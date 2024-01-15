Atos CEO Yves Bernaert quits over governance differences

Atos CEO Yves Bernaert has quit; The board immediately replaced him with Paul Saleh, CFO of the company since August 2023.\n\nBernaert cited differences of opinion over governance as the reason for his departure: He disagreed with the board about the need for recent changes in the company\u2019s strategy, and the way they were executed.\n\nTwo weeks ago, the company announced plans to sell off more of its activities, as it struggled to conclude the sale of its managed infrastructure services business, known as Tech Foundations, to EP Equity Investment. The company needs to raise capital as it seeks to renegotiate \u20ac1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) in debt falling due within the year.\n\nSaleh is the company\u2019s fourth new CEO in little more than a year. Former Accenture executive Bernaert took over in October 2023, replacing caretaker CEO Nourdine Bihmane, who then returned to his post as leader of Tech Foundations, the business Atos still hopes to sell. His predecessor, Rodolphe Belmer, was appointed CEO in December 2022 and left in August 2023 following a dispute with activist shareholders.\n\nAlongside Saleh\u2019s appointment, Atos board chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier also named two new directors, Sujatha Chandrasekaran, a former CIO of CommonSpirit Health and of Kimberly-Clark, and Monika Maurer, CEO of Radio Frequency Systems and a former COO of Nokia.\n\nHaving a finance expert like Saleh at the helm could help stabilize Atos as it seeks to negotiate the uncertainties around its debt rescheduling and its recapitalization plans, which the company says are unchanged since its announcement on Jan. 3, 2024.\n\n\u201cPaul is a seasoned senior executive, with extensive experience in corporate finance, corporate turnarounds, and restructuring \u2014 including within the technology industry. He is the right person to lead Atos during this period of transformation,\u201d said Mustier.\n\nThe transformations Mustier is referring to include the sale of Tech Foundations to EPEI and the possible sale of its big data and security business to Airbus. It is considering the sale of other activities to raise capital too \u2014 but must balance its capital needs against maintaining the attractivity of remaining activities for customers, employees, and investors.\n\nThe company said it is on target to meet its financial projections for the full year 2023, including organic growth of between 0% and 2%, and an operating margin of between 4% and 5% of revenue. However, it expects to miss its free cash flow forecast of negative \u20ac1 billion, falling a further \u20ac100 million short. It had previously reported revenue of \u20ac11.3 billion and free cash flow of negative \u20ac197 million for the full year 2022.