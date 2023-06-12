What is COBIT? A framework for alignment and governance

What is COBIT and why is it important?\n\nCOBIT is an IT management framework developed by the ISACA to help businesses develop, organize, and implement strategies around information management and IT governance. The goal of the COBIT framework is to support \u201cunderstanding, designing, and implementing the management and governance of enterprise IT (EGIT),\u201d according to the ISACA. \n\nFirst released in 1996, COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies) was initially designed as a set of IT control objectives to help the financial audit community better navigate the growth of IT environments. In 1998, the ISACA released version 2, which expanded the framework to apply outside the auditing community. Later, in the 2000s, the ISACA developed version 3, which brought in the IT management and information governance techniques found in the framework today.\n\nCOBIT 4 was released in 2005, followed by the refreshed COBIT 4.1 in 2007. These updates included more information regarding governance surrounding information and communication technology. In 2012, COBIT 5 was released and in 2013, the ISACA released an add-on to COBIT 5, which included more information for businesses regarding risk management and information governance.\n\nThe ISACA announced an updated version of COBIT in 2018, ditching the version number and naming it COBIT 2019. This updated, and most recent, version of COBIT is designed to constantly evolve with \u201cmore frequent and fluid updates,\u201d according to the ISACA. COBIT 2019 was introduced to build governance strategies that are more flexible and collaborative and that address new and changing technology.\n\nDifference between COBIT 5 and COBIT 2019\n\nCOBIT 5 was released in 2012, but by 2019 a lot of changes were introduced around compliance and regulation standards in the industry, most notably the adoption of the European GDPR framework for data protection laws. Regulations went into effect in the spring of 2018 and the ISACA updated the governance principles of COBIT to accommodate this new focus, adding a 6th principle to the framework. While COBIT has always had a focus on regulations and compliance, these new standards helped shape the revised COBIT 2019 framework with an updated lens on governance management. For organizations embarking on digital transformation, COBIT helps navigate the complexities of IT compliance, regulation, and governance.\n\nCOBIT 2019 introduced three new governance principles that revolve around the openness and flexibility of the framework. The framework states that not only should governance strategies remain open and flexible, but they should also be based on conceptual models and aligned to major standards and regulations. Additionally, the updated COBIT framework bases performance management around the CMMI performance Management Scheme, which focuses on measuring capability and maturity levels. Previously, COBIT 5 relied on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to define capability and maturity levels.\n\nAnother major update is that COBIT 2019 outlines specific design factors that should influence the development of any enterprise governance systems, along with a governance system design workflow tool kit for organizations to follow. COBIT 2019 also introduced three new processes, going from 37 processes outlined in COBIT 5 to 40 in COBIT 2019. Other changes included minor edits to terminology and phrasing used throughout the documentation.\n\nCOBIT 2019 components\n\nCOBIT 2019 updates the framework for modern enterprises by addressing new trends, technologies, and security needs. The framework still plays nicely with other IT management frameworks such as ITIL, CMMI, and TOGAF, which makes it a great option as an umbrella framework to unify processes across an entire organization. Overall, COBIT 2019 is designed to give businesses more flexibility when customizing an IT governance strategy.\n\nLike other IT management frameworks, COBIT helps align business goals with IT goals by establishing links between the two and creating a process that can help bridge a gap between IT \u2014 or IT silos \u2014 and outside departments.\n\nOne major difference between COBIT and other related frameworks is that it focuses specifically on security, risk management, and information governance. This is emphasized in COBIT 2019, with better definitions of what COBIT is and what it isn\u2019t. For example, ISACA says COBIT 2019 isn\u2019t a framework for organizing business processes, managing technology, making IT-related decisions, or determining IT strategies or architecture. Rather, it\u2019s designed strictly as a framework for governance and management of enterprise IT across the organization. That\u2019s better clarified for businesses in the updated version, so there\u2019s less confusion about how COBIT should be used and implemented.\n\nCOBIT 2019 goals\n\nAccording to the ISACA, COBIT 2019 was updated to include:\n\nCOBIT 2019 also introduces \u201cfocus area\u201d concepts that describe specific governance topics and issues, which can be addressed by management or governance objectives. Some examples of these focus areas include small and medium enterprises, cybersecurity, digital transformation and cloud computing. Focus areas will be added and changed as needed based on trends, research, and feedback \u2014 there\u2019s no limit for the number of focus areas that can be included in COBIT 2019.\n\nCOBIT 2019 components\n\nCOBIT principles and benefits\n\nOne major change to COBIT 2019 is that it now encourages feedback from the practitioner community. You will be able to purchase the COBIT 2019 Design Guide, but the ISACA also introduced a crowdsourced version of COBIT where practitioners can leave comments, suggest improvements or propose new concepts and ideas.\n\nCOBIT 2019 is designed to be more prescriptive to guide companies in developing a governance strategy, while also enabling organizations to tailor a unique best-fits governance strategy. It defines the \u201ccomponents to build and sustain a governance system: processes, policies and procedures, organizational structures, information flows, skills, infrastructure, and culture and behaviors,\u201d according to the ISACA. Formerly referred to as \u201cenablers\u201d in COBIT 5, these components better define what businesses need for a strong governance system.\n\nAccording to the ISACA, COBIT 2019 best suits clients that use multiple frameworks \u2014 such as ITIL, ISO\/IEC 2000 and CMMI \u2014 with certain silos within IT using their own framework or standard. It\u2019s also well suited to organizations that are required to follow specific regulatory guidelines from the government and local authorities.\n\nThe COBIT 2019 framework helps businesses align existing frameworks in the organization and understand how each framework will fit into the overall strategy. It can also help businesses monitor the performance of these other frameworks, especially in terms of security compliance, information security, and risk management.\n\nIt\u2019s also designed to give senior management more insight into how technology can align with organizational goals. You can directly map pain points in the business to certain aspects of the framework, emphasizing the need for \u201ccontrol-driven IT,\u201d according to the ISACA. The framework gives CIOs and other IT executives a way to demonstrate the ROI on an IT project and how it will help reach key business objectives.\n\nCOBIT certification\n\nIf you\u2019re already certified in COBIT 5 through ISACA or in the middle of getting your certification, the ISACA will continue to support the accreditation and delivery of COBIT 5 training and certifications and it will \u201ccontinue to live alongside COBIT 2019 training.\u201d \n\nCertifications for COBIT 2019 include:\n\nAs of this writing, this is the only available information on the COBIT 2019 certification scheme, but the ISACA notes that the \u201cCOBIT 2019 product family and training is open ended. ISACA will continue to evaluate the development of future training modules based on feedback and market need.\u201d\n\nFor more IT management certifications, see \u201c17 IT management certifications for IT leaders.\u201d