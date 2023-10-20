Top 8 IT certifications in demand today

Certifications can validate your IT skills and experience to show employers you have the expertise to get the job done. When it comes to certifications, you can typically choose to get certified in skills that you already have, or you can use certification as an opportunity to grow your skill set and develop skills you’d like to put to use in your career. Whatever your reason for getting certified, certifications are a great way to strengthen your resume, set yourself apart from other candidates in a job search, and boost your salary.

According to the 2024 IT Salary report from Robert Half, these are some of the most valuable certifications IT professionals can hold in the coming year. Whether you’re just starting out and building your resume or you’ve been in the industry for 20 years, there’s a certification that can help boost your salary and your career.

8 most in-demand certifications

Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications

Certified Agile Leadership (CAL)

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Cisco certifications

CompTIA A+

Microsoft Azure certifications

Professional Scrum Master (PSM)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a widely used platform across every industry, and Amazon offers several certifications that fall under the umbrella of AWS, with paths for IT roles such as solutions architect, application architect, cloud data engineer, software development engineer, systems administrator, cloud engineer, test engineer, cloud DevOps engineer, DevSecOps engineer, cloud security engineer, cloud security architect, network engineer, and machine learning engineer. It’s a vendor-specific certification that will benefit anyone who is tasked with working directly with AWS products and services or looking to make good on the high demand for cloud skills today. The certifications range in skill level, with options available for people who are completely new to tech, options for entry-level IT pros who have experience, and certifications designed for seasoned veterans of the industry.

According to PayScale, the average salary for AWS skills is $115,000 per year, while the average salary for each AWS certification varies depending on the specific certification.

The Certified Agile Leadership (CAL) certification is offered by ScrumAlliance and includes three certification modules, including CAL Essentials, CAL for Teams, and CAL for Organizations. The modules were customed designed by “leaders in business and team agility,” according to ScrumAlliance, and they employ approved educators who can demonstrate years of “real-world experience and success” coaching others and implementing agile in the workplace. The goal is to help participants gain the skills and confidence to navigate and guide an organization through agile adoption and transformation. The certification is targeted at agile team members, managers, organizational decision-makers, change leaders, executives, coaches and consultants, and aspiring or current leaders.

While it does not offer certification-specific salary data for agile, according to PayScale the average salary for IT pros with agile development skills is $113,000 per year.