What is SAFe? A framework for scaling business agility

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) explained

The Scaled Agile Framework encompasses a set of principles, processes, and best practices that helps larger organizations adopt agile methodologies, such as Lean, Kanban, and Scrum, to deliver high-quality products and services faster. SAFe is particularly well-suited to complex projects that involve multiple large teams at the project, program, and portfolio levels.

SAFe provides larger organizations with a way to leverage the benefits of Scrum and Kanban in a more scalable way. It enables larger organizations to manage projects with a higher degree of agility, offering a way for stakeholders across multiple groups to get feedback faster. This accelerated feedback loop leads to higher engagement levels, increased productivity and job satisfaction, and improved work quality, as well as deliverables that reach the market faster.

Key elements of SAFe: Value streams and agile release trains

At the core of any successful SAFe implementation are value streams and agile release trains (ARTs). Value streams refer to the set of processes by which an organization creates value for its customers, which can be internal users or external consumers or clients. These process flows are broken down into sequences of activities necessary to transform a business concept into a valued digital solution. An ART is a team comprised of agile teams that, along with stakeholders, develop one or more solutions in a value stream.

The Scaled Agile Framework operates at four levels, depending on an organization’s size and SAFe maturity. At the Team Level, an organization may have a number of teams working in an agile fashion toward a particular goal or solution. At the Program Level, an organization will have implemented an ART, which typically comprises 50 to 125 team members split into sub-teams that work in a synchronized manner to deliver value. The third level, Large Solution Level, involves two or more ARTs coordinated as a solution train. At the highest level, aka Portfolio Level, the entire business operates using agile methodologies to govern its portfolio of solutions, including how it goes about strategizing and investing in its operations.

SAFe principles

SAFe is built on 10 key principles derived from existing Lean and agile principles:

Take an economic view to allow for optimal lead time while providing the best quality and value. Apply systems thinking into all facets of development. Assume market and technical variability by preserving choices and encouraging innovation. Build incrementally with fast, integrated learning cycles that facilitate customer feedback and reduce risks. Base milestones on objective estimation and evaluation of working systems to ensure there is an economic benefit. Make value flow without interruptions by limiting the amount of work in progress, decreasing batch sizes, and managing queue lengths to enable continuous flow. Apply cadence (timing), synchronize with cross-domain formation to recognize business opportunities and allow for corrective action as needed. Unlock the intrinsic motivation of knowledge workers to reach their unseen potential. Decentralize decision-making to become more agile and effective. Organize around value to ensure development responds to the needs of customers, providing them with new and innovative solutions.

SAFe core competencies

The Scaled Agile Framework is built around seven core competencies. Together these competencies offer the knowledge and skills to enable large organizations to achieve business agility.