What is data governance? Best practices for managing data assets

Data governance definition

Data governance is a system for defining who within an organization has authority and control over data assets and how those data assets may be used. It encompasses the people, processes, and technologies required to manage and protect data assets.

The Data Governance Institute defines it as “a system of decision rights and accountabilities for information-related processes, executed according to agreed-upon models which describe who can take what actions with what information, and when, under what circumstances, using what methods.”

The Data Management Association (DAMA) International defines it as the “planning, oversight, and control over management of data and the use of data and data-related sources.”

Data governance framework

Data governance may best be thought of as a function that supports an organization’s overarching data management strategy. Such a framework provides your organization with a holistic approach to collecting, managing, securing, and storing data. To help understand what a framework should cover, DAMA envisions data management as a wheel, with data governance as the hub from which the following 10 data management knowledge areas radiate:

The overall structure of data and data-related resources as an integral part of the enterprise architecture Data modeling and design: Analysis, design, building, testing, and maintenance

: Structured physical data assets storage deployment and management Data security: Ensuring privacy, confidentiality, and appropriate access

: Acquisition, extraction, transformation, movement, delivery, replication, federation, virtualization, and operational support Documents and content: Storing, protecting, indexing, and enabling access to data found in unstructured sources and making this data available for integration and interoperability with structured data

Managingshared data to reduce redundancy and ensure better data quality through standardized definition and use of data values Data warehousing and business intelligence (BI): Managing analytical data processing and enabling access to decision support data for reporting and analysis

Collecting, categorizing, maintaining, integrating, controlling, managing, and delivering metadata Data quality: Defining, monitoring, maintaining data integrity, and improving data quality

When establishing a strategy, each of the above facets of data collection, management, archiving, and use should be considered.

The Business Application Research Center (BARC) warns that data governance is a highly complex, ongoing program, not a “big bang initiative,” and it runs the risk of participants losing trust and interest over time. To counter that, BARC recommends starting with a manageable or application-specific prototype project and then expanding across the company based on lessons learned.