CSM certification: Costs, requirements, and all you need to know

CSM certification\n\nAgile practices are being rapidly adopted in project and product management across many industries, and the ScrumMaster is an important leadership role in agile development to not only improve workflow but increase your value as your career evolves. The Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) certification, available through the Scrum Alliance, is an entry-level certification aimed at providing professionals with an awareness of the methodologies and values of Scrum, including team performance, accountability, and iterative progress. This certification is beneficial for people in product delivery who use the Scrum framework or those responsible for optimizing Scrum, including ScrumMasters and their teams.\n\nBecoming a CSM offers individuals various valuable benefits, including increased recognition and credibility as a leader, additional opportunities within organizations with agile practices, leverage with future opportunities, and a demonstrated knowledge of Scrum principles.\n\nCSM certification requirements\n\nThere are no prerequisites to enroll in CSM training but training is required to become certified. To earn a CSM credential, applicants must understand the Scrum framework and its principles and practices. The Scrum Alliance offers numerous resources on Scrum fundamentals, including the Scrum Alliance expert blog, member articles, videos, presentations, and reports.\n\nApplicants must attend a CSM course, spread across two days in person or four online, taught by a Certified Scrum Trainer. The course provides a full overview of how to organize and support a Scrum team, and covers learning objectives including scope, Lean, agile, coaching, and service to the development team, product owner, and organization.\n\nAfter completing the course, you have two opportunities within 90 days at no cost to pass the exam through the Scrum Alliance portal and become a Certified ScrumMaster. After up to two attempts within 90 days, however, there\u2019s a $25 charge for each additional attempt. Once you pass the CSM exam, you must submit a license agreement for the Scrum Alliance to accept, as well as complete your Scrum Alliance membership profile.\n\nCSM certification costs\n\nThe initial certification fee for each student who successfully completes a Certified ScrumMaster course is paid by the Certified Scrum Trainers. The training course fees, which range from $350 to $1,000, also cover the following:\n\nCSM certification exam\n\nThe CSM exam consists of 50 multiple-choice and true\/false questions in 60 minutes. You\u2019ll need to correctly answer a minimum of 37 questions for a passing grade of 74%. The exam covers key Scrum elements, including general Scrum knowledge, Scrum roles, Scrum meetings, and Scrum artifacts. Applicants can only attempt the test twice without additional charge within the 90-day timeline of having completed the required two-day course. Otherwise, an additional $25 is required for each subsequent attempt.\n\nCSM certification value\n\nThere are real benefits to getting CSM certified, not just for your organization but also on a personal level. The certification gives you a credential of demonstrable leadership value that goes beyond traditional project managers. Benefits also include improving team management, collaboration, and performance to ensure project work progresses seamlessly and efficiently. It also ensures Scrum is being applied correctly and consistently, and that everyone is aligned in their understanding of the framework. Plus, CSM certification provides a career-boosting benefit and opens up opportunities for professional growth.\n\nIt's also about being part of a community. After completing all the steps and becoming a CSM, you\u2019ll receive a two-year membership to the Scrum Alliance and can join local user groups and online social networks, as well as get access to discounts on gatherings, and more.\n\nCSM certification renewal\n\nYour CSM must be renewed every two years. Doing so requires a total of anywhere from 10 to 40 hours of Scrum Education Units (SEUs) and a renewal fee, which varies depending on the certification and SEUs required. Staying up to date requires staying current through SEUs. For every hour you spend on continuing education, you receive one SEU, and SEUs fall into four subcategories: events, learning, volunteering, and other independent means.\n\nEligible activities include the time you spend reading articles, volunteering, attending events, and taking courses. Examples of SEU options include watching a community webinar, giving back to the agile community through volunteer work, participating in a local user group, attending a global or regional Scrum gathering, and writing a blog post or reading a book about Scrum\/agile. As an additional benefit, taking the CSM earns PMI-certified professionals Professional Development Units (PDUs).\n\nCSM certification training\n\nApplicants must attend a 16-hour CSM course taught by a Certified Scrum Trainer (CST) prior to taking the CSM exam, either spread across two days in person or up to four online. CSTs are the only trainers approved by the Scrum Alliance to prepare you for the exam, and courses provided by CSTs are listed on the Scrum Alliance course search page. And even though live online options are available in addition to in-person training across the globe, self-paced online training is not available at this time.\n\nCSM training should cover Scrum principles, the Scrum framework, definitions, how to run a Scrum project, how to work with teams, how Scrum fits into your organization, and the various roles involved with Scrum. By the end of your training you should be able to understand:\n\nOnce your training is complete, you can expect your instructor to assist with creating an account for you to access a CSM exam test site.\n\nSample CSM exam questions\n\nTo prepare for the CSM exam, there are many online practice tests with questions that might look similar to these on your exam including:\n\nCSM certification salaries and jobs\n\nBecoming a CSM can also provide a big boost to your annual salary. The range for ScrumMasters varies depending on title and location, but Glassdoor calculates an average of $128,000 and some roles can command as high as $165,000. Some such as Agile coach, Scrum trainer, Senior ScrumMaster, Agile Scrum coach, and Lead ScrumMaster are typical titles that can be expected, depending where you are on your career track.\n\nHaving achieved ScrumMaster certification opens up doors to more senior positions, and regardless of the role you choose, all indications point to a secure and stable future full of opportunities.