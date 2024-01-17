A history of tech adaptation for today’s changing business needs

The best weapon to make decisions in a dynamic world is accurate and relevant information so organizations can carry out strategic plans in the most reliable way.

Ipsos, for example, has been offering its more than 5,000 clients an understanding and vision of the actions, opinions, and motivations of millions of citizens, consumers, patients, and employees in order to help them confidently navigate a world in rapid transformation. But to get to this point, the organization has had to rely on technology for decades as a strategic tool. “Digital transformation is not a new concept for Ipsos,” says global CIO Humair Mohammed. “The company has been on a continuous journey to adapt its internal and external processes to new business needs and opportunities since 2001.”

Its digital transformation process can be divided into several stages, according to Mohammed, each with its own objectives and challenges. The first was becoming one of the first research companies to move its panels and surveys online, reducing costs and increasing the speed and scope of data collection. Following this, in 2002, it began delivering its knowledge to customers in online format, using dashboards and interactive reports that provided easier and faster access to data and analysis.

The digitization of internal processes came in 2011, when the company decided to streamline its internal data management, quality control, project management, and communication processes through digital tools and platforms. And four years after that, Mohammed transformed his organization by leveraging Microsoft Office 365, which, he says, enabled better collaboration and productivity among his employees, partners, and customers around the world.

The latest moves in the process came in 2018 when the brand launched its full end-to-end service capability for packaged research through its digital platform, allowing clients to design, execute, and analyze their own research projects using Ipsos’ experience and resources. And last year, with AI-powered Insights Delivery, it completed a phase of its journey using artificial intelligence to transform the way it works and delivers insights to clients. “To do this, Ipsos uses large language models to generate cutting-edge insights built using AI capabilities, complemented by its data science models and tailored to the services it offers,” says Mohammed.

Reporting standardization

One of Ipsos’ latest digital transformation-related projects is the move of its reporting and analytics to a standard digital delivery platform. This project aims to enable the company to transform its insight delivery by using a cloud-enabled infrastructure and proprietary reporting engine, built on open standards.