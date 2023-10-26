What is a business intelligence analyst? A key role for data-driven decisions

Business intelligence (BI) analysts transform data into insights that drive business value. Through use of data analytics, data visualization, and data modeling techniques and technologies, BI analysts can identify trends that can help other departments, managers, and executives make business decisions to modernize and improve processes in the organization.\n\nWhat does a business intelligence analyst do?\n\nThe role is becoming increasingly important as organizations move to capitalize on the volumes of data they collect through business intelligence strategies. BI analysts typically discover areas of revenue loss and identify where improvements can be made to save the company money or increase profits. This is done by mining complex data using BI software and tools, comparing data to competitors and industry trends, and creating visualizations that communicate findings to others in the organization.\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst job requirements\n\nBI analysts typically handle analysis and data modeling design using data collected in a centralized data warehouse or multiple databases throughout the organization. It\u2019s a role that combines hard skills such as programming, data modeling, and statistics with soft skills such as communication, analytical thinking, and problem-solving. Candidates need a well-rounded background to balance the line between IT and the business, and usually a bachelor\u2019s degree in computer science, business, mathematics, economics, statistics, management, accounting, or a related field. If you have a degree in an unrelated field but have completed courses in these subjects, that can suffice for an entry-level role in some organizations. Other senior positions may require an MBA, but there are plenty of BI jobs that require only an undergraduate degree.\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst job description\n\nA typical day for BI analysts includes collecting data from sources such as industry reports, public information, field reports, or purchased findings; analyzing data to identify trends; and sharing it with the proper stakeholders. Although job descriptions will vary by company, according to a sample BI analyst job description from Indeed, general responsibilities for the role include:\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst skills\n\nTo succeed as a BI analyst, you\u2019ll need a mix of analytical and soft skills, including the following:\n\nYou will also need a range of technical skills, which, depending on the company\u2019s tech stack, could include several of the following technologies:\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst salary\n\nAccording to data from PayScale, the average salary for a BI analyst is $73,652 per year, with a reported salary range of $55,000 to $101,000.\n\nSalary data on similar positions includes:\n\nPayScale also identifies cities where BI analysts earn salaries that are higher than the national average. These include San Francisco, (27.6%), Seattle (16.8%), and New York (16.2%).\n\nHigh-paying business intelligence analyst jobs\n\nAccording to ZipRecruiter, the best BI analyst jobs can pay up to $156,500 per year. Some of the highest-paying BI analyst jobs include:\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst certification\n\nCertifications are not required to work in BI, but they can provide an edge. Some of the top BI certifications include:\n\nYou can also choose to get certified in specific tools and programming languages used commonly for data analysis, such as Hadoop, Python, or R. If you notice a specific tool or framework is included on the job descriptions you\u2019re interested in, it might be worth getting certified to improve your chances of landing an interview.\n\nCertified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP)\n\nOffered by Transforming Data with Intelligence (TDWI), the Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) certification is currently one of the only professional certifications available that\u2019s specifically tailored to BI analysts. You can be certified as a Practitioner, which is the designation awarded if you score above 50% on all three exams. This level demonstrates working knowledge of relevant BI concepts, techniques, and tools. If you score a 70% or higher on all three exams, you\u2019ll be certified at the Mastery level, which demonstrates your ability to lead a team and mentor others, according to TDWI.\n\nTo earn your CBIP certification, you\u2019ll need two or more years of full-time experience in CIS, data modeling, data planning, data definitions, metadata systems development, enterprise resource planning, systems analysis, application development, and programming or IT management. Candidates are also required to have at least a BA or MA in information systems, computer science, accounting, business administration, engineering, mathematics, sciences, or statistics.\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst resume\n\nResume-writing is a unique experience, but you can help demystify the process by looking at sample resumes. JobHero offers assistance and guidance for writing a BI analyst resume, with different formats and templates for workers with varying seniority, experience and education. Another site, VelvetJobs offers guides to tailoring your resume, a resume builder, resume templates and examples of successful BI analyst resumes.\n\nBusiness intelligence analyst interview questions\n\nBefore your next BI analyst interview, it\u2019s worth searching online to get a sense for questions you will likely be asked. Glassdoor aggregates interview questions for specific job titles and some of the top interview questions and tasks for BI analysts include:\n\nMore on BI: