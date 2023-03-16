What an IT career will look like in 5 years

While crystal ball technology is notoriously fallible, tech leaders say there are a handful of changes to IT work that we\u2019ll likely see half a decade from now.\n\nIT pros will work in environments that are more task-based than position-based, experts say, relying more on automation and AI, and using tools that are increasingly portable yet powerful. At the same time, automation through AI in particular will need a human touch, to review processes and results, creating a need for soft skills in the IT ranks that\u2019s greater than ever.\n\nHere\u2019s a look at how IT workforces will operate and collaborate in the near-future enterprise.\n\nAutomation takes aim at IT productivity\n\nDriven by AI advancements, IT work will increasingly be automated over the next five years, according to those on the forefront of those changes. In addition to general workplace enhancements, automation will play a vital role across IT domains, including software development, both streamlining IT processes and increasing IT productivity.\n\n\u201cIT leaders have led their organizations through immense workplace changes in the last three years, and it will only become more complex in five years\u2019 time,\u201d says Asana CIO Saket Srivastava. \u201cOrganizations are facing a shortage of resources and talent, so we need automation to be our ally to automate mundane, repetitive, and low-value tasks so that our talent can work on more impactful projects.\u201d\n\nSrivastava says companies will automate low-skill tasks to reduce mental load and save time. \u201cThink about how you can implement advanced data science models to understand customer pain points and improve service,\u201d he says.\n\nJim Flanagan, CIO at Hanscom Federal Credit Union, predicts natural language processing (NLP) will work in tandem with automation to improve the technology that IT staff rely on in the near future.\n\n\u201cNLP has the ability to discern intent, context, and ambiguity within written text and speech,\u201d Flanagan says. \u201cOur calendars will automatically plan our workday based on variables such as deadlines and estimated timeframes, and our inboxes will automatically group emails by priority, considering the sentiment of the sender\u2019s message, ensuring that the most important emails get the quickest attention at our convenience. AI-driven do-not-disturb features will prevent us from getting emails when we need to focus, and this technology will help us to write email replies faster, often with minimal effort on our part.\u201d\n\nAI augments the value of IT work\n\nLike many other industry experts, Mike Hendrickson, vice president of tech and dev products at Skillsoft, sees a bright future for AI in the IT workplace. But as Hendrickson sees it, IT\u2019s AI future will be one of collaboration between IT staff and AI technologies. And as more work is handled by AI, literal people skills will be more important than ever, especially around troubleshooting automated processes.\n\nTripActions CIO Kim Huffman agrees, saying that AI will reduce the number of repeated internal support requests that require human intervention, freeing up IT support employees for more personal interaction.\n\n\u201cWe will see AI usage increase in software development and testing functions shifting the role of these employees\u201d toward higher-level, personal-touch tasks, Huffman says. Mike Bechtel, chief futurist for Deloitte Consulting, cautions that adoption of AI for enhancing IT operations and employee productivity will require a new level of trust in the technology.\n\n\u201cAn augmented workforce experience \u2014 across recruiting, productivity, learning, and more \u2014 will certainly be something to watch, as the level of trust that we will likely put in our AI colleagues may be surprising,\u201d Bechtel says. \u201cHigh confidence that AI is delivering the right analytics and insights will be paramount. To build trust, AI algorithms must be visible, auditable, and explainable, and workers must be involved in AI design and output. Organizations are realizing that competitive gains will best be achieved when there is trust in this technology.\u201d\n\nMoreover, increased reliance on AI for IT support and development work such as entry-level coding, as well as cloud and system administration will put pressure on IT pros to up their skills in more challenging areas, says Michael Gibbs, CEO and founder of Go Cloud Careers.\n\n\u201cWith artificial intelligence replacing hands-on tech work, tech workers must increase their business acumen, leadership abilities, communication abilities, emotional intelligence, and architecture skills,\u201d Gibbs says. \u201cThe world will need more people with deep architectural experience to further tie the new technologies together to maximize business performance.\u201d\n\nSkills-based teaming and dynamic sourcing\n\nSpeaking of skills, that emphasis on business acumen and deeper technical know-how will be coupled with a shift in which organizations in the next few years will seek flexibility by prioritizing skills over jobs, according to Deloitte research.\n\nDeloitte\u2019s Bechtel points to Mercedes-Benz, which he says has \u201corganized some of its IT talent into \u2018capability sets\u2019 to improve flexibility for assigning staff to new roles or new products.\u201d And Bechtel says the results speak for themselves: \u201cSkills-based organizations are over 100% more likely to place talent effectively and 98% more likely to retain high performers.\u201d\n\nIT pros who tend to change jobs every few years may, in fact, be just what future organizations are looking for, and we may see a shift in the way the organizations think about long-term careers, he says. \n\n\u201cEnterprises ahead of the curve are already crowd-sourcing talent, through gig workers or contractors, to fill gaps and free up their internal resources to focus on the most challenging and interesting work, and to the delight of those bored IT pros, we expect more organizations to take this approach,\u201d Bechtel says.\n\nRemote in full force\n\nThe pandemic accelerated the development of remote and hybrid teams, and that trend will only continue in the future, Bechtel says. Organizations whose IT employees who prefer working from home will also benefit by sourcing talent from all over the world.\n\n\u201cGiven the rate of digital transformation, enterprises are demanding more from their technology teams and are sourcing talent globally,\u201d he says. \u201cMany technology workers have opted to stay remote, creating a more fluid workforce. In fact, 85% of IT divisions plan to be hybrid or fully remote going forward.\u201d\n\nFrank Opat, chief architect and vice president of architecture at Versapay, sees remote support work evolving in both scope and how the work is accomplished. \n\n\u201cIT pros already know what it\u2019s like to be on call, but with the continued rise of remote and hybrid work, geography and time zones are becoming less relevant,\u201d Opat says. \u201cI expect to see the continued need to adapt so that IT services are available around the clock. I\u2019d imagine that this continued demand will see the rise of natural language process AI to handle things like tier 2 issues or frequently asked questions, much like you see in chat on websites for marketing and customer support today.\u201d\n\nAs the impact of widely distributed organizations unfolds over the next few years, Wiley CTO Aref Matin says increasingly sophisticated ways of working remotely will improve collaboration. \n\n\u201cVirtual and hybrid work is here to stay,\u201d Matin says, \u201cand I think that\u2019s a great thing for technologists. In terms of culture, putting teams in a silo is the fastest way to dishearten them. In a physical workplace, this can be easy to do. I\u2019m hoping that virtual work environments have shown leaders not only the benefit but the necessity of better connectivity between day-to-day work and business outcomes.\u201d\n\nRehman sees a trend, especially among younger workers, of using mobile devices for IT work instead of being tied to a computer at work, or a desk for that matter.\n\n\u201cI see the next generation using phones for writing an entire doc,\u201d he says. \u201cI saw a kid coding on his phone the other day, not like C emulator stuff, but actual coding. Remember, languages are changing, and I see this more and more. There is a change in how tech workers use our attention span.\u201d\n\nAnd while it\u2019s difficult to say how all these forces will impact IT salaries on the horizon, Hendrickson sees the confluence of AI and remote work freeing up additional budget for IT talent.\n\n\u201cThe days of physical monitoring or fixing are gone. Most everything can be done remotely, and with cloud services and major providers being the future of tech infrastructure, there will be little need to go into a physical office, at least from an infrastructure point of view,\u201d he says. \u201cWith the coupling of continued automation and the reliance on cloud technology, organizations can prioritize investments in talent, R&D, and skills and career development ahead of real estate.\u201d\n\nEither way, it\u2019s going to be interesting seeing how the next five years unfold in the IT workplace.