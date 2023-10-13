What is a data architect? Skills, salaries, and how to become a data framework master

Data architect role\n\nData architects are senior visionaries who translate business requirements into technology requirements and define data standards and principles, often in support of data or digital transformations. The data architect is responsible for visualizing and designing an organization\u2019s enterprise data management framework. This framework describes the processes used to plan, specify, enable, create, acquire, maintain, use, archive, retrieve, control, and purge data.\n\nThe data architect also \u201cprovides a standard common business vocabulary, expresses strategic requirements, outlines high-level integrated designs to meet those requirements, and aligns with enterprise strategy and related business architecture,\u201d according to DAMA International\u2019s Data Management Body of Knowledge.\n\nData architects are frequently part of a data science team and tasked with leading data system projects. They often report to data infrastructure and data science leads.\n\nData architect responsibilities\n\nAccording to Panoply, typical data architect responsibilities include:\n\nWhat are different types of data architect?\n\nData architecture is a complex and varied field and different organizations and industries have unique needs when it comes to their data architects. Data architect Armando V\u00e1zquez identifies eight common types of data architects:\n\nData architect vs. data engineer\n\nThe data architect and data engineer roles are closely related. In some ways, the data architect is an advanced data engineer. Data architects and data engineers work together to visualize and build the enterprise data management framework. The data architect is responsible for visualizing the \u201cblueprint\u201d of the complete framework that data engineers then build. According to Dataversity, data architects visualize, design, and prepare data in a framework that can be used by data scientists, data engineers, or data analysts. Data engineers assist data architects in building the working framework for data search and retrieval.\n\nData architect vs. data scientist\n\nAccording to Dataversity, the data architect and data scientist roles are related, but data architects focus on translating business requirements into technology requirements, defining data standards and principles, and building the model-development frameworks for data scientists to use. Data scientists are experts in applying computer science, mathematics, and statistics to building models.\n\nHow to become a data architect\n\nData architect is an evolving role and there is no industry-standard certification or training program for data architects. Typically, data architects learn on the job as data engineers, data scientists, or solutions architects and work their way to data architect with years of experience in data design, data management, and data storage work.\n\nWhat to look for in a data architect\n\nMost data architects hold degrees in information technology, computer science, computer engineering, or related fields. According to Dataversity, good data architects have a solid understanding of the cloud, databases, and the applications and programs used by those databases. They understand data modeling, including conceptualization and database optimization, and demonstrate a commitment to continuing education.\n\nData architects have the ability to:\n\nWhat are the daily duties of a data architect?\n\nAccording to builtin, the day-to-day responsibilities of data architects include:\n\nData architect skills\n\nData architects require math and computer science proficiency, data management skills, and the ability to analyze and present statistical information.\n\nAccording to Bob Lambert, analytics delivery lead at Anthem and former director of CapTech Consulting, important data architect skills include:\n\nData architect certifications\n\nWhile there are no industry-standard certifications for data architects, there are some certifications that may help data architects in their careers. In addition to certifications in the primary data platforms used by their organization, the following certifications are popular:\n\nFor more information about these certs, see \u201cTop 8 data engineer and data architect certifications.\u201d\n\nData architect salary\n\nAccording to compensation analysis from PayScale, the median data architect salary is $131,027 per year, with total pay, including bonuses and profit share, ranging from $83,000 to $172,000 annually.\n\nHere are some other popular job titles related to data architecture and the average salary for each position, according to PayScale:\n\nData architect jobs\n\nA recent search for data architect jobs on Indeed.com showed positions available in a range of industries, including consulting, financial services, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, logistics, pharmaceuticals, retail, and technology.\n\nA sampling of data architect job descriptions shows key areas of responsibility such as: creating a DataOps and BI transformation roadmap, developing and sustaining a data strategy, implementing and optimizing physical database design, and designing and implementing data migration and integration processes.\n\nCompanies are looking for bachelor\u2019s degrees in computer science, information science, engineering, or equivalent fields, though master\u2019s degrees are preferred. Most are looking for 8 to 15 years of experience in a related role. They want highly motivated, experienced innovators with excellent interpersonal skills, strong collaboration, and the ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.\n\nAre data architects in demand?\n\nData architects are in strong demand. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says there were 149,300 data architect jobs in the US in 2022 and projects the number of data architects will grow by 8% from 2022 to 2032. That\u2019s faster than average for all other occupations in the US. Demand for data architects is especially high in organizations with 1,000 or more employees.\n\nMore on data architecture and science: