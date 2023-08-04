What is an automation engineer? A growing role to address IT automation

Automation has been a hot topic in the job market for several years now, with plenty of pros and cons surrounding both the idea of job creation and job loss. A study from Zippia found that automation has the potential to eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030, with 35% of Americans worried about automation displacing them and 25% of American jobs \u201chighly susceptible\u201d to automation. But automation is also predicted to create 58 million new jobs, with 85% of Americans supporting automation when it applies to jobs that are \u201cdangerous or unhealthy for humans.\u201d\n\nRegardless of how people feel about automation, it\u2019s here to stay, and companies are embracing automation technologies to streamline IT, business, development, and service processes. As automation increases, organizations across every industry are looking for automation engineers to help facilitate, manage, and oversee enterprise automation.\n\nThe automation engineer role\n\nAutomation has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for decades, but it\u2019s relatively new to the business, healthcare, and finance industries. Outside of manufacturing and factory automation, IT automation is typically focused on service automation and QA testing of automated processes. The goal of an automation engineer is to eliminate defects, errors, and problems with product or software development and with business or customer service processes.\n\nBusinesses are also increasingly embracing automated chatbots to help solve customer issues or to direct customers to the right person, and automation engineers help build, implement, and maintain that technology. Automation is also used to streamline IT help desk ticketing, service management and to deliver quality products and software faster, with fewer defects. Ultimately, the goal of an automation engineer is to reduce the load on workers and to improve efficiency and reliability by streamlining manual processes that are redundant or inconsistent.\n\nWhat does an automation engineer do?\n\nIn IT, an automation engineer refers to someone who delivers automated solutions for software processes to improve efficiency, boost performance, and maintain systems. As a software automation engineer, you\u2019ll have to work closely with other teams to help discover and eliminate problems by gathering requirements and implementing process automation. Sometimes this will include hardware or software, but other times you might be asked to automate service or business processes.\n\nResponsibilities vary depending on the industry and specific company, but in general an automation engineer is expected to:\n\nAutomation engineer salary\n\nThe most common IT automation engineering jobs fall under the role of QA engineer. According to data from Glassdoor, the average salary for QA automation engineers \u2014 and similar job titles \u2014 is $100,523 per year. Senior QA automation engineers reportedly earn an average salary of $136,927 per year.\n\nWhat does it take to be an automation engineer?\n\nAs an automation engineer, you\u2019ll need a wide range of technical skills and soft skills. You will need to understand the systems, networks, hardware, and software you\u2019re working with, but you also need the skills to communicate and collaborate with other business units, clients, or customers.\n\nThe job requires programming skills in languages such as C#, SQL, and Java, but the languages and tools you\u2019ll need to know will vary by industry. You\u2019ll also need a working knowledge of mobile, web, and desktop operating systems as well as experience with analytics, robotics, AI and machine learning. Leadership skills will also be important, as you will need to lead cross-departmental efforts to help streamline business processes.\n\nSome of the most common skills for an automation engineer include:\n\nHow to become an automation engineer\n\nYou\u2019ll need at least a bachelor\u2019s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or a similar field to become an automation engineer. You\u2019ll want a program that includes courses on robotics, databases, statistics, AI, control systems, and artificial neural networks (ANN). Depending on the role, some employers will also want a master\u2019s degree and experience with manual and automated testing procedures.\n\nAutomation jobs often combine engineering, science, and IT but the skills you need will vary by industry. You\u2019ll want to look at different job descriptions for automation engineers in different industries to get a better sense of the skills, tools, and education relevant to those industries.\n\nTypes of automation engineers\n\nWhile QA automation engineer is the most common IT automation job title, there are several other job titles that fall under the same category, including those aimed at building and developing services and solutions to bring automation into the workplace. Some positions focus on the cloud, while other jobs focus on automating with specific tools or services available on the market.\n\nThe roles and responsibilities fluctuate with each job description, and there are several different career avenues available for an automation engineer. According to PayScale these include:\n\nAutomation tools\n\nThe most commonly used software for automation engineering is automated testing software. These tools help businesses automate alerts, integrate QA processes, and test automation processes in the organization. They can also help solve automation problems, deliver reports, and automate the QA testing process.\n\nAccording to data from Capterra, the highest rated automation testing software tools include:\n\nAutomation certifications\n\nAutomation is a relatively new field, but certifications are emerging to help you validate your automation skills. You'll want a well-rounded technical background in IT, and there may be certifications that are industry-related, but there are several automation-specific certifications you can earn: