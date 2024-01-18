What it takes to land a CIO gig in 2024

By all accounts, 2024 will be a good year on the CIO hiring front.\n\nGlobal spending on technology is predicted to be up by virtually all forecasts. Most midsize and large organizations are spending significantly on cloud capabilities. Cybersecurity has been pegged as a top priority for funding in many industries. And nearly every company seems poised to adopt artificial intelligence in some fashion.\n\nThe result of all this tech activity is that organizations are putting great stock in their CIOs to be true strategic leaders \u2014 not just a member of the C-Suite, but one of its loudest voices.\n\nRecruiting activity on the rise\n\nA case in point is Thomas Licciardello, CIO and consultant at Northeast CIO\u2019s. Having served in several CIO roles in the past, Licciardello now works in an advisory capacity, helping other organizations develop their own top IT leaders. Needless to say, he also gets his own fair share of job offers.\n\n\u201c2024 seems to be trending higher for CIO demand,\u201d Licciardello says. \u201cSometimes I gauge that with how often I\u2019m contacted by recruiters, and I have to say the last month it has been picking up. I have had more calls asking about my situation and openness to work in the last month than in the previous six months.\u201d\n\nBetween the clients that he works with, and the recruiters that try to lure him directly, Licciardello says he has some clear thoughts on what organizations are looking for in a CIO hire in 2024.\n\n\u201cEmpathy, emotional intelligence, accountability, collaboration, vision, and stability are key in my mind,\u201d Licciardello stresses. \u201cOther C-suite leaders are not looking for just a \u2018keep the lights on supporter.\u2019 They want someone who runs technology effectively but is also a driver and a thought partner. They want someone that can do both \u2014 keep a solid foundation to run operations, plus have an eye toward the future in order to build and transform the company. That takes balance, understanding, and partnership at all levels. These traits go a long way in achieving that.\u201d\n\nKey skills and experiences for landing a new CIO gig in 2024\n\nAs to the recruiting basics for CIOs in 2024, new candidates can expect a host of top trends vying for their attention.\n\nAccording to Doug Wald, vice president of recruiting at executive recruiting firm North America Executive Alliance, AI and disruptive technologies, cybersecurity efficacies, regulatory compliances, data privacy, costs measures, technology talent, scaling infrastructure, transformations, and integrations are top of mind for employers seeking new top technology executives.\n\nTo assure potential employers that they can meet those diverse challenges, CIO candidates must demonstrate that they excel at a wide range of leadership skills and activities, Wald says, including the following:\n\nTechnology experiences wanted in new hires\n\nIn terms of specific technology experience, Licciardello says companies are clearly looking for IT leaders who have experience with AI, data analytics, and cloud computing. But he stresses you also can\u2019t count out foundational CIOs \u2014 those with solid operations skills, but perhaps less versed in newer or disruptive technologies.\n\n\u201cI think this becomes a question of the industry, company size, and direction,\u201d Licciardello explains. \u201cIn your entrepreneurial, niche market, startup companies will be going after that forward-thinking, innovative, born-in-the-cloud, data analytics\u2013 and AI-driven type business and technology risk-seeking expert.\u201d\n\nThose candidates may be slightly more common than unicorns. As a result, more traditional companies will look for solid experience in the basics: building teams, processes, and efficiency \u2014 \u201cthe more risk-averse type leaders, that are capable in moving the company forward in a predictable, but again stable, manner,\u201d Licciardello explains. \n\nThe down-low on pay expectations\n\nTop IT leadership can expect a healthy pay rate in 2024, according to both Wald and Licciardello. Technology leader base compensations can vary from $175,000 to $500,000 and above, with discretionary bonuses paid out based on company and individual performance, as well as equity options, Wald says.\n\nDepending on industry and company, Licciardello says he has seen the following pay trends for CIOs:\n\nIn the US, the best geographic markets to vie for top dollar salaries include the usual metro hubs, Wald says. These include San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Austin, and New York\/New Jersey. Other top hubs are typically related to key industries. For example, Charlotte, N.C., is strong for finance tech; central New Jersey and Dallas\/Fort Worth are strong for healthcare, communications, and utilities; and Miami shows robust pay for IT leaders in financial services, technology, and cryptocurrencies.\n\nThe personal traits that define high-demand IT leaders\n\nAs noted, CIO salary ranges depend largely on years of experience, industry experience and geographic market. But certain proven traits and accomplishments also help. Skills in leadership and collaboration, and the ability to inspire and motivate teams, foster collaboration, and build a strong company culture are among the key traits that are winning out over deep technical aptitude today, Licciardello says.\n\nIt also doesn\u2019t hurt to have a degree from a top-tier university or graduate school. That can be a differentiator in this space, especially in highly competitive environments, Licciardello explains.\n\n\u201cFor traditional companies, I think you will see a more balanced skillset,\u201d Licciardello notes. \u201cA combination of tech expertise and business acumen is crucial for understanding the needs of both the IT department and the broader organization. Someone who has vision and the ability to develop and execute a long-term technology strategy aligned with the company\u2019s overall business goals is key.\u201d\n\nIn terms of softer skills, strong communication, negotiation, and decision-making skills are essential for navigating the C-suite and influencing key stakeholders, Licciardello says, adding that the ability to build and maintain high-performing teams is also in demand.\n\nArmed with these skills and traits, Licciardello recommends that newly-hired CIOs always do the \u2018listening and learning tour.\u2019\n\n\u201cListen to what\u2019s going well, and what\u2019s not going so well,\u201d Licciardello advises. \u201cAsk questions. Ask for rationale on why something was done the way it was. I see many new hires assume things were done wrong without understanding the context or rationale behind the action. There is no better way to sour relationships in a new company if you make too many early or untested assumptions.\u201d\n\nOne recently hired CIO that conducted the \u2018listening and learning tour\u2019 at her organization is Sandy Venugopal, at SentinelOne. Named CIO in April 2023, Venugopal says she especially enjoyed \u201cgetting to know the team, meeting some of our customers, and hearing about their experience with our product. Equally noteworthy has been learning about the exciting product roadmap that we have, and working with our new leaders and partners in marketing and sales.\u201d\n\nKey differentiator: A strong background in strategic actions and decisions\n\nWhat Venugopal believes helped her stand out for this new role is her experience working at growth companies. Having an understanding of the challenges that fast growth can bring to processes, infrastructure, and applications not only helped Venugopal land the job, but also proved instrumental in her first months in the role.\n\n\u201cHaving built and delivered strategies to scale the processes, systems, and teams to support international customers, expansion of product and services, and building out a global team are experiences I\u2019ve drawn on for this role,\u201d Venugopal explains. \n\nHer first nine months in the role have also served as \u201ca reiteration of lessons I\u2019ve learned,\u201d including: \n\nBeyond the mission set for her by SentinelOne, Venugopal has set a personal goal to \u201cdig much deeper into the cybersecurity industry and learn about all the nuances, challenges, and opportunities in this space. I\u2019m also excited to learn more about two regions where SentinelOne has a growing workforce: Prague and Costa Rica.\u201d \n\nAs to advice for landing a new CIO gig or earning that CIO promotion, Venugopal says \u201cbuilding your network and focusing on industries that you are passionate about and experienced in will be critical.\u201d\n\n\u201cBuilding that muscle and incorporating it into your overall strategy \u2014 in addition to productivity, enablement, innovation, and efficiency \u2014 will be a key to success in landing and delivering in this role,\u201d she says.\n\nLicciardello concurs. Offering advice to those seeking new CIO roles, he says \u201cbeing well balanced in the technology stack is important. When you have come up the ranks as a technologist and are exposed to operations, infrastructure, development, portfolio management, business analysis, data management, and cybersecurity \u2014 especially if you then lead all these teams \u2014 it creates a level of understanding of how all these parts and departments work together.\u201d\n\nDemonstrating to potential employers that \u201cyou can guide, mentor, and lead effectively with that level of experience and exposure\u201d is critical in landing a CIO role today, Licciardello says.