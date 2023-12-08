CSM certification: Costs, requirements, and all you need to know

CSM certification

Agile practices are being rapidly adopted in project and product management across many industries, and the ScrumMaster is an important leadership role in agile development to not only improve workflow but increase your value as your career evolves. The Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) certification, available through the Scrum Alliance, is an entry-level certification aimed at providing professionals with an awareness of the methodologies and values of Scrum, including team performance, accountability, and iterative progress. This certification is beneficial for people in product delivery who use the Scrum framework or those responsible for optimizing Scrum, including ScrumMasters and their teams.

Becoming a CSM offers individuals various valuable benefits, including increased recognition and credibility as a leader, additional opportunities within organizations with agile practices, leverage with future opportunities, and a demonstrated knowledge of Scrum principles.

CSM certification requirements

There are no prerequisites to enroll in CSM training but training is required to become certified. To earn a CSM credential, applicants must understand the Scrum framework and its principles and practices. The Scrum Alliance offers numerous resources on Scrum fundamentals, including the Scrum Alliance expert blog, member articles, videos, presentations, and reports.

Applicants must attend a CSM course, spread across two days in person or four online, taught by a Certified Scrum Trainer. The course provides a full overview of how to organize and support a Scrum team, and covers learning objectives including scope, Lean, agile, coaching, and service to the development team, product owner, and organization.

After completing the course, you have two opportunities within 90 days at no cost to pass the exam through the Scrum Alliance portal and become a Certified ScrumMaster. After up to two attempts within 90 days, however, there’s a $25 charge for each additional attempt. Once you pass the CSM exam, you must submit a license agreement for the Scrum Alliance to accept, as well as complete your Scrum Alliance membership profile.

CSM certification costs

The initial certification fee for each student who successfully completes a Certified ScrumMaster course is paid by the Certified Scrum Trainers. The training course fees, which range from $350 to $1,000, also cover the following: