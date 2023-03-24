What is data governance? Best practices for managing data assets

Data governance definition\n\nData governance is a system for defining who within an organization has authority and control over data assets and how those data assets may be used. It encompasses the people, processes, and technologies required to manage and protect data assets.\n\nThe Data Governance Institute defines it as \u201ca system of decision rights and accountabilities for information-related processes, executed according to agreed-upon models which describe who can take what actions with what information, and when, under what circumstances, using what methods.\u201d\n\nThe Data Management Association (DAMA) International defines it as the \u201cplanning, oversight, and control over management of data and the use of data and data-related sources.\u201d\n\nData governance framework\n\nData governance may best be thought of as a function that supports an organization\u2019s overarching data management strategy. Such a framework provides your organization with a holistic approach to collecting, managing, securing, and storing data. To help understand what a framework should cover, DAMA envisions data management as a wheel, with data governance as the hub from which the following 10 data management knowledge areas radiate:\n\nWhen establishing a strategy, each of the above facets of data collection, management, archiving, and use should be considered.\n\nThe Business Application Research Center (BARC) warns that data governance is a highly complex, ongoing program, not a \u201cbig bang initiative,\u201d and it runs the risk of participants losing trust and interest over time. To counter that, BARC recommends starting with a manageable or application-specific prototype project and then expanding across the company based on lessons learned.\n\nBARC recommends the following steps for implementation:\n\nData governance vs. data management\n\nData governance is just one part of the overall discipline of data management, though an important one. Whereas data governance is about the roles, responsibilities, and processes for ensuring accountability for and ownership of data assets, DAMA defines data management as \u201can overarching term that describes the processes used to plan, specify, enable, create, acquire, maintain, use, archive, retrieve, control, and purge data.\u201d\n\nWhile data management has become a common term for the discipline, it is sometimes referred to as data resource management or enterprise information management (EIM). Gartner describes EIM as \u201can integrative discipline for structuring, describing, and governing information assets across organizational and technical boundaries to improve efficiency, promote transparency, and enable business insight.\u201d\n\nImportance of data governance\n\nMost companies already have some form of governance for individual applications, business units, or functions, even if the processes and responsibilities are informal. As a practice, it is about establishing systematic, formal control over these processes and responsibilities. Doing so can help companies remain responsive, especially as they grow to a size in which it is no longer efficient for individuals to perform cross-functional tasks. Several of the overall benefits of data management can only be realized after the enterprise has established systematic data governance. Some of these benefits include:\n\nGoals of data governance\n\nThe goal is to establish the methods, set of responsibilities, and processes to standardize, integrate, protect, and store corporate data. According to BARC, an organization\u2019s key goals should be to:\n\nBARC notes that such programs always span the strategic, tactical, and operational levels in enterprises, and they must be treated as ongoing, iterative processes.\n\nData governance principles\n\nAccording to the Data Governance Institute, eight principles are at the center of all successful data governance and stewardship programs:\n\nBest practices of data governance\n\nData governance strategies must be adapted to best suit an organization\u2019s processes, needs, and goals. Still, there are six core best practices worth following:\n\nFor more on doing data governance right, see \u201c6 best practices for good data governance.\u201d\n\nChallenges in data governance\n\nGood data governance is no simple task. It requires teamwork, investment, and resources, as well as planning and monitoring. Some of the top challenges of a data governance program include:\n\nFor more on these difficulties and others, see \u201c7 data governance mistakes to avoid.\u201d\n\nData governance software and vendors\n\nData governance is an ongoing program rather than a technology solution, but there are tools with data governance features that can help support your program. The tool that suits your enterprise will depend on your needs, data volume, and budget. According to PeerSpot, some of the more popular solutions include:\n\nData governance certifications\n\nData governance is a system but there are some certifications that can help your organization gain an edge, including the following:\n\nFor related certifications, see \u201c10 master data management certifications that will pay off.\u201d\n\nData governance roles\n\nEach enterprise composes its data governance differently, but there are some commonalities.\n\nSteering committee\n\nGovernance programs span the enterprise, generally starting with a steering committee comprising senior management, often C-level individuals or vice presidents accountable for lines of business. Morgan Templar, author of Get Governed: Building World Class Data Governance Programs, says steering committee members\u2019 responsibilities include setting the overall governance strategy with specific outcomes, championing the work of data stewards, and holding the governance organization accountable to timelines and outcomes.\n\nData owner\n\nTemplar says data owners are individuals responsible for ensuring that information within a specific data domain is governed across systems and lines of business. They are generally members of the steering committee, though may not be voting members. Data owners are responsible for:\n\nData steward\n\nData stewards are accountable for the day-to-day management of data. They are subject matter experts (SMEs) who understand and communicate the meaning and use of information, Templar says, and they work with other data stewards across the organization as the governing body for most data decisions. Data stewards are responsible for:\n\nMore on data governance: