Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホームIT指導者2024年にITリーダーとして成長する15の方法
Mary K. Pratt
著者: Mary Pratt
Contributing writer

2024年にITリーダーとして成長する15の方法

特集
Jan 22, 20242分
IT指導者

個人的な取締役会の構築から人的スキルの研鑽に至るまで、ITリーダーは今年、ITの舵取りをより良くし、キャリアを成長させるために、プロフィール、視点、展望を発展させようとしている。

zscaler article 2 gorodenkoff 54451
クレジットGorodenkoff

IT部門内で進化しているのはテクノロジーの展望だけではないし、スキルアップが期待されるITプロフェッショナルは平社員だけではない。

CIO（最高情報責任者）も、直面する課題が刻々と変化する中、当然のように経営者としての能力を高めている。

こうした課題から、ITリーダーはリーダーシップ・スタイルを向上させる方法として、既存のスキルを磨いたり、新しいスキルを開発したりしている。また、エグゼクティブ・プロフィールを高めるために、新たな機会を模索したり、仕事の責任を拡大したりしているリーダーもいる。

ITリーダー、リクルーター、研究者、アドバイザーは、あらゆるレベルの労働者が2024年に向けて能力開発計画をまとめる中、成長マインドセットを取り入れたいと考えるCIOがキャリアアップのために取るべき行動をここで紹介する。

1. 学習に再び取り組む

「パンデミックによって、私たちの多くはカンファレンスへの出席から解放された。私も、カンファレンスの食事やフライトの遅れから解放されたことを楽しんだが、今こそ再び学習に取り組む時だ」と、セントラルコネティカット州立大学のCIO、ジョージ・F・クラフィー・ジュニア氏は言う。「個人的には、サーティフィケートコースやプログラムによる体系的な学習と、業界カンファレンスへの出席の両方に重点を置いている。

例えば、クラフィー・ジュニアは秋にMITが運営する6週間のウェブベースのAIコースを修了し、また外部のカンファレンスに参加し始めた。「テクノロジーのさまざまな応用例を観察し、時には共有するのに最適な場」だという。

2. AIをマスターする

クラッカマス・コミュニティ・カレッジのCIO兼CISOであるサビー・ワライヒ氏は、2024年以降に一流のITリーダーになるためには、AIをめぐる会話をマスターすることが必要だと語る。そうでなければ、取り残される危険性があるという。

「AIは急速に変化している。だからこそ、私はAIについて、それがどのように変化し、どのような影響を与えるのかを学ぶことにもっと時間を割かなければならない」と彼は言い、AIのコースを受講し、情報管理協会のポートランド支部が結成したAI特別関心グループに参加する予定だと述べた。

3. 個人役員会を作る

個人的な取締役会の活用は、長年にわたってエグゼクティブに推奨されている。

エグゼクティブ・コーチングを専門とする戦略コンサルティング会社、the10companyの創業者で代表のヴァレリー・ディ・マリアは、それには理由があると言う。

ディ・マリアは、信頼できるアドバイザーのグループを持つことは、CIO、あるいはどのような専門家にとっても、欠点を特定して修正し、強みを磨いて構築するのに役立つと言う。

ディ・マリア氏は、CIOが多様な経験や視点から得ることができるように、他の機能分野や業界の人を含め、現在の組織外のエグゼクティブを何人か起用するようCIOにアドバイスしている。CIOが有意義な改革を行えるように、CIO自身の目標や改善が必要な分野をこれらの役員と共有することを勧めている。

ジェンパクトのチーフ・デジタル・ストラテジストであるサンジャイ・スリバスタバ氏は、このリーダーシップ構築戦略の価値を証明している。

「私は、成長マインドを持ち、互いに分かち合い、学び合うことを望む仲間を探している」と彼は言う。「テクノロジー、実践的なアプローチ、作業フレームワークなどを共有し、学ぶ。このおかげで、私は自分のゲームを続けることができている。」

4. パーソナル・ブランドを育成する

ディ・マリアはまた、CIOがまだそうしていないのであれば、今年はエグゼクティブ・ブランドを作ることを勧めている。

「これは、あなたがより良いリーダーになり、前進するのに役立つ。どのように現れ、何をするかに集中することで、より効果的な仕事ができるようになる。自分が何をすべきなのか、何を優先すべきなのか、自分のしていることが職場でどのような価値をもたらしているのかを把握するのに役立つ」。

彼女は、この戦略の良いアプローチの例として、未来に焦点を当てたパーソナル・ブランドを持っていたあるCIOを挙げる。しかし、効果的であるためには、パーソナル・ブランドは本物であり、差別化でき、信頼でき、一貫性があり、職場において価値があり、行動によって証明できるものでなければならない、とディ・マリアは言う。

