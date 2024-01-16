Mastering the art of motivation

Good CIOs don\u2019t get things done. They build an IT organization that gets things done.\n\nThis starts with the dreaded organizational chart, but only because the org chart is the manager\u2019s tool for documenting what responsibilities have been delegated and to whom. In an effective organization, it should go without saying, everyone knows who\u2019s responsible for what.\n\nBut employees knowing what they\u2019re responsible for isn\u2019t the same thing as their caring a whole bunch about their responsibilities. That takes motivation.\n\nDemotivating employees: What not to do\n\nBefore a leader tries to motivate those who report to them, they can first pursue the easier goal of not demotivating them. All that takes is decreasing your level of arrogance, disrespect, and unfairness. If you aren\u2019t an arrogant, disrespectful, unfair dink you can proceed to the motivational starting gate.\n\nHow do you know? Ask someone you trust. If you aren\u2019t sure whom you can trust you can engage a consultant to interview the employees in your organization, promising them complete confidentiality in exchange for their candor.\n\nMotivating employees: What doesn\u2019t work\n\nThere are those whose worldviews are built around the movies and television shows they watch. According to this Hollywood perspective, motivation is a matter of charisma and inspiring speeches.\n\nGood luck with that. Charisma, like physics\u2019 account of the electromagnetic force, follows a sort of inverse square law. Even for those who have it, its effect diminishes with distance.\n\nSpeaking of physical laws and their applicability, inspiring speeches resemble radioactivity \u2014 they have a half-life. Following your delivery of even the most inspiring speech, figure employees\u2019 level of inspiration will diminish by half every day that follows.\n\nWhat else doesn\u2019t work? Financial rewards. Money, in the form of \u201cGreat job! Here\u2019s your reward for it!\u201d doesn\u2019t work. Give someone a bonus as a reward for putting forth extra effort and all you\u2019ve done is raise the baseline. A bonus becomes what\u2019s expected, so the next bonus will need to be bigger. Otherwise, the absence of a bonus turns into a demotivator.\n\nAnd that\u2019s for the employee who received the bonus. For everyone else, who in their own eyes also went above and beyond, not getting a bonus when bonuses are a possibility isn\u2019t merely demotivating. It will tick them right off.\n\nAnd that\u2019s before you take into account an effect described in Alfie Kohn\u2019s groundbreaking Punished by Rewards: In a deep and fundamental way, financial incentives are insults, because what they communicate is that you think you have to bribe employees to get them to perform well.\n\nTo be clear, money does have its place, but only in that it\u2019s used as an expression of gratitude, not as an incentive. Money, that is, is a business\u2019s loudest voice. Saying \u201cthank you\u201d is motivating. Delivering a bonus and explaining that it\u2019s the company\u2019s way of expressing its appreciation?\n\nThat can work \u2014 but be judicious about it. It can still foster resentment on the part of everyone else.\n\nMost often, thanking the team, not an individual, works better and with fewer unintended consequences.\n\nWhat works\n\nWant motivated employees? The first step on the road to what HR now likes to call \u201cengagement\u201d is to connect the dots \u2014 to make sure every single member of your organization understands, and can explain when asked, with pride, how what they do creates value for the company\u2019s Real Paying Customers.\n\nNot how they made a fellow employee in a different spot on the org chart happy, not that there\u2019s anything wrong with that. But an employee who doesn\u2019t know how their efforts create important results are unlikely to care very much about what they\u2019re paid to do.\n\nWhat works best\n\nOnce you\u2019ve helped employees connect their dots, the best way to further motivate them is also the cheapest, easiest, and has the fewest unintended consequences.\n\nCompliment them on a job well done, whenever they\u2019ve done a job well enough to be worth noting.\n\nSure, there are wrong ways to use compliments as motivators. First and foremost the employee you\u2019re complimenting must value your opinion. If they don\u2019t they\u2019ll write off your compliment as just so much noise.\n\nSecond, a compliment from you should not be an easy compliment to earn. \u201cI really like your belt,\u201d isn\u2019t going to inspire someone to work inventively and late.\n\nThird, with few exceptions compliments should be public. There\u2019s little reason for you to be embarrassed about being pleased with someone\u2019s efforts.\n\nWith one caveat: Usually you\u2019ll have one or two in your organization who routinely perform exceptionally well, but also one or two who are plodders \u2014 good enough and steady enough to keep around; not good enough or steady enough to earn your praise.\n\nFind a way to compliment them in public anyway \u2014 perhaps because you prize their reliability and lack of temperament.\n\nThere must be something that qualifies. Because if there isn\u2019t \u2026 why are you keeping them around at all?