Employee engagement: 10 best practices for improving your culture

When employees disengage from work \u2014 often called quiet quitting \u2014 it starts a ripple effect that can damage everything from their career trajectory to your team, company, and the global economy. Gallup estimates that this phenomenon cost the economy $7.8 trillion in 2022.\n\nWhat is employee engagement? Employee engagement is the feeling of connection, commitment, and dedication that an employee has toward their work, teammates, workplace, and organization at large. It also commonly refers to the set of initiatives companies undertake to foster that connection among their employees.\n\nUnfortunately, only about 23% of the world\u2019s employees are engaged at work. Those lucky few find meaning in their work, feel connected to their team and organization, and feel proud of what they do. Leaders have an enormous impact on how people feel about their work. According to the Gallup State of the Global Workforce 2023 Report, 41% of respondents attributed their lack of engagement to leadership and the workplace culture. You can stop the quiet quitting by improving your work culture, so your people speak up before they nope out.\n\nI asked leaders who dug deep into their employee engagement effort to share their best practices. These are their tips.\n\nShow recognition\n\nAccording to a recent Gallup\/Workhuman survey, employee recognition that is fulfilling, authentic, equitable, personalized, and embedded into the company culture is so critical to employee engagement that it can be tracked to the bottom line. The trick, of course, is doing this well. Randomly handing out gift cards is fun, but it will do little to boost engagement. According to that survey, to get recognition right, start with the question: How do your employees like to be recognized?\n\n\u201cWe educate our managers on getting to know their employees,\u201d says Deb LaMere, CHRO at Datasite. \u201cThere\u2019s no one-size-fits-all solution.\u201d\n\nSome people might want a quiet thank you; others prefer a public event. Some might want more opportunity, while others bristle at work being rewarded with more work. Some want promotions while others want to stay where they are, working on the technology they love, and still others want room to spend more time with family.\n\nWhen you get rewards right, however, you will reap near instant benefits, according to Gallup. Productivity will improve while safety incidents and absenteeism decline.\n\nSpend time with your people\n\n\u201cWhen leaders spend more time with their people, results improve significantly,\u201d says Bradley Thomas, COO at YakTrak. Instead of focusing on administrative tasks, spend time coaching, goal setting, and leading, he says.\n\n \u201cI do AMAs [ask me anything conversations] every six weeks,\u201d says Pedro Canahuati, CTO at 1Password. \u201cI also do team reviews, where we talk about accomplishments, what\u2019s getting in their way, how they feel about the work. And I\u2019ll do skip-level one-on-ones with team members or a \u2018coffee with Pedro,\u2019 where I sit down with five people for an ask-me-anything conversation.\u201d\n\nGetting to know your people doesn\u2019t have to be complicated. You don\u2019t even need strong social skills. \u201cJust start conversations by asking people about themselves,\u201d he says. \u201cAsk about their experiences, where they grew up, or their heritage.\u201d Whatever the reason for your meeting, take the time to connect as humans. This will help you understand everything from what recognition is appropriate to where they want their career to go.\n\nCreate psychological safety\n\nPeople perform their best when they feel psychologically safe. This feeling is so important to humans that social scientists consider it a basic human need. When there is a lack of it, people won\u2019t speak up, take risks, or surface their concerns. They won\u2019t share their ideas or do their best work. According McKinsey, 89% of employees believe psychological safety is a workplace essential.\n\nBuilding psychological safety in your workplace starts with getting to know your people. But it also requires letting them know they have been heard and that, if they complain or raise concerns, they won\u2019t be penalized.\n\nIf, for example, someone you rely on shares that they are going through something difficult, it\u2019s important to react appropriately. \u201cSupport them,\u201d says Canahuati. \u201cHelp them get through it.\u201d This lets them know the team has their back and cares about them as humans, not merely as cogs in a wheel.\n\nYou build psychological safety, too, by making it clear that it\u2019s safe to admit mistakes. \u201cBlameless postmortems are a good way to do this,\u201d says Canahuati. \u201cWe do incident reviews when there\u2019s a failure or a mistake. We open by announcing we don\u2019t want to blame anybody.\u201d\n\nTaking that a step further, Canahuati openly admits his own mistakes. \u201cIt\u2019s important for leaders to show the behavior they want,\u201d he says. \u201cI often share when I failed, how I failed, and what I\u2019ve done to recover. I\u2019m open about the hardships I\u2019ve overcome and how I\u2019ve learned from them.\u201d\n\nJoin in the quest for meaning\n\nOne of the biggest motivators for humans is meaning. When people are doing something that matters to them \u2014 and it is taking them in a direction they want to go \u2014 they are in the sweet spot of engagement. Not everyone finds meaning in the same way but you can build engagement by helping people look for it.\n\n\u201cEngagement happens when employees feel in sync with the organization, department, teammates, and work,\u201d says Graeme Thompson, SVP and CIO of Informatica. \u201cDoes it contribute to something meaningful for them?\u201d\n\nSometimes people will find meaning in the work itself. But when that isn\u2019t happening, they can find it in the mission of the company, their own career goals, or in making customers happy.\n\n\u201cTo keep team members engaged, they must feel a connection and value with their work,\u201d agrees Geri Johnson, COO at Next PR. \u201cAs leaders, it is our job to ensure the roles we\u2019re creating have meaning for both the company and the team member. Find out what people love and match those passions to their projects. Not only will this alignment between meaning and work drive productivity in your workforce, but team members will feel seen and that their skillsets are vital.\u201d\n\nCreate heroes who live your values\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s simple to drive engagement with values and culture,\u201d says Omer Glass, co-founder and CEO at Growthspace. \u201cIt\u2019s hard to do. But it is simple.\u201d\n\nFirst define your values clearly. \u201cThen make it clear what each value stands for, what behaviors are connected to it \u2014 and what is not,\u201d he says. \u201cThis all needs to be very specific.\u201d\n\nNext, model those behaviors and build them into the fabric of the work. \u201cYou have to act upon them again, and again, and again,\u201d he says. \u201cSo people know you\u2019re not just talking but also doing.\u201d\n\nThe best way to accomplish this is to make it part of a leader\u2019s job. \u201cThis is the CEOs job,\u201d he says.\n\nOnce your CEO \u2014 or whoever is tasked with championing your values \u2014 has agreed to carry this torch, they should work it into everything. \u201cEmbed it in the language,\u201d says Glass. Use it in day-to-day communications. Work it into the theme and closing message of meetings. Talk about it on social media. Work it into conversations. You have to be an evangelist for these values.\n\nAnd make it part of the way you recognize people. \u201cEvery time someone lives up to the value, praise them,\u201d he says. \u201cCreate heroes who live your values.\u201d\n\nMeasure engagement\n\n\u201cMeasuring engagement is vitally important,\u201d says Datasite\u2019s LaMere. \u201cThat starts with an employee engagement survey.\u201d\n\nNo matter how well you connect with your people, you still might come away with a wrong impression. Doing surveys gives you a realistic metric for how employees feel. \u201cAn employee engagement survey will give you the numbers and insights you need to drive effective decision-making,\u201d according to Culture Amp. \u201cBy comparing your latest survey results with data from previous surveys, you can track changes in engagement over time.\u201d A survey can also help you translate abstract concepts into actionable insights.\n\nBut engagement surveys need top-down support. Leaders need to glean knowledge from the survey and act on what they\u2019ve learned. And don\u2019t just read the AI summary or data readout, says Laura Merling, chief transformation and operations officer at Arvest Bank. \u201cYou have to actually read what people have written.\u201d\n\nThis can feel like a big ask but it\u2019s well worth it, she says. Merling\u2019s team reads the feedback from every employee. \u201cThen we aggregate it,\u201d she says. \u201cEach leader is responsible for reading their team\u2019s feedback, aggregating it, and saying, \u2018What do we need to address?\u2019\u201d\n\nFrequently take the people\u2019s pulse\n\nEngagement surveys can take months from beginning to end and are usually annual. So it\u2019s a good idea to check in more often than that, according to LaMere.\n\n\u201cDo a pulse check,\u201d she says. \u201cGetting a quick Net Promoter Score [NPS] is great for this.\u201d This is a simple, one-question check: Would you recommend this company to family and friends? \n\n\u201cIf an employee is willing to recommend the company, that\u2019s a big thing,\u201d she says. \u201cIf they\u2019re not willing, we\u2019ve got a problem.\u201d\n\nThis check lets you stay connected to the mood of the people, so you don\u2019t get big surprises from the annual survey. It also lets you know when you need to do more to build engagement day-to-day.\n\n\u201cThe survey is important,\u201d agrees Merling. \u201cNot just at the very beginning, but ongoing to see where the process is, or where the gaps are in what you\u2019re doing.\u201d\n\nHave fun together\n\nAs the world moved to hybrid or remote work environments, it became easy to lose the human connection that once happened in a shared setting. The Gallup poll found, though, that location is not the problem. Engagement can happen in a remote or hybrid environment if leaders are intentional about it.\n\nIf there is no real reason to go to the same place for work, do it to have fun. \u201cFun is a core value for us,\u201d says LaMere. \u201cWe work hard and we play hard.\u201d\n\nThe company organizes everything from pickleball tournaments to puppy cuddling parties. \u201cWhen you get to know your employees \u2014 not just through work and projects, where you\u2019re laughing or cuddling with puppies, it changes the world, in terms of how you interact with one another,\u201d she says. \u201cYou get to know everybody on a real level.\u201d\n\nThis can be done virtually, too. Canahuati\u2019s teams at 1Password get together to do virtual hackathons that bring a sense of play into the workplace. \u201cWe give people the room once a quarter or so to work on something completely unrelated to work,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd we try to take a playful approach. We\u2019ll give people swag, send them stickers, create hype videos. It gets people excited and helps everyone get to know each other and have fun.\u201d\n\nFacilitate growth\n\nIn the Gallup State of the Global Workplace survey, 41% of respondents said they wanted clearer goals and stronger guidance. Leaders must keep the growth path of their people in mind and help them get where they want to go.\n\n\u201cI focus on people\u2019s individual development and growth,\u201d says Canahuati. \u201cI can be a connection point between someone \u2014 who may have talked about wanting to work on machine learning or AI \u2014 but isn\u2019t getting that opportunity. I\u2019ll talk to the leader of the group doing that and say, \u2018Here is a person you should reach out to.\u2019\u201d\n\nLike recognition, this can go wrong if you aren\u2019t paying attention to what people want, though. \u201cI\u2019ve had experiences where I pointed somebody in a direction, only to find out later that it wasn\u2019t interesting to them,\u201d he says.\n\nLaMere says this is why it\u2019s important to coach people to become advocates for their own growth. \u201cIt\u2019s important to equip the manager to have conversations about growth,\u201d she says. \u201cBut managers are not mind readers. So, it\u2019s also key to coach employees on how to have a conversation with their manager about their career.\u201d\n\nHelp people navigate change\n\n\u201cWhen the world changes, and people don\u2019t understand it, they react poorly,\u201d says Canahuati. \u201cChange is hard for everybody.\u201d\n\nChange is necessary, though. You update tools and security protocols, react to markets, respond to global crisis, and more. \u201cWhen people can\u2019t connect to why the change is necessary, engagement goes down,\u201d he says.\n\nSo, he is careful to help people understand the reasons behind change. \u201cI help them connect \u2014 from an emotional perspective \u2014 to what they\u2019re doing, how they operate on a day-to-day basis, and how their projects will help the company succeed.\u201d\n\nChange is Merling\u2019s job. \u201cWe are doing a transformation,\u201d she says of her work at Arvest Bank. \u201cWe want to bring everybody along for the ride.\u201d People might assume, though, that if they don\u2019t have the skills that the transformation needs, they will lose their job. This is scary. In the year after this message went out, employee engagement jumped 21 points and there were some amazing outcomes. "One gentleman on our bank operations team — not a technology role — had an interest in learning to code." The company gave him a green light, time, tools, and support. "He is becoming a cloud architect," she says.

To showcase these positive changes, the company does a monthly "Transformation Talk." It is a virtual event where people talk about their transformations. "About 500 people a month show up to this webinar," she says. "It's amazing."

Listening to what people want and helping them get there has not only transformed the bank and careers, but it has also transformed employee engagement.