「単なる口先やレッテルではない。それは本当にあなたの仕事と関連していなければなりません」と彼女は付け加える。

5. 講演の仕事を増やす

クラカマス・コミュニティ・カレッジのワライヒのキャリア形成のもう一つの目標は、講演の機会を増やすことだ。講演は、コミュニケーション・スキルを磨き、オピニオン・リーダーとしての地位を築き、CIOとしてのブランドを確固たるものにするための手段だと考えている。また、専門家コミュニティに貢献し、基調講演の専任スピーカーになるなど、新たな機会を開くことにもつながるという。

6. 内なるストーリーテラーを育てる

Caitlin McGaw Coachingのキャリアストラテジスト兼求職コーチであり、自身も専門的ガバナンス団体ISACAのライターであるケイトリン・マクゴーは言う。

2024年はそれを変える年にしよう。

もちろん、CIOは長年コミュニケーション・スキルに重点を置いてきた。しかし、マクゴーは、ストーリーテリングは、ストレートな情報共有にはない方法で、影響力を与え、情報を与え、鼓舞することができると言う。

「メッセージをストーリーにまとめれば、そのメッセージの価値がわかる。ストーリーテリングは、片方の耳から入ってもう片方の耳から出て行ってしまうような事実や概念とは異なり、記憶に残るものになる」と彼女は説明する。「ストーリーテリングは大胆な変化を促し、チームがあなたのビジョンに従い、取るべきリスクを取るよう促す。」

そんなことができるようになりたいと思わない人はいないだろう。

しかし、ストーリーテリングはほとんどの人にとって自然にできるものではない。そこでマクゴーは、技術を学ぶのに役立つクラスを受講したり、ストーリーテリングのフレームワークを利用したりすることを提案している。小さなことから始め、ストーリーに課題や葛藤、明確な物語、解決策といった重要な要素が含まれていることを確認する。そして、練習することを勧める。まず仲間やメンターとストーリーを練り上げ、そのストーリーが望ましい反応を喚起するか、意図したメッセージを伝えるかをテストしよう。

「ストーリーは個人的なものであっても、より広いレベルのものであっても、誰か他の人についてのものであってもよい。」

7. 人間力を磨く

AIは、ここ数年で最も変革的なテクノロジーのひとつである。そのため、ある人は興奮し、ある人は恐れ、ある人は混乱する。

技術部門のリーダーであるCIOは、このような変化の中で人々を導く役割を担っており、これまでよりも優れた手腕を発揮する必要があると、IT関連の人材紹介・コンサルティング会社であるハーヴェイ・ナッシュUS＆カナダの社長兼マネージング・ディレクター、ジェイソン・パイル氏は言う。

「それは、人間的な要素すべてをうまく操れるかどうかにかかっている」と彼は言う。

パイル氏はCIOに対し、感情的知性、共感力、コミュニケーション能力、傾聴力など、対人スキルを高めるようアドバイスしている。

パイル氏は、CIOはメンターと協力したり、同僚に率直な評価を求めたりすることで、改善すべき点を明確にすることができると付け加えた。

「変革の道を歩み始めるときはいつでも、信頼できる人に相談し、取り組んでいることを伝え、物差しを設定する必要がある」とパイル氏は言う。「調整を行い、自己評価と他者評価を行うためのステップを踏むことだ」

8. 財務センスを磨く

エグゼクティブは、今後の経済情勢をうまく読み取ることができない。国際紛争、二極化する政治、争いの絶えない大統領選挙が、現在進行中の経済の不確実性にさらに予測不可能な要素を加えている。

このため、多くのCEOや役員はCIOに、より少ない人数でより多くのことをこなすよう求めている。例えば、2023年ナッシュ・スクェアード・デジタル・リーダーシップ・レポートは、その調査から、2024年に技術系リーダーに求められるビジネス優先事項のトップは業務効率の改善であると断定した。

このような効率化に関する議論に完全に関与したいCIOは、会計と財務に関する見識を高める必要がある、とパイル氏は言う。

「キャッシュフロー計算書を理解し、さらに重要なこととして、キャッシュフロー計算書が所属する組織の財務の健全性とどのように一致しているかを理解することだ。CFOが本当は何を見ているのかを理解する。たとえ資金が以前のように使われていなくても、財務情報を活用して説得力のあるユースケースを作成できるような、CFOと並行して歩むところまで到達するのだ」。

9. ITの価値を上手にアピールする

タンパ国際空港のIT担当副社長であり、情報管理協会（SIM）タンパベイ支部のリーダーであるマーカス・セッション氏は、経営幹部と技術的な話をしているのは自分だけではないことを知っている。

セッション氏は、技術ベンダーが他のC-suiteの幹部たちに営業電話をかけたり、カンファレンスに参加させたり、イベントのスポンサーになったりすることで、そのような機能リーダーの前に姿を現すのを目の当たりにしている。

CIOがベンダーの作るマーケティング資料と肩を並べるのは難しいかもしれないが、ITの価値を広めることは2024年に向けて重要な課題だと彼は言う。

「すべてのCIOは、なぜITに価値があるのかというビジョンを提示しなければならなくなるだろう。」

セッションは、「ビジネスの言葉を話す」ことに気を配り、エグゼクティブの仲間とともにビジネス戦略プランを策定することで、ITがもたらす価値をより上手に売り込むつもりだ。

