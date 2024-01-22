2024年にITリーダーとして成長する15の方法

IT\u90e8\u9580\u5185\u3067\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5c55\u671b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308bIT\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306f\u5e73\u793e\u54e1\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\nCIO\uff08\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff09\u3082\u3001\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u523b\u3005\u3068\u5909\u5316\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u5f53\u7136\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u8ab2\u984c\u304b\u3089\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78e8\u3044\u305f\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6a21\u7d22\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u7814\u7a76\u8005\u3001\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u304c2024\u5e74\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u80fd\u529b\u958b\u767a\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u6210\u9577\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308bCIO\u304c\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u53d6\u308b\u3079\u304d\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u3053\u3053\u3067\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n1. \u5b66\u7fd2\u306b\u518d\u3073\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\n\n\u300c\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u51fa\u5e2d\u304b\u3089\u89e3\u653e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u3082\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u98df\u4e8b\u3084\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u9045\u308c\u304b\u3089\u89e3\u653e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3060\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u3053\u305d\u518d\u3073\u5b66\u7fd2\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u6642\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30bb\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30eb\u30b3\u30cd\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u5dde\u7acb\u5927\u5b66\u306eCIO\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30b8\u30fbF\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d5\u30a3\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4f53\u7cfb\u7684\u306a\u5b66\u7fd2\u3068\u3001\u696d\u754c\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u51fa\u5e2d\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u79cb\u306bMIT\u304c\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b6\u9031\u9593\u306e\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306eAI\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4fee\u4e86\u3057\u3001\u307e\u305f\u5916\u90e8\u306e\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5fdc\u7528\u4f8b\u3092\u89b3\u5bdf\u3057\u3001\u6642\u306b\u306f\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6700\u9069\u306a\u5834\u300d\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n2. AI\u3092\u30de\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30ab\u30de\u30b9\u30fb\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30ab\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u306eCIO\u517cCISO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b5\u30d3\u30fc\u30fb\u30ef\u30e9\u30a4\u30d2\u6c0f\u306f\u30012024\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u4e00\u6d41\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001AI\u3092\u3081\u3050\u308b\u4f1a\u8a71\u3092\u30de\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u53d6\u308a\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5371\u967a\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u306f\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u79c1\u306fAI\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5272\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001AI\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u53d7\u8b1b\u3057\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u5354\u4f1a\u306e\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u652f\u90e8\u304c\u7d50\u6210\u3057\u305fAI\u7279\u5225\u95a2\u5fc3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\n3. \u500b\u4eba\u5f79\u54e1\u4f1a\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\n\n\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u306f\u3001\u9577\u5e74\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306b\u63a8\u5968\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u5c02\u9580\u3068\u3059\u308b\u6226\u7565\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793e\u3001the10company\u306e\u5275\u696d\u8005\u3067\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30f4\u30a1\u30ec\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u306f\u7406\u7531\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001CIO\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u6b20\u70b9\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u4fee\u6b63\u3057\u3001\u5f37\u307f\u3092\u78e8\u3044\u3066\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u3084\u8996\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u5206\u91ce\u3084\u696d\u754c\u306e\u4eba\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u5916\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u4f55\u4eba\u304b\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046CIO\u306b\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002CIO\u304c\u6709\u610f\u7fa9\u306a\u6539\u9769\u3092\u884c\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001CIO\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3084\u6539\u5584\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u3092\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5f79\u54e1\u3068\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c6\u30b8\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b5\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30fb\u30b9\u30ea\u30d0\u30b9\u30bf\u30d0\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u69cb\u7bc9\u6226\u7565\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u6210\u9577\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u4e92\u3044\u306b\u5206\u304b\u3061\u5408\u3044\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u5408\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3080\u4ef2\u9593\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3001\u5b9f\u8df5\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3001\u4f5c\u696d\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u3069\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3076\u3002\u3053\u306e\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n4. \u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001CIO\u304c\u307e\u3060\u305d\u3046\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3002\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u73fe\u308c\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u3079\u304d\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3059\u3079\u304d\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8077\u5834\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u300d\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6226\u7565\u306e\u826f\u3044\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u4f8b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u672a\u6765\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u305f\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3042\u308bCIO\u3092\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306f\u672c\u7269\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u3067\u304d\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u8077\u5834\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u884c\u52d5\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u8a3c\u660e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5358\u306a\u308b\u53e3\u5148\u3084\u30ec\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n5. \u8b1b\u6f14\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30ab\u30de\u30b9\u30fb\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30ab\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u306e\u30ef\u30e9\u30a4\u30d2\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u5f62\u6210\u306e\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u8b1b\u6f14\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u8b1b\u6f14\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u78e8\u304d\u3001\u30aa\u30d4\u30cb\u30aa\u30f3\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5730\u4f4d\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u3001CIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u78ba\u56fa\u305f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u624b\u6bb5\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3001\u57fa\u8abf\u8b1b\u6f14\u306e\u5c02\u4efb\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u958b\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3082\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n6. \u5185\u306a\u308b\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u308b\n\nCaitlin McGaw Coaching\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c6\u30b8\u30b9\u30c8\u517c\u6c42\u8077\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u3082\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u56e3\u4f53ISACA\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b1\u30a4\u30c8\u30ea\u30f3\u30fb\u30de\u30af\u30b4\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n2024\u5e74\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u5e74\u306b\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001CIO\u306f\u9577\u5e74\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30b4\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u5171\u6709\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u9f13\u821e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u308f\u304b\u308b\u3002\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u7247\u65b9\u306e\u8033\u304b\u3089\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3046\u7247\u65b9\u306e\u8033\u304b\u3089\u51fa\u3066\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e8b\u5b9f\u3084\u6982\u5ff5\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308a\u3001\u8a18\u61b6\u306b\u6b8b\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u5927\u80c6\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u4fc3\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5f93\u3044\u3001\u53d6\u308b\u3079\u304d\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3088\u3046\u4fc3\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u308f\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u81ea\u7136\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u30de\u30af\u30b4\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u3092\u53d7\u8b1b\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u8ab2\u984c\u3084\u845b\u85e4\u3001\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u7269\u8a9e\u3001\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7df4\u7fd2\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305a\u4ef2\u9593\u3084\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u7df4\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u53cd\u5fdc\u3092\u559a\u8d77\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u610f\u56f3\u3057\u305f\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3092\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5e83\u3044\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u8ab0\u304b\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3088\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n7. \u4eba\u9593\u529b\u3092\u78e8\u304f\n\nAI\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3067\u6700\u3082\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3001\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u6050\u308c\u3001\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u6df7\u4e71\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u6280\u8853\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bCIO\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5909\u5316\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u5c0e\u304f\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3088\u308a\u3082\u512a\u308c\u305f\u624b\u8155\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u7d39\u4ecb\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30cf\u30fc\u30f4\u30a7\u30a4\u30fb\u30ca\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5US\uff06\u30ab\u30ca\u30c0\u306e\u793e\u9577\u517c\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30b8\u30a7\u30a4\u30bd\u30f3\u30fb\u30d1\u30a4\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u7684\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u64cd\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d1\u30a4\u30eb\u6c0f\u306fCIO\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u77e5\u6027\u3001\u5171\u611f\u529b\u3001\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u80fd\u529b\u3001\u50be\u8074\u529b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5bfe\u4eba\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3088\u3046\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d1\u30a4\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u540c\u50da\u306b\u7387\u76f4\u306a\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6539\u5584\u3059\u3079\u304d\u70b9\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u9053\u3092\u6b69\u307f\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3067\u3082\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u306b\u76f8\u8ac7\u3057\u3001\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u3001\u7269\u5dee\u3057\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30d1\u30a4\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u8abf\u6574\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u81ea\u5df1\u8a55\u4fa1\u3068\u4ed6\u8005\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8e0f\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\n8. \u8ca1\u52d9\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u78e8\u304f\n\n\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u60c5\u52e2\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u8aad\u307f\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u56fd\u969b\u7d1b\u4e89\u3001\u4e8c\u6975\u5316\u3059\u308b\u653f\u6cbb\u3001\u4e89\u3044\u306e\u7d76\u3048\u306a\u3044\u5927\u7d71\u9818\u9078\u6319\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u9032\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u4e88\u6e2c\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCEO\u3084\u5f79\u54e1\u306fCIO\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u6570\u3067\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3059\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30012023\u5e74\u30ca\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30b9\u30af\u30a7\u30a2\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u304b\u3089\u30012024\u5e74\u306b\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u65ad\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u8b70\u8ad6\u306b\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u95a2\u4e0e\u3057\u305f\u3044CIO\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u8a08\u3068\u8ca1\u52d9\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u898b\u8b58\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30d1\u30a4\u30eb\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u8a08\u7b97\u66f8\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u8a08\u7b97\u66f8\u304c\u6240\u5c5e\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u8ca1\u52d9\u306e\u5065\u5168\u6027\u3068\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4e00\u81f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002CFO\u304c\u672c\u5f53\u306f\u4f55\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u8cc7\u91d1\u304c\u4ee5\u524d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u8aac\u5f97\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001CFO\u3068\u4e26\u884c\u3057\u3066\u6b69\u3080\u3068\u3053\u308d\u307e\u3067\u5230\u9054\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n9. IT\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u4e0a\u624b\u306b\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30bf\u30f3\u30d1\u56fd\u969b\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306eIT\u62c5\u5f53\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u7ba1\u7406\u5354\u4f1a\uff08SIM\uff09\u30bf\u30f3\u30d1\u30d9\u30a4\u652f\u90e8\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30fc\u30ab\u30b9\u30fb\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u3068\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u4ed6\u306eC-suite\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u305f\u3061\u306b\u55b6\u696d\u96fb\u8a71\u3092\u304b\u3051\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u524d\u306b\u59ff\u3092\u73fe\u3059\u306