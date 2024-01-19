CISOs are not just the keepers of our data – they must be its custodians

The frequency and sophistication of cybercrime have risen enormously in recent years. According to Deep Instinct’s research, 75% of security professionals observed an increase in cyberattacks in 2023, with 85% of them attributing the rise to generative AI. These attacks come in various formats, often including accessing private data through phishing, which AI is making harder and harder to detect.

As our data becomes more and more vulnerable online, its protection has become more and more of a priority. Changes to social expectations surrounding privacy have led to individuals wanting transparency and security from the entities that collect and process our data.

At the forefront of this battle is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), an instrumental figure entrusted with the huge responsibility of safeguarding an organization’s invaluable data assets. However, as the word safeguarding suggests, two responsibilities are inherent here: securely storing data, and protecting it from external threats. CISOs stand not merely as overseers, but as architects of crucial security postures.

Data ownership is not enough – the evolving challenges posed by technology and the ever-advancing spectrum of security threats call for data custodianship.

The current compliance landscape

The volume of digital data produced and collected is higher than ever before, and privacy compliance aims to ensure that this information is handled appropriately at every stage. Often, compliance frameworks delineate the legal and ethical boundaries governing organizations’ management of this sensitive data.

In our contemporary digital milieu, a convergence of global, regional, and industry-specific regulations shapes a dynamic environment, requiring meticulous adherence to stringent data protection and privacy standards. The compliance landscape is becoming ever more intricate and complex in response to increased cyber threats.