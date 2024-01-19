Stakeholder management: Your guide to influencing project outcomes

Stakeholder management is vital to project success. When key individuals are informed and on task, projects run smoothly. But when those impacted by or have an impact on a project are left out, the project can fall apart.\n\nMany project managers struggle to implement effective stakeholder management, despite its importance. Often, this is a top-down issue, starting with the CIO.\n\n\u201cIT can\u2019t be successful without good stakeholder coordination and management,\u201d says Barry Brunsman, a principal in advisory at KPMG, a professional services firm. Because of this, Brunsman and others advise CIOs to be intentional about stakeholder management, building the skills required to be good at this task and creating processes to ensure the work is an integral part of all IT projects and digital initiatives.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a key issue that needs attention, and a CIO can and should set the tone and practices for effective stakeholder management,\u201d says Brett Tucker, an adjunct professor of cyber risk management at Carnegie Mellon University\u2019s Heinz College.\n\nThe payoff is significant, as having and executing a sound stakeholder management strategy can drastically improve individual, team, project, and company performance.\n\n\u201cThis is a task that should not be ignored, because if it is ignored, it\u2019s a risk to the success of the project,\u201d Tucker adds.\n\nThe following is a high-level guide to effective stakeholder management.\n\nStakeholder management definition\n\nStakeholder management is a process for identifying, engaging, organizing, and improving relationships with any individuals, functional groups, or internal and external parties who may be impacted by or have an impact on the outcome of a project. It is an ongoing, intentional process that must be directed according to an established plan the organization must execute on.\n\nLong important to project success, stakeholder management has become more critical and more challenging in the modern era. That\u2019s because the number of stakeholders in a typical enterprise initiative has grown, and those stakeholders often are geographically dispersed today, thereby making communication, coordination, and collaboration more complex to organize.\n\n\u201cWe see the increasing need for stronger relationships, yet they\u2019re often harder to build now,\u201d says Mike Shaklik, partner and global head of CIO Advisory for Infosys Consulting. \u201cYou have to build the discipline of stakeholder management into project delivery, so you\u2019re able to ask better questions, have better conversations, and ultimately drive better outcomes.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s important to note, too, that stakeholder management involves much more than the term \u201cmanaging\u201d suggests. Stakeholder management has more to do with mentoring, influencing, directing, communicating, and coordinating with stakeholders than it does with actually managing them.\n\nAs Samir Datt, global technology strategy and architecture lead with the consultancy Protiviti, explains: \u201cStakeholder management to me, in its most basic form, is having the structure, processes, and relationships to make sure we\u2019re getting from stakeholders the important priorities, risks, and metrics needed to successfully complete a project. It\u2019s about being able to define project value, inform on progress, and demonstrate whether a project delivered on stakeholder expectations.\u201d\n\nBenefits of stakeholder management\n\nWell-executed stakeholder management offers numerous benefits. These include:\n\n1. Identification and inclusion of all stakeholders: Stakeholders vary by project, and not all stakeholders have the same level of importance to a project\u2019s execution and success. Additionally, the need for stakeholder involvement can vary as a project progresses. A good stakeholder management plan helps project leaders identify all stakeholders and ascertain which stakeholders need to be involved at which stages of the project\u2019s execution. \u201cThose are pivotal questions that need to be accurately answered, because if you identify the wrong people as stakeholders, you\u2019re either going to get the wrong information, too much information, or conflicting information \u2014 and you will set off on the completely wrong path,\u201d says Te Wu, CEO and chief project officer of PMO Advisory, an associate professor at Montclair State University, and a Project Management Professional (PMP).\n\n2. Increased role clarity and focus: A stakeholder plan helps project managers set realistic expectations for each type of stakeholder in any given project, thereby improving clarity around their roles.\n\n3. Higher productivity: Stakeholders who understand their roles and the roles of others are more likely to stay on task, thereby boosting productivity and increasing the chance that the project will remain within scope from the start.\n\n4. Increased engagement: A well-thought-out stakeholder management plan explains how a project will impact each stakeholder, allowing them to understand how the completed initiative could benefit them in their day-to-day roles. This insight helps get stakeholders engaged, even if they\u2019re already bogged down with daily tasks.\n\n5. Improved insights for project leaders: That increased engagement means stakeholders are more willing to share their perspectives on projects \u2014 information that could better shape the project\u2019s direction and the plans for successfully completing it. \u201cIt helps you at the very minimum infuse the stakeholders\u2019 knowledge, goals, objectives, and views into what you ought to do,\u201d Wu says.\n\n6. Reduced risk: A clearly developed and executed stakeholder management plan reduces conflict by providing increased role clarity and engagement. It also helps reduce other types of risks to the project\u2019s successful execution, as engaged stakeholders are better able to surface challenges and issues that could present obstacles. \u201cGood stakeholder management is a mechanism to help you identify potential problems earlier rather than later and take the necessary corrective actions to help prevent them from occurring,\u201d Datt notes.\n\nStakeholder management process and plan\n\nStakeholder management involves several components, ranging from identifying stakeholders to determining which stakeholder requires what information and when that information is needed. Each component is vital, with one flowing into the next as essential building blocks for developing a strong stakeholder management plan.\n\n1. Identify stakeholders\n\nProject managers should start by conducting a stakeholder analysis to create a list of stakeholders that should be involved in the project. Findings from this analysis should be documented in a stakeholder register and should include the name of the stakeholder, the stakeholder\u2019s current role, the stakeholder\u2019s role in the project, contact information, and their impact on the project\u2019s outcome. Here, stakeholder analysis tools can be used to help identify stakeholders and evaluate their importance to the project\u2019s success.\n\nThe stakeholder register is a baseline that sets the tone for all stakeholder communications throughout the project lifecycle. This vital document explains why each stakeholder was selected and what that stakeholder\u2019s purpose is within the scope of the project.\n\nHere\u2019s an example of what a stakeholder register might look like:\n\n2. Identify and document each stakeholder\u2019s role and impact\n\nThe stakeholders\u2019 register should identify the role and impact of each stakeholder. To complete this information, you need to not only use the information compiled during the stakeholder analysis but also \u2014 ideally \u2014 meet with stakeholders to determine what interest they have in the project as well as their influence on its execution and outcome.\n\n3. Prioritize stakeholders\n\nAfter conducting a thorough stakeholder analysis and documenting each person and their role in the stakeholder register, it\u2019s necessary to prioritize stakeholders based on their required involvement in and expected influence on the project.\n\nLevels of prioritization are as follows:\n\n4. Develop a communications plan for stakeholders\n\nEffective stakeholder management requires comprehensive communication with stakeholders. That communication must involve the appropriate individuals at the right time and it must convey the right information using the appropriate communication channels.\n\n\u201cThis should include how to report milestones to make sure all stakeholders are informed, so that if there\u2019s a decision to be made, they have the information they need to make it in a timely manner,\u201d says IT project manager Krista Phillips, a certified Project Management Professional and a regional chapter leader with the Project Management Institute (PMI).\n\nThe project communications plan should include:\n\n5. Cultivate mechanisms to gather information from stakeholders\n\nStakeholder management requires more than communicating project information to stakeholders, Brunsman says. It should also include opportunities for stakeholders to share their perspectives and insights to project managers and their supervisors. \u201cMake sure communication is not a one-way street,\u201d Brunsman advises.\n\n6. Establish a governance structure\n\nThe strongest stakeholder management plans include governance to ensure requirements are being met and all participants are contributing as required, Tucker says.\n\nAs such, CIOs, their direct reports, project managers, and other leaders should identify mechanisms for verifying and tracking progress against the plan.\n\nTucker advises the use of the RASCI Matrix, a project management tool for identifying, assigning and overseeing who performs what work. More specifically, it addresses who is Responsible, Accountable, Supporting, Consulted, and Informed.\n\nStakeholder management best practices\n\nIn addition to developing a stakeholder management plan, there are some best practices that can help smooth stakeholder management. Those best practices center around the need for transparency, inclusiveness, clarity, and timeliness.\n\nTransparency: Transparency is critical when managing stakeholders because it helps establish trust. Transparency: Transparency is critical when managing stakeholders because it helps establish trust. Transparency creates a direct link to a leader's intentions and helps stakeholders decide whether they want to buy into a project.

Clarity: Strong project leaders develop clear communication and make the complex seem simple. Providing clarity can also keep stakeholders at various levels focused and on task, making it easier for the project to stay on track.

Inclusiveness: Teams are becoming more distributed, making inclusiveness vital. Whether it's differing opinions, experiences, backgrounds, genders, beliefs, or other factors, inclusiveness means practicing fairness across the board without making concessions for only some stakeholders.

Timeliness: Managing stakeholder management timelines and ensuring timely communication are vital to ensuring effective relationships with all stakeholders involved in a project's success.