「これは、普通の人が理解できるようなプランを作成することを意味し、例えばクラウドのワークロードについて話すのではなく、IT部門がより速くソリューションを提供し、ビジネス・ニーズを満たすためにより柔軟性を提供しようとしていることを理解できるようにすることだ」とセッション氏は付け加える。

10. ビジネス・オペレーションについてもっと知る

同様に、セッションはビジネス・オペレーションをより深く理解することも、より強力なITリーダーへの進化に役立つと考えている。この目標を達成するための方法はまだ考案中だが、「できる限りビジネスの他の分野に自分自身を溶け込ませる」というようなアイデアは持っている。「ビジネス・オペレーションの雑草に入り込もうとしている」と彼は言う。

11. 技術的な側面にもっと集中する

ITおよびビジネス・サービス・プロバイダーであるウィプロのグローバルCIO、アヌープ・プロヒトは、CIOが技術的な側面を捨ててはならない理由として、AIやその他の新興技術を挙げている。

「技術的な部分に集中し続けることが重要だ。私は一方ではビジネス、もう一方では技術者だ。そして、技術面でもいろいろなことに挑戦し続けたいのです」と彼は言う。

12. 他人を指導する時間を増やす

ピューロヒットがリーダーシップの幅を広げるもうひとつの方法は、IT業界でのキャリア形成について他の人々に教える時間を増やすことだ。

ピューロヒットはすでに社内の若手IT人材や大学生と「リアルタイムの業界経験を共有する」仕事をしているが、2024年にはもっと多くのことをすることを目指している。

ピューロヒットは、学界や教職に就きたいという野心は抱いていないが、次世代のIT労働者（そしておそらく将来のCIO）を指導する時間を取ることは、彼の仕事上および個人的な情熱のひとつだと言う。

「この分野で私を指導してくれる人は誰もいなかったので、これは私が他の人のためにすべきことだと思ったのです」と彼は付け加えた。

13. 変革をリードする

ボストン・コンサルティング・グループのCIOであるクリス・バウアーズは、多くのITエグゼクティブと同様、キャリアを通じて変革をリードしてきたが、人工知能は新しいタイプの変革リーダーを要求していると言う。

「われわれは、これまでとは違った考え方をしなければならない」と彼は言い、2024年にはそうするつもりだという。

「AI世代は、私がこれまでのキャリアで見てきたどのテクノロジーよりも大きな価値を生み出す可能性がある。」

そのため、彼は社内外のイノベーターやリーダーと協力し、「ITがBCGにとって、より良い、より迅速なデジタル成果を提供する方法を変革する」能力を磨いている。また、業界の仲間や、私が会うすべてのCIOと緊密に協力し、この急速に変化するAIというトピックで他の人々が何をしているかを見ている。

14. リーダーシップの機会を増やす

より優れたITリーダーになりたいCIOにとって、ディ・マリア氏は、CIOは他のタイプの組織を率いることで必要な力を得ることができると言う。

「CIOの責務とは異なるリーダーシップの役割を担ってほしい」と彼女は言う。

例えば、従業員リソース・グループのリーダーや、非営利団体や専門家団体でボランティア役員や理事を務めることなどが考えられる。

さまざまな分野で活動することは、CIOが普段の仕事では鍛えられないリーダーシップの筋肉を鍛えるのに役立つ、とディ・マリア氏は説明する。CIOはまた、他のボランティアがこうした機会にもたらすさまざまなリーダーシップ・スタイルを目にし、そこから学ぶこともできる。

SIMのポートランド支部の会長に就任したのは、権威よりも影響力のあるリーダーシップを実践し、CIOとしてのブランドをさらに確立する機会を得るためでもあった。

15. より優れたITリーダーになることに集中する

ワライヒ氏はまた、ITリーダーとして自らを向上させるために、非常に慎重な一歩を踏み出すことを計画している。彼は来年、SIMのエグゼクティブ・リーダーシップ開発プログラムに応募する予定だ。

「ほとんどのCIOが知っているように、幹部レベルになると孤独になる。これはネットワークを構築し、会話や人脈を広げるのに役立つ」と彼は言う。「しかし、私はまた、自分の盲点が何であるかについて、より多くの洞察を得ることを望んでいる。」

Mary K. Pratt
著者： Mary Pratt
Contributing writer

Mary K. Pratt is a freelance writer based in Massachusetts.

この作者の他の作品

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

2024年にITリーダーとして成長する15の方法

著者： Mary Pratt
Jan 22, 20242分
IT指導者
イメージ
特集

オールステート：デジタル改革へのクラウドファーストアプローチがもたらした成果

著者： Paula Rooney
Jan 09, 20241分
デジタルトランスフォーメーションクラウドコンピューティング
イメージ
ケーススタディー

ドイツITZBund、連邦政府のITのクラウド化目指す

著者： Wolfgang Herrmann
Jan 08, 20241分
IT指導者
イメージ