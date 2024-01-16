Mastering the art of motivation

Good CIOs don’t get things done. They build an IT organization that gets things done.

This starts with the dreaded organizational chart, but only because the org chart is the manager’s tool for documenting what responsibilities have been delegated and to whom. In an effective organization, it should go without saying, everyone knows who’s responsible for what.

But employees knowing what they’re responsible for isn’t the same thing as their caring a whole bunch about their responsibilities. That takes motivation.

Demotivating employees: What not to do

Before a leader tries to motivate those who report to them, they can first pursue the easier goal of not demotivating them. All that takes is decreasing your level of arrogance, disrespect, and unfairness. If you aren’t an arrogant, disrespectful, unfair dink you can proceed to the motivational starting gate.

How do you know? Ask someone you trust. If you aren’t sure whom you can trust you can engage a consultant to interview the employees in your organization, promising them complete confidentiality in exchange for their candor.

Motivating employees: What doesn’t work

There are those whose worldviews are built around the movies and television shows they watch. According to this Hollywood perspective, motivation is a matter of charisma and inspiring speeches.