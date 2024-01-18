The use cases for a private wireless networks are many and increasing

In industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and energy exploration, extreme and ever-changing conditions illustrate the critical need for robust and reliable connectivity. Whether an enterprise’s use cases demand 4G LTE connectivity or the unprecedented speed and low latency of 5G, private wireless networks are helping keep devices, networks, and people connected and able to share and access data in real or near-real time.

Adam Leventhal, Managing Partner, 5G and mobile edge computing innovation at Verizon Business, points out that adoption of private 5G networks is increasing rapidly in industries where the performance of legacy wired, Wi-Fi and public cellular networks can fall short. This includes seaports, where connected devices are often located in shipping containers on ships behind walls of steel; in deep mines where traditional public cellular coverage is not available; and in isolated areas like oilfields.

“We continue to see an increase in the adoption of private 5G in environments where it is difficult to scale Wi-Fi networks and where public cellular is not enough,” he says. “The use cases for private 5G networks in such environments are as diverse as the organizations deploying it, with predictive maintenance, the use of autonomous guided vehicles, high-definition cameras and drones being among the most common.”

But Leventhal points out that private wireless networks are also seen as the better solution for environments where high throughput and low latency are critical to operations.

“Private 5G spectrum is a nominal cost in most areas, but performance gains in private 5G can be an absolute game changer in numerous industries,” he adds. “In any organization, where numerous devices must be connected, or where high-performance edge computing is required, private networks are demonstrating incredible value.”

Some of the use cases he sees gaining momentum include those where virtual reality is used to enhance employee training and support in-field maintenance, wearable devices that track and share health and environmental safety information, and retail and crowd analytics. Stadiums, where everything from mobile parking applications to point-of-sale systems can contend for bandwidth over a shared core network, are also embracing private wireless networks.

“Think about a huge sporting event, like the Super Bowl, or a big stadium concert tour that attracts tens of thousands of cell-phone wielding fans. You’ve got critical applications that rely on connectivity — point of sales systems, and ticketing and parking systems. These applications shouldn’t be competing for bandwidth with tens of thousands of people streaming their selfies. Traditional Wi-fi or even public cellular networks might not be able to scale with this kind of demand. It’s a prime example of how a private wireless network can make the difference for everybody.”

But Leventhal is quick to point out that the use cases for private wireless networks are not limited to large enterprises or those in overtly demanding environments. The benefits of low latency, guaranteed bandwidth and control are applicable to businesses in practically every sector.

“One of our customers recently used their private 5G network for a use case that demonstrates just how broadly applicable it is,” he says. “A small family farm in a rural area, they sold pumpkins, flowers and vegetables, but during peak times they often lost tens of thousands of dollars in revenue every day when customers grew impatient with the slow point-of-sale system and abandoned their purchases. Their new private 5G network completely eliminated that issue.”

See how ABP made a decision to use their Verizon Private 5G Network to help make the Port of Southampton an efficient, global port.