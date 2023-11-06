IT leader’s survival guide: 8 tips to thrive in the years ahead

Managers looking toward 2024 and beyond certainly have a full plate. Decisions around game-changing current and future technology require decisive action and possible investment to remain competitive.\n\nIn addition to the usual technology considerations, economic, geopolitical, and supply-chain issues all compete for attention as IT leaders look to keep their organizations growing amid turbulent times. \n\nSo how can IT pros prepare for success in the near future given the shifting business, technology, political, and economic landscape?\n\nHere are eight key ideas to consider that can help you prioritize, adapt, and thrive in 2024 and beyond.\n\nForget what\u2019s worked before\n\nSastry Durvasula, chief information and client services officer at TIAA, says the dizzying pace of change in technology means IT leaders will soon face uncharted waters \u2014 and adaptability will be key to succeeding and seizing new opportunities.\n\nWhen looking ahead, Durvasula favors the McKinsey Three Horizons Framework, which focuses on identifying challenges and responding to them in beneficial ways. As you face challenges in this model, first consider how to protect the current business, then act to embrace emerging opportunities, with the end goal of creating an entirely new business: \u201cIncubating new business models powered by emerging tech should be a strategic priority,\u201d he says.\n\n\u201cBalancing and prioritizing these areas requires a flexible approach to product development, platform modernization, innovative customer-facing capabilities, and client-centric tech innovations that we\u2019re driving through strategic industry partnerships,\u201d Durvasula says. \n\nAs an example, he points to a partnership TIAA has undertaken with New York University, in which employees can upskill through cyber programs that help them gain specialized knowledge and new skills.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re really focused on upskilling and reskilling to foster continuous learning and develop through communities of practice,\u201d he says. \u201cWhat worked yesterday is not going to work today or tomorrow.\u201d\n\nKeep a level head\n\nWith so many disruptive technologies emerging at once, and IT leaders pulled in to solving so many more business challenges, it\u2019s easy to get caught up in the fervor. But in addition to embracing change, IT leaders need to develop a multifaceted approach to navigating current technology and business challenges, says Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital strategist at Genpact.\n\n\u201cIT leaders need to adapt by adopting a holistic approach that focuses on resilience, agility, diversification, and collaboration,\u201d Srivastava says. \u201cIn this evolving IT investment landscape, the definition of risk has not changed, but the timeframe for response has shortened.\u201d\n\nOne area of focus for Srivastava is how to stay in compliance with various regulations, already a heady task, when considering both privacy and cybersecurity. It can be difficult to adapt quickly as technology advances, while working to comply with varying regulations across state lines and borders.\n\n\u201cThe challenge is that the technology footprint \u2014 and our understanding of potentials and pitfalls \u2014 is still maturing, for instance with generative AI. It\u2019s understandable and expected that regulations will evolve, and working through the changes coming in an otherwise long-term tech stack will be key to getting it right,\u201d he says. \n\nNever forget the power of people\n\nDespite trendy talk about current and future use cases, as with any technology artificial intelligence is only as powerful as the people developing and working with it, says Satish Jayanthi, co-founder and CTO at Coalesce.\n\n\u201cQuality, hard-working individuals underpin all data initiatives,\u201d Jayanthi says. And while there will be new opportunities for IT pros and new job titles \u2014 such as AI prompt engineer \u2014 Jayanthi believes the key to success with emerging technologies such as AI is finding and investing in the careers of people who have a strong personal interest in growth. \u201cI firmly believe in prioritizing human capital.\u201d\n\nTechnology staff, he argues, need to be empowered to advance and refine their skills to succeed with emerging technology. \n\nRich\u00e1rd Hruby, CIO and chief technology officer of CYQIQ, agrees that any discussion of AI adoption needs to begin with a focus on people.\n\n\u201cHiring in tech has always been a rollercoaster,\u201d Hruby says. \u201cIt feels as if traditional metrics of experience have been upended. A year\u2019s experience in AI now feels like a decade in other domains. Competing with [high-profile technology] giants, who can offer astronomical salaries, makes hiring seasoned talent a Herculean task. IT leaders of today must prioritize strategic HR.\u201d\n\nPrepare for a quantum leap in hacking\n\nIT leaders must prepare for security risks \u2014 even those that are still years away, says Dietmar Fauser, CIO of Symphony. And, like other forward-thinking moves you can take right now, it starts with smart data management.\n\n\u201cIT leaders have to understand that the current algorithms will not remain safe with the advent of quantum computing,\u201d Fauser says. \u201cWe need to get prepared to adopt post-quantum encryption algorithms early. This is important to avoid massive sets of archived and encrypted data that will be subject to future hacks with quantum algorithms. We already see attempts to steal such datasets for the sole use of cracking it in the future once possible.\u201d\n\nWhat specific moves can your organization take today? Fauser follows the recommendations of the US-based National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). He also tracks a few startups in this space, as well as current academic research. \n\n\u201cThere is no simple answer,\u201d he says, \u201cbut there will certainly be a competitive edge for the first movers \u2014 and a big headache for the laggards.\u201d\n\nThink like a startup\n\nIT leaders should treat their organizations like a growing business, with all the agility, growth mindset, and attention to the bottom line that implies, says Mark Olson, vice president of customer solutions at Caylent.\n\n\u201cLead your organization with an innovator\u2019s mindset,\u201d Olson says. \u201cExpect to adjust your short-term roadmaps as economic trends turn in supportive or challenging ways. Commodity services should go to the lowest bidder \u2014 while programs that drive productivity gains, create competitive disruption, save cost, increase agility, and reduce cycle times \u2014 are strategic investments in the long-term health of the business.\u201d\n\nAlthough IT may often be viewed as a cost center, Olson believes your organization should treat the services you provide, such as infrastructure, development, and support, as a business within the larger organization. \n\n\u201cUnderstand and promote the economics of the services that your team provides and manage your application and services portfolio for return on investment,\u201d Olson says. \u201cEnsure there\u2019s an agreed-upon value associated with each of your applications and services.\u201d\n\nFor managers facing increasingly tight budgets, Hruby says you can make the most of limited resources by using the approach of many startups and small and midsize enterprises. \n\n\u201cFor most businesses, every IT dollar spent counts,\u201d he says. \u201cOur tech requires a lot of computing power, and therefore we must ensure to get maximum utility out of our tools, especially when it comes to scarce resources. I personally believe that with the Cambrian explosion of demand for cloud compute, investing in a more efficient infrastructure stack today will tell apart winners and losers in the next few years.\u201d\n\nBe smart about working arrangements\n\nTech leaders should keep an open mind to a range of work styles that came out of the pandemic, says Justin Rodenbostel, executive vice president at SPR. Now that offices have swung from completely remote to fully in-person or somewhere in between, IT leaders should stay flexible on this point to maintain job satisfaction, engagement, and retainment.\n\n\u201cIT leaders will need to learn what works best for their teams in terms of work location,\u201d Rodenbostel says. \u201cWe\u2019ve heard arguments from both sides on why remote work is best and why in-person work is best. We\u2019ve read news articles about in-person mandates backfiring, and we\u2019ve read similar articles on the opposite side. The answer is likely somewhere in the middle. It does not seem like we will ever go back to the office full time. IT leaders will have to adapt to succeed, when addressing how and when to schedule people being in the office, how office space may have to change to best support teams, and how to keep folks connected to the team and organization while working in a hybrid capacity.\u201d\n\nRemote considerations extend beyond whether your colleagues are coming into the office. Rodenbostel says you should also be thinking about what approach works best for your organization when dealing with internal and external customers. \n\n\u201cExamine which interactions with customers need to be in person, increase in frequency, or change altogether in order to maintain a high level of customer service,\u201d he says. \u201cLeaders need to be more deliberate in how they measure customer satisfaction and respond to customer feedback in hybrid and fully remote environments.\u201d\n\nReduce your CO2 footprint\n\nGartner predicts that, within a few years, a quarter of CIOs will have their compensation linked to the impact of their sustainable technology strategies. The research firm suggests tech leaders consider working to reduce the environmental effects of the technologies they adopt, with a focus on improving the overall sustainability of the organization.\n\nToby Alcock, CTO of global IT services company Logicalis, says companies can no longer turn a blind eye to the significant impact technology has on the environment. \n\n\u201cIT leaders will need to incorporate sustainability into their strategies and operations,\u201d Alcock says. \u201cThis means transitioning to renewable energy sources, responsibly disposing of e-waste, and optimizing hardware to be more energy-efficient.\u201d\n\nAccording to Gartner, companies could consider \u201cmoving to more dynamic and efficient methods for balancing power distribution in data centers, like using predeployed power distribution features, or using data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software to plan, measure, and document sustainable data center operations.\u201d\n\nBusinesses should aim to balance efficiency gains with cost savings, Alcock says, while analyzing the energy efficiency and environmental impact of their operations. \n\n\u201cAs firms look more closely at their emissions, they\u2019re also judging the sustainability credentials of partners and suppliers with greater scrutiny,\u201d Alcock says. \u201cSo it\u2019s important for resellers and managed service providers to be able to demonstrate their own carbon-reduction actions.\u201d\n\nWork with your business partners for mutual gains\n\nThe most likely way for managers to thrive is by engaging with business team colleagues, says Anthony Walsh, vice president of global technical operations at OneStream Software, adding that doing so will go a long way toward removing the perception of IT as a roadblock.\n\nWalsh says aligning more closely with the business side can also help manage the demands \u2014 and potential risks \u2014 associated with adopting emerging technologies at speed.\n\n\u201cThere is pressure on the technology organization to support these initiatives with little to no additional funding,\u201d he says. \u201cThis increases the pressure on the CIO and the leadership team to correctly prioritize what can be delivered. Foster a stronger relationship with the business to ensure buy-in and reduce the risk of shadow experience.\u201d