u2019ve been focusing on both structured learning through certificate courses or programs and attending industry conferences, which each offer unique benefits.\u201d\n\nFor example, Claffey Jr. completed a six-week, web-based MIT-run AI course during the fall and he has started attending external conferences again, saying they\u2019re \u201cgreat for observing and sometimes sharing different applications of technology.\u201d\n\n2. Master AI\n\nSaby Waraich, CIO and CISO at Clackamas Community College, echoes many of his peers when he says mastering the conversation around AI is necessary to be a top-notch IT leader in 2024 and beyond. He says to do otherwise would risk being left behind.\n\n\u201cAI is fast changing, which is why I have to put more time into keeping up with learning about AI, how it\u2019s changing and its impact,\u201d he says, noting that he plans to take an AI course and participate in the AI special interest group formed by the Society for Information Management\u2019s Portland chapter.\n\n3. Create a personal board of directors\n\nThe use of a personal board of directors is a longstanding recommendation for executives.\n\nThere are good reasons for that, says Valerie Di Maria, founder and principal of the10company, a strategic consulting firm that specializes in executive coaching.\n\nDi Maria says having a group of trusted advisors can help CIOs \u2014 or any professional \u2014 identify and correct deficits as well as hone and build up strengths.\n\nShe advises CIOs to tap several executives from outside their current organization, including those from other functional areas and industries, so that CIOs can gain from their diverse experiences and perspectives. She recommends CIOs share with these board members their own goals and areas in need of improvement so that those advisors can help them make meaningful changes.\n\nSanjay Srivastava, chief digital strategist at Genpact, can attest to the value of this leadership-building strategy, saying that \u201ca curated network of like-minded peers across industries that I can brainstorm with\u201d has been extremely helpful.\n\n\u201cI look for peers that have a growth mindset and [who] want to share and learn from each other,\u201d he says. \u201cWe share and learn \u2014 across technologies, practical approaches, working frameworks. This has allowed me to stay on my game.\u201d\n\n4. Cultivate a personal brand\n\nDi Maria also recommends CIOs create an executive brand this year, if they haven\u2019t done so already.\n\n\u201cThis helps you be a better leader and help you advance, because it has you focus on what you stand for,\u201d she explains. \u201cIt helps you focus on how you show up and what you do so you\u2019re more effective in your job. It helps you figure out what you should be doing, what your priorities are, and how what you\u2019re doing provides value in your workplace.\u201d\n\nShe points to one CIO whose personal brand was being future-focused as an example of a good approach to this strategy. But to be effective, a personal brand must be authentic, differentiating, credible, consistent, of value in the workplace, and provable with action, Di Maria says.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not just talk or a label. It really has to relate to what you do,\u201d she adds.\n\n5. Land more speaking gigs\n\nAnother career-building objective for Clackamas Community College\u2019s Waraich is to find more speaking opportunities. He sees speaking engagements as a way to sharpen his communications skills, build up his position as a thought leader, and help solidify his CIO brand. He says it also helps him contribute to his professional community and can open up new opportunities \u2014 such as becoming a full-time keynote speaker.\n\n6. Nurture your inner storyteller\n\nThe value of storytelling in business, particularly in sales and marketing, is well established, yet many executives have no training or skill in this space, says Caitlin McGaw, a career strategist and job search coach with Caitlin McGaw Coaching and herself a writer with the professional governance association ISACA.\n\nMake 2024 the year to change that.\n\nCIOs, of course, have been focusing on their communication skills for years. But McGaw says storytelling can influence, inform, and inspire in ways that sharing information in a straightforward way does not.\n\n\u201cWhen you encapsulate a message in a story, it shows the value of that message. Storytelling makes it memorable, versus facts or concepts that might go in one ear and out the other,\u201d she explains. \u201cStorytelling inspires bold change; it inspires teams to follow your vision and take the risks you need to take.\u201d\n\nWho wouldn\u2019t want to be able to do that?\n\nBut storytelling doesn\u2019t come naturally to most people, so McGaw suggests taking a class or using storytelling frameworks to help learn the craft. Start small, making sure the story includes key elements such as a challenge or conflict, a clear narrative and a resolution. Then she advises practice: Work out stories first with peers or mentors to test whether the stories inspire the desired responses or convey the intended messages.\n\n\u201cStories can be personal or broader level or about someone else,\u201d she adds, \u201cbut they have to service the purpose of crystalizing a message that you want your audience to hear.\u201d\n\n7. Sharpen your people skills\n\nAI is one of the most transformative technologies to come along in a long time. That makes some people excited, others fearful, and still others confused \u2014 particularly when they think about what AI means for them and their jobs.\n\nAs tech leaders, CIOs are instrumental in leading people through that change \u2014 and they must be better at it than they\u2019ve been in the past, says Jason Pyle, president and managing director of Harvey Nash US and Canada, an IT recruitment and consultancy firm.\n\n\u201cIt will come down to navigating all the human elements,\u201d he says.\n\nPyle advises CIOs to grow their interpersonal skills, including their emotional intelligence, empathy, communication, and listening abilities.\n\nThese are, indeed, characteristics that can be developed, but it takes effort and a willingness to work differently, Pyle explains, adding that CIOs can work with mentors and ask peers for honest assessments to pinpoint areas for improvement.\n\n\u201cAnytime you\u2019re starting down a pathway of change, you have to talk to people you trust, let them know what you\u2019re working on, and then set a measuring stick,\u201d Pyle says. \u201cIt\u2019s about taking steps to make adjustments and to self-assess and assess with others.\u201d\n\n8. Advance your financial acumen\n\nExecutives don\u2019t have a good read on the economic conditions ahead, with international conflicts, polarizing politics, and a contentious presidential election adding more unpredictability to ongoing economic uncertainties.\n\nBecause of this, many CEOs and board members are asking CIOs to do more with less. The 2023 Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report, for example, determined from its survey that improved operational efficiency is the top business priority that tech leaders will be asked to address in 2024.\n\nCIOs who want to be fully engaged in those efficiency conversations will need to advance their accounting and finance acumen, Pyle says.\n\n\u201cUnderstand cash flow statements and, more important, how those equate to the financial health of the organization you work for. Understand what your CFO is really looking at. Get to the point where you\u2019re walking parallel with the CFO, where you can leverage financial information to create compelling use cases, even if money isn\u2019t being spent like it used to.\u201d\n\n9. Get better at pitching the value of IT\n\nMarcus Session, vice president of IT for Tampa International Airport and a leader with the Society for Information Management (SIM) Tampa Bay chapter, knows he\u2019s not the only one talking tech with his executive peers.\n\nSession sees tech vendors making sales calls to the other C-suite executives, engaging them at conferences and sponsoring events that put them in front of those functional leaders.\n\nIt might be tough for CIOs to match the marketing material produced by the vendors, he says, but he sees promoting the value of IT as an important pursuit for 2024.\n\n\u201cAll CIOs are going to have to present their vision on why IT is valuable,\u201d he says.\n\nSession plans to get better at pitching the value IT brings by being more attentive to \u201cspeaking the language of business\u201d and by developing business strategy plans alongside his executive peers.\n\n\u201cThis means creating plans that a normal person will understand, not talking about workloads in the cloud, for example, so that they see that IT is trying to deliver solutions for them faster and provide more flexibility to meet their business needs,\u201d Session adds.\n\n10. Learn more about business operations\n\nSimilarly, Session wants to gain a deeper understanding of business operations, seeing that as another way to help him evolve into a stronger IT leader. He\u2019s still devising the ways he\u2019ll make good on this objective, but he has some ideas \u2014 like \u201cintegrating myself into other areas of the business as much as possible. I\u2019m trying to get in the weeds of business operations,\u201d he says.\n\n11. Focus more on the techie side\n\nAfter years of CIOs building up their business acumen, Anup Purohit, global CIO of IT and business services provider Wipro, says AI and other emerging technologies show why CIOs shouldn\u2019t abandon their technical side.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s important for us to continue to focus on this technology part. I am business on one side and a techie on the other side. And I want to keep trying things on the tech side,\u201d he says.\n\n12. Make more time to guide others\n\nAnother way Purohit plans to expand his leadership profile is by taking more time to teach others about building their own careers in IT.\n\nPurohit already works with early-career IT workers within his own company as well as college students \u201cto share real-time industry experience\u201d but he aims to do more of it in 2024.\n\nAlthough Purohit doesn\u2019t harbor any ambitions to move into academia or teaching, he says taking time to help guide the next generation of IT workers (and possibly future CIOs) is one of his professional and personal passions.\n\n\u201cThere was no one to guide me in that area, and I thought this is something I should be doing for others,\u201d he adds.\n\n13. Be better at leading change\n\nAlthough Boston Consulting Group CIO Chris Bowers, like most IT execs, has had to lead change throughout his career, he says artificial intelligence demands a new type of change leader.\n\n\u201cWe have to think about it differently,\u201d he says, and plans to do that in 2024.\n\n\u201cGen AI creates the potential to drive more value than any other technology I\u2019ve seen in my career, so focusing on making sure we achieve that value is even more important,\u201d Bowers says.\n\nAs such, he\u2019s working with internal and external innovators and leaders to sharpen his ability \u201cto transform how IT can deliver better, faster digital outcomes for BCG [and] working closely with my peers in the industry and every CIO I meet to see what others are doing in this fast-changing topic of gen AI.\u201d\n\n14. Find additional leadership opportunities\n\nFor CIOs who want to be better IT leaders, Di Maria says CIOs can get a needed boost by leading other types of organizations.\n\n\u201cTake on a leadership role that is different than your CIO responsibilities,\u201d she says.\n\nThis could include leading an employee resource group or serving as a volunteer executive or board member at a nonprofit or professional association.\n\nWorking in different arenas helps CIOs flex leadership muscles that may not get enough exercise during their usual jobs, Di Maria explains. CIOs may also see \u2014 and learn from \u2014 the different leadership styles that other volunteers bring to these opportunities.\n\nWaraich agrees with that perspective, saying he stepped up to serve as president of SIM\u2019s Portland chapter in part for the opportunity it offers to practice leadership with influence rather than authority and to further build his CIO brand.\n\n15. Focus on becoming a better IT leader\n\nWaraich also plans to take a very deliberate step to improve himself as an IT leader: He will apply next year for SIM\u2019s Executive Leadership Development Program.\n\n\u201cAs most CIOs know, it\u2019s lonely once you\u2019re at the executive level. This helps build a network and allows for conversations and connections,\u201d he says. \u201cBut I also hope to get more insights into what my blind spots are, so I can address them and continue to grow professionally.\u201d