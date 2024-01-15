Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryAtos CEO Yves Bernaert quits over governance differences
Peter Sayer
by Peter Sayer
Senior Editor

Atos CEO Yves Bernaert quits over governance differences

News
Jan 15, 20243 mins
IT Consulting ServicesManaged Service ProvidersTechnology Industry

CFO Paul Saleh becomes the IT services company’s fourth new CEO a little over a year, as the company seeks to fill a funding shortfall.

Row of empty boardroom chairs
Credit: Thinkstock

Atos CEO Yves Bernaert has quit; The board immediately replaced him with Paul Saleh, CFO of the company since August 2023.

Bernaert cited differences of opinion over governance as the reason for his departure: He disagreed with the board about the need for recent changes in the company’s strategy, and the way they were executed.

Two weeks ago, the company announced plans to sell off more of its activities, as it struggled to conclude the sale of its managed infrastructure services business, known as Tech Foundations, to EP Equity Investment. The company needs to raise capital as it seeks to renegotiate €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) in debt falling due within the year.

Saleh is the company’s fourth new CEO in little more than a year. Former Accenture executive Bernaert took over in October 2023, replacing caretaker CEO Nourdine Bihmane, who then returned to his post as leader of Tech Foundations, the business Atos still hopes to sell. His predecessor, Rodolphe Belmer, was appointed CEO in December 2022 and left in August 2023 following a dispute with activist shareholders.

Alongside Saleh’s appointment, Atos board chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier also named two new directors, Sujatha Chandrasekaran, a former CIO of CommonSpirit Health and of Kimberly-Clark, and Monika Maurer, CEO of Radio Frequency Systems and a former COO of Nokia.

Having a finance expert like Saleh at the helm could help stabilize Atos as it seeks to negotiate the uncertainties around its debt rescheduling and its recapitalization plans, which the company says are unchanged since its announcement on Jan. 3, 2024.

“Paul is a seasoned senior executive, with extensive experience in corporate finance, corporate turnarounds, and restructuring — including within the technology industry. He is the right person to lead Atos during this period of transformation,” said Mustier.

The transformations Mustier is referring to include the sale of Tech Foundations to EPEI and the possible sale of its big data and security business to Airbus. It is considering the sale of other activities to raise capital too — but must balance its capital needs against maintaining the attractivity of remaining activities for customers, employees, and investors.

The company said it is on target to meet its financial projections for the full year 2023, including organic growth of between 0% and 2%, and an operating margin of between 4% and 5% of revenue. However, it expects to miss its free cash flow forecast of negative €1 billion, falling a further €100 million short. It had previously reported revenue of €11.3 billion and free cash flow of negative €197 million for the full year 2022.

Peter Sayer
by Peter Sayer
Senior Editor

Peter Sayer covers enterprise applications for CIO.com.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Atos CEO Yves Bernaert quits over governance differences

By Peter Sayer
Jan 15, 20243 mins
Managed Service ProvidersTechnology IndustryIT Consulting Services
Image
feature

“If organisations are hacked, they should stay calm and act quickly by instantly activating their incident response plan”

By Andrea Benito
Jan 12, 20245 mins
CIO
Image
brandpost Sponsored by NTT DATA

When CX and EX collide: technology strategies for a new era of working

By Philippe Urbain, Vice President GTM Workplace and CX Europe, NTT DATA
Jan 12, 20245 mins
Employee ExperienceArtificial Intelligence
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Anthony Lynsdale, Vice President Information Technology at Atlantis Dubai

Jan 15, 202415 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live New Zealand with Sam Daish, Chief Technology Officer at Blackpearl Group

Jan 07, 202435 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Linus Lai, Chief Analyst ANZ, IDC

Dec 20, 202317 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

How can IT leaders drive environmental sustainability?

Jan 15, 20246 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Anthony Lynsdale, Vice President Information Technology at Atlantis Dubai

Jan 15, 202415 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live New Zealand with Sam Daish, Chief Technology Officer at Blackpearl Group

Jan 07, 202435 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image