10 most difficult-to-fill IT roles — and how to address the gap

The CIO\u2019s biggest hiring challenge is clear: \u201cThere is simply not enough talent to go around,\u201d says Scott duFour, global CIO of business payments company Fleetcor, for whom positions in areas such as AI, cloud architecture, and data science remain the toughest to fill.\n\nThis enduring talent gap has been a pressing concern for years, says Max Chan, CIO at global electronic components distributor Avnet, but it is widening. \u201cAs technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the demand for qualified individuals has soared,\u201d Chan says.\n\nCIO.com\u2019s 2023 State of the CIO survey recently zeroed in on the technology roles that IT leaders find the most difficult to fill, with cybersecurity, data science and analytics, and AI topping the list.\n\nExacerbating this issue is the fact that today\u2019s CIOs are competing in a global talent marketplace, pitting them against higher-paying tech companies across geographies for new hires. \n\n\u201cThe talent out there realizes they have more options than they are used to, and they can leverage that to their advantage., Chan says. As a result, many enterprise IT leaders find themselves in bidding wars they\u2019re unable to win. \n\n\u201cThe biggest challenge is finding talented team members at the market rate,\u201d says Patrick Isaac, CTO at Accuro Solutions, adding that the current environment demands more intensive recruiting efforts. \n\nGeographical nuances are also arising. For example, Savio Lobo, CIO at managed service provider Ensono, finds talent more readily available in the UK and US than in years past, while hiring in India is as difficult as ever. But, notes Lobo, \u201cin all geographies, finding well-rounded leadership and experienced technical talent in areas such as legacy technologies, cybersecurity, and data science remains a challenge.\u201d\n\nThe net result? CIOs must up their talent game across the board, including talent management, engagement, training, and retention, in addition to hiring.\n\n\u201cAddressing these challenges will require a multifaceted approach that focuses on talent development and retention while adapting to the evolving needs of the industry,\u201d says Chan.\n\nCIO.com talked to IT leaders across industries about their hardest-to-fill IT roles as well as their best advice for meeting critical talent demands in the years ahead.\n\nGrow your own cybersecurity expertise\n\nWith the cyberthreat landscape continually evolving, cybersecurity roles remain the hardest to fill. \u201cWe need professionals with up-to-date knowledge and specialized skills in this area,\u201d Chan says. \u201cThe demand for these professionals is outpacing the supply of talent out there.\u201d\n\nThe 2022 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study calculated a cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million professionals. To get the skills they need, IT leaders may have to play a longer game, focusing on lifelong learners and developing depth of experience in-house. \n\n\u201cOrganizations should look to hire and train fresh graduates instead of searching exclusively for experienced professionals,\u201d says Sourya Biswas, technical director for risk management and governance at global cybersecurity consultancy NCC Group. \n\nSwamy Kocherlakota, executive vice president and CIO for S&P Global, recommends a proactive approach of \u201cupskilling or cross-skilling junior talent to prepare them for the future of work in technologies that are going to be critical going forward.\u201d These include not only cyber, but also cloud and generative AI, he says.\n\nAI and data science dominate the agenda\n\nAs companies proceed with digital transformation efforts, their focus is firmly on enabling business outcomes with data, increasing demand for data science, analytics, AI, and even RPA skills. \u201cWith the entry of ChatGPT and other generative AI, we expect the demand for data science, AI, and machine learning to further surge in the coming time,\u201d says Aamir Khan, senior analyst at Everest Group.\n\nS&P Global, for example, is entering its AI 2.0 era. \u201cIf we\u2019re looking to build, train, and run models at scale to run in parallel to each of our products, we need talent who can help us unbundle the data by refactoring apps and data, and building a scalable data fabric that is flexible to feed to a generative AI platform,\u201d says Kocherlakota, who is seeking AI experience and generative AI knowledge.\n\nBut, Kocherlakota says, \u201cgenerative AI technology is nascent and best practices are still evolving.\u201d Only a few professionals have had the opportunity to drive this at scale; as a result, top talent is going to be in demand across industry players. S&P Global also needs complementary skills in software architecture, multicloud, and data engineering to achieve its AI aims. \n\n\u201cIt can still be a challenge to find[IT pros]s versed in architecture with a practitioner\u2019s mindset, building with the right abstractions to future-proof our investments,\u201d says Kocherlakota.\n\nAt Merchants Fleet, building out a modern data and analytics infrastructure to support the fleet management solutions provider\u2019s hypergrowth over the past three years has been a top priority. To create a 360-degree view of its clients and visibility into the end-to-end client cycle, Merchants Fleet is seeking data science, analytics, RPA, and machine learning skills at a high volume. \n\n\u201cWe have learned to think and act quickly in our efforts to attract and retain top talent in these areas,\u201d says Jeanine L. Charlton, Merchant Fleet\u2019s senior vice president and chief technology and digital officer, noting that she has been able to tap into talent from around the globe. \u201cThis includes aligning our compensation practices to be competitive on a global playing field, as the compensation scale for tech has accelerated far beyond many other talent segments.\u201d\n\nFlexing to meet wid-ranging needs\n\nCIOs\u2019 lists of hard-to-fill roles include not only leading-edge areas like AI, data science, and IoT\/edge computing, but also IT mainstays such as application development and legacy technology skills.\n\nOne approach to meeting such wide-ranging needs is to cross-train and give employees the opportunity to learn and work across capabilities, Charlton says. \n\n\u201cMerchants is investing in all our systems, so candidates have an opportunity to work with a very rich tech stack, and a combination of legacy and emerging technologies,\u201d she says adding that, because the company has a good deal of proprietary technology,she is always looking for candidates open to learning new things. Ultimately, IT pros energized by that variety are more likely to stay, Charlton says. \n\n\u201cOur tech team is considered a significant part of our business strategy, so there\u2019s always an opportunity to work on exciting things that not only affect the company\u2019s bottom line, but also impact how our fleet clients across North America run their businesses,\u201d she says.\n\nCloud skills still integral to success\n\nBecause the cloud underpins most organizations\u2019 digital initiatives, cloud architecture\u00a0and multicloud management\u00a0remain key roles\u00a0\u2014\u00a0and difficult to fill. Here, as with cybersecurity, depth of experience is mission critical, says S&P\u2019s Kocherlakota.\n\n\u201cWith the rapid adoption of cloud technologies and companies all over the world undergoing digital transformation, the demand for skilled professionals has surged,\u201d addsAvnet\u2019s Chan. \u201cThere is intense competition among companies as various industries invest in these initiatives, and they are vying for the same limited pool of skilled professionals.\u201d\n\nThe upside of recent tech layoffs is that there has been more cloud talent on the market this year. \u201cWe have seen the market open for some of our more difficult-to-fill cloud and product management roles,\u201d says Lobo of Ensono. \u201cFor the last few years, candidates have had limitless options and salaries have been increasing significantly with the demand. The current economy has created disruption and growing companies can hire talent that may have been out of reach two years ago.\u201d\n\nFilling the gap: Approaches that work\n\nShort of wishing for more tech layoffs, there are things that IT leaders can do to meet their needs in a tight tech talent marketplace. CIOs shared some of their best practices and advice:\n\nEnlist non-IT resources. \u201cTechnology development is no longer exclusive to the IT team,\u201d saysAvnet\u2019s Chan, who has had success bringing business users into the IT fold to take on IT workloads. Chan has also leaned on low-code\/no-code tools to help meet his app development and automation needs. \u201cWe can now leverage our non-IT teams to develop applications within the environment. Individuals with minimal coding knowledge can now create functional applications through visual interfaces, pre-built templates, and drag-and-drop functionalities,\u201d Chan says.\n\nBuild the bench. Avnet also partners with universities and other organizations to offer internships and junior placement opportunities. \u201cThis allows us to train young talent to take on the work in areas where there is a big need for a skilled workforce,\u201d Chan says.\n\nGrow your own. IT leaders are increasingly investing in skills development to bridge gaps from within. To do so, \u201ccompanies need to project their demand ahead of time and train and develop an entry-level pool for the desired skillsets they require,\u201d says Khan of Everest Group. \n\nAt Ensono, Lobo has created academies for technical domains such as mainframe computing and cloud, enrolling students based on forecasted needs. Similarly, S&P has built an internal tech accelerator program called EssentialTECH. \u201cWe\u2019ve created opportunities for our people to learn, grow, and apply skills in a dynamic technology environment and support the future of work,\u201d Kocherlakota says, adding that this effort is particularly important in nascent areas like generative AI. \u201cCompanies that have invested in talent management and development when it comes to AI and large language models will leap over others who may have not focused here.\u201d.\n\nFor specialized skills, internal development is critical, agrees Jen Raimer, director of talent management at Merchants Fleet, which offers an assortment of tools, resources, and professional certifications. \u201cUpskilling and reskilling simultaneously support the growth of your employees\u2019 careers and the growth of the business,\u201d Raimer says. \n\nWork closely with HR. Speed is vital in a tight talent market. \u201cIt all starts by partnering closely with our talent acquisition team to make sure we\u2019re aligned on staffing needs and follow a defined process,\u201d says Fleetcor\u2019s duFour. \u201cThis allows us to move quickly in identifying and pursuing candidates before they\u2019re scooped up by someone else.\u201d\n\nBuild your brand. With upward pressure on compensation, CIOs must offer a compelling employee experience to compete with higher-paying alternatives. \u201cRather than engaging in bidding wars to attract talent, differentiate your company from competitors,\u201d advises duFour. Skills development, clear career paths, a culture of diversity and inclusion, and the ability to make an impact are all potential selling points.\n\nTo broaden his IT marketing efforts, duFour leverages his leadership team as subject matter experts in the media. \u201cI\u2019ve had numerous senior-level candidates reference articles, podcasts, or panels featuring me or others on our IT staff during the interview process,\u201d duFour says. Merchants Fleet also gets creative in marketing its tech roles. \u201cWe try to infuse a little bit of our company\u2019s personality into our marketing efforts, to give people a taste of the fun and welcoming environment they\u2019ll be stepping into,\u201d says Raimer. \u201cWe understand that tech candidates are likely fielding multiple offers, so we take every opportunity to stand out.\u201d\n\nRethink job descriptions. Focusing on what\u2019s essential. \u201cThe more unique skill sets we layer into the requirements and the more prescriptive we are in the background we\u2019re targeting the more difficult the search,\u201d says Ensono\u2019s Lobo. \u201cThink about what skill sets are really needed to be successful in the role and what can be trained.\u201d Tools like LinkedIn Insights can offer a look at what\u2019s available in the market to help hone the search.\n\nInvest in the interview. The experience a candidate has during the interview process can be a make-or-break one. \u201cIt really sets the tone,\u201d says Raimer. \u201cSome of the creative things we\u2019ve done include inviting candidates to join innovation sessions, staff meetings and company events for a \u2018look behind the curtain.\u2019\u201d \n\nIT leaders and hiring managers should be willing to flex their approach as needed. \u201cDon\u2019t be afraid to pull out the stops and get creative when you find a candidate that you\u2019re really excited about,\u201d Raimer advises. \u201cWe constantly ask ourselves, \u2018What will it take to attract and retain this candidate?\u2019 It\u2019s important to meet people where they are in their career journeys, and you need to be open to tailoring or personalizing the hiring experience in order to create meaningful connections.\u201d\n\nUse contractors and partners strategically. Chan leverages strategic partners to address acute needs as he develops internal talent. CIOs can also \u201cexplore innovative approaches to talent \u2014 such as experimenting with workers who are part of the gig economy,\u201d he adds. \u201cThis allows businesses to tap into a vast pool of talent, access specialized skills, and increase flexibility while effectively managing costs.\u201d\n\nChan also utilizes IT partners to handle lower-value work so he can move his own IT pros up the value chain. He gives employees in IT operations the chance to shift to strategic delivery, solution design, business consultancy, and innovation, handing over operations tasks to managed services partners.\n\nAccuro\u2019s Isaac, who has struggled to find UI designers and programmers,also advises using staffing services and temp-to-hire to \u201ctest drive\u201d candidates. \u201cThere\u2019s a little higher upfront cost,\u201d Isaac says, \u201cbut it\u2019s much better than making a long-term hiring mistake.\u201d