e\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nCIO\u304c\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4f5c\u308b\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u8cc7\u6599\u3068\u80a9\u3092\u4e26\u3079\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001IT\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5e83\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f2024\u5e74\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3060\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u306a\u305cIT\u306b\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u8a71\u3059\u300d\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3092\u914d\u308a\u3001\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e\u4ef2\u9593\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001IT\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u3088\u308a\u4e0a\u624b\u306b\u58f2\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u666e\u901a\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3059\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u3088\u308a\u901f\u304f\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3088\u308a\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n10. \u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3063\u3068\u77e5\u308b\n\n\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3088\u308a\u6df1\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5f37\u529b\u306aIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u307e\u3060\u8003\u6848\u4e2d\u3060\u304c\u3001\u300c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u307e\u305b\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u306f\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u96d1\u8349\u306b\u5165\u308a\u8fbc\u3082\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n11. \u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u5074\u9762\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\n\nIT\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a6\u30a3\u30d7\u30ed\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCIO\u3001\u30a2\u30cc\u30fc\u30d7\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30d2\u30c8\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u5074\u9762\u3092\u6368\u3066\u3066\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u7406\u7531\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001AI\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u65b0\u8208\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u306f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6280\u8853\u9762\u3067\u3082\u3044\u308d\u3044\u308d\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n12. \u4ed6\u4eba\u3092\u6307\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\n\n\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u5e45\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u3082\u3046\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001IT\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u5f62\u6210\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6559\u3048\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\n\n\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u793e\u5185\u306e\u82e5\u624bIT\u4eba\u6750\u3084\u5927\u5b66\u751f\u3068\u300c\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u696d\u754c\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u300d\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u30012024\u5e74\u306b\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5b66\u754c\u3084\u6559\u8077\u306b\u5c31\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u91ce\u5fc3\u306f\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u6b21\u4e16\u4ee3\u306eIT\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\uff08\u305d\u3057\u3066\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u5c06\u6765\u306eCIO\uff09\u3092\u6307\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u4e0a\u304a\u3088\u3073\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u60c5\u71b1\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u79c1\u3092\u6307\u5c0e\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u8ab0\u3082\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u79c1\u304c\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\n13. \u5909\u9769\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30dc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30fb\u30d0\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u5909\u9769\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u306e\u5909\u9769\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u8981\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u308f\u308c\u308f\u308c\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u306f\u9055\u3063\u305f\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u30012024\u5e74\u306b\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cAI\u4e16\u4ee3\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3067\u898b\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3069\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3088\u308a\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u793e\u5185\u5916\u306e\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3084\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u300cIT\u304cBCG\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u3001\u3088\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6210\u679c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3059\u308b\u300d\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u78e8\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u4ef2\u9593\u3084\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u4f1a\u3046\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306eCIO\u3068\u7dca\u5bc6\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3059\u308bAI\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c8\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n14. \u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\n\n\u3088\u308a\u512a\u308c\u305fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044CIO\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u7387\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u529b\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306e\u8cac\u52d9\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u307b\u3057\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u3001\u975e\u55b6\u5229\u56e3\u4f53\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u56e3\u4f53\u3067\u30dc\u30e9\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30a2\u5f79\u54e1\u3084\u7406\u4e8b\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3069\u304c\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u6d3b\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001CIO\u304c\u666e\u6bb5\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u306f\u935b\u3048\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u7b4b\u8089\u3092\u935b\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3001\u3068\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30de\u30ea\u30a2\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002CIO\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30dc\u30e9\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30a2\u304c\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u76ee\u306b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\nSIM\u306e\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u652f\u90e8\u306e\u4f1a\u9577\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u6a29\u5a01\u3088\u308a\u3082\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3057\u3001CIO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u78ba\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3067\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n15. \u3088\u308a\u512a\u308c\u305fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30ef\u30e9\u30a4\u30d2\u6c0f\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u3089\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u4e00\u6b69\u3092\u8e0f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u6765\u5e74\u3001SIM\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u958b\u767a\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306eCIO\u304c\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u5b64\u72ec\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u4f1a\u8a71\u3084\u4eba\u8108\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u76f2\u70b9\u304c\u4f55\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d