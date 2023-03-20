CEO directives: Top 5 initiatives for IT leaders

CIO Talvis Love has weathered a tsunami of rapid and significant changes at Baxter International over the past year \u2014 with little reprieve in sight.\n\nIn late 2021, the med tech company completed the $12.4 billion acquisition of Hillrom, the largest in its history, to expand the company\u2019s digital health and connected care offerings. While Love and his 3,500-person IT team were working on that integration, the company announced in January 2023 plans to spin off its acute care and renal units, which is about a third of the business. One month later, Baxter began changing its operating model and restructuring the remaining company.\n\n\u201cThose are huge, significant changes that require us to pivot and adjust our approach, and tech is the linchpin to all of them,\u201d says Love, senior vice president and CIO of Baxter. So he\u2019s fast-forwarding his plan to embed IT within business teams to make these critical transitions. \u201cThe only way we can meet our goals is having the IT and business teams working close together as part of one team.\u201d\n\nThe need to strengthen business and IT collaboration tops the list of priorities that CEOs have for their CIOs this year, according to Foundry\u2019s 2023 State of the CIO survey. As organizations face macroeconomic uncertainty and rapid changes to market conditions, collaboration between IT and business units are crucial to making those transitions quickly and smoothly.\n\nSecurity, customer experience, and business and digital transformations also made CEOs\u2019 top priorities lists for their CIOs this year. IT leaders describe how those priorities are playing out in their IT organizations today.\n\nUpgrading IT and data security\n\nCIOs always have cyber and information security somewhere on their priority lists, but global turbulence with China and Russia have many CEOs taking notice too. More than a quarter of CEOs want CIOs to upgrade IT and data security to reduce corporate risk in the next 12 months, according to the survey. \n\nCybersecurity became a bigger issue this year for Josh Hamit, senior VP and CIO at Altra Federal Credit Union, due in part to Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine, which touched off warnings about possible Russia-backed hackers stepping up cyberattacks on US targets. As a result, Hamit has brought extra attention to partnering with Altra\u2019s CISO to perfect security fundamentals, cyber hygiene and best practices, and layered defenses.\n\nMore likely cyber scenarios have IT leaders increasingly concerned as well. For instance, three out of four global businesses expect an email-borne attack will have serious consequences for their organization in the coming year, according to CSO Online\u2019s State of Email Security report. Hybrid work has led to more email (82% of companies report a higher volume of email in 2022) and that has incentivized threat actors to steal data through a proliferation of social engineering attacks, shifting their focus from targeting the enterprise network itself to capitalizing on the vulnerable behaviors of individual employees. This will require hardening email and collaboration tool defenses and response capabilities, but also securing the data they\u2019re seeking.\n\nImproving the customer experience\n\nCustomer and employee experience have become central tenets for successful digital transformation, and about a quarter of CEOs are continuing to invest in technologies and processes that improve the customer journey, according to the State of the CIO survey.\n\nJP Saini\u2019s top initiative at Sunbelt Rentals is \u201cthe obsession with our customers,\u201d he says. For Saini, CIO and chief digital and technology officer, this means humanizing the business and technology aspects of each worker\u2019s job and serving each persona \u2014 whether that\u2019s the office workers, salespeople, equipment rental specialists in the stores, technicians, or even drivers, he says. Then he dissects each persona-based journey to understand what they go through in doing their daily jobs. That way \u201cyou\u2019re designing a [technology or digital process] based on what they need,\u201d to create greater efficiencies, he says. \n\nLeading business and digital transformations\n\nNearly a quarter of CEOs place business and digital transformations as a top-three priority for their CIOs.\n\nCIO Max Chan\u2019s digital mandate at electronic components distributor Avnet is driving improvement in the supply chain and design chain. As a distributor that sits between its supplier partners and downstream customers, \u201cwe have all the demand and supply signals that we can help navigate, and then we can apply that to solve these supply chain challenges that everyone is having,\u201d he says.\n\nTo that end, Chan\u2019s team is working on machine-to-machine frictionless transactions between suppliers and customers, and creating a single pane of glass for suppliers to solve issues more easily. In the design chain, \u201cwe\u2019re creating design capabilities where stakeholders can get together and come up with new designs faster to ultimately help enable customers to go more quickly to market,\u201d he says.\n\nNew digital transformation projects will help foster more autonomy for employees at the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County. CIO Charisse Richards wants to empower the business to handle some technical tasks on their own without IT intervention. So she\u2019s prioritized a ServiceNow implementation to automate tasks and give employees more control. \u00a0\n\n\u201cWe have a lot of people that call and email the service desk,\u201d Richards says. \u201cI want to see a reduction in the time that the helpdesk spends in those rote tasks \u2014 entering tickets and answering calls \u2014 and spend more time with our high-touch customers,\u201d namely judges, she says. \u201cWe\u2019re not getting more money for additional staff, so we need to be more efficient.\u201d\n\nHelping reach revenue growth goals\n\nThe CIO\u2019s role continues to evolve from focusing only on uptime and availability, to cost-cutting and efficiency gains, to now holding a key position in the C-suite where technology influences every part of the organization. One in five CEOs now place corporate revenue growth as a top priority for their CIOs, according to the survey.\n\nCIO Ajay Sabhlok believes his mandate is \u201cto figure out how to generate revenue\u201d for security technology vendor Rubrik. One example is the company\u2019s lead-to-cash process. Data showed the company wasn\u2019t closing expected orders, which was showing up as lost revenue in quarterly reports, Sabhlok says. So he and his team identified the need for a more advanced opportunity management process that has an engine for more accurate scoring of business leads, automates manual tasks that were holding up orders, and delivers data-driven insights through user-friendly dashboards. The result: more leads converted to sales, which boosted quarterly revenue figures.\n\nSavvy CIOs should already be steps ahead of CEOs on these priorities and shouldn\u2019t wait to be asked, says Baxter\u2019s Love. \u201cCreate a deep understanding of what\u2019s driving the business. Understand how your company makes money and how that\u2019s changing over time, and what are the biz leaders\u2019 goals and priorities,\u201d Love says. \u201cDon\u2019t wait to ask to be at the table. Sometimes IT leaders wait to get asked to the party. I say invite yourself.\u201d