5 hot digital transformation trends — and 2 going cold

Digital transformation has always been a continuous journey, one that should become an organizational core competency, with the introduction of digital services an ongoing imperative to evolve the business and stave off disruption.\n\nWhile this may remain the case, subtleties are emerging about how digital transformation should be thought of, impacting how it should be undertaken. Within these schools of thought, what was once called digital transformation should now be viewed as business transformation because such initiatives encompass so much of the way organizations operate, and because technology alone does not a transformation make.\n\nIt\u2019s that latter point that may be the biggest change in our perception of digital transformations. A framework for thinking about digital initiatives today is part digital strategy (new capabilities, new markets, and new products), part technology aligned with the strategy, and an ability to adapt to and adopt new processes, resources, and ways of working, according to Deloitte. \n\n\u201cIf you can only do one thing, focus your efforts on technologies aligned to strategy because it drives superior market value,\u2019\u2019 the firm says. \n\nWith that in mind, here are five strategies, approaches, and technologies around digital transformation that are hot and two that have gone cold.\n\nHot: Debate about the term \u2018digital transformation\u2019\n\nDepending on whom you ask, the very concept of digital transformation is either still the raison d'\u00eatre of IT today \u2014 or it\u2019s becoming a thing of the past. And while the discussion around this can seem semantic or even pedantic, there are meaningful impacts arising from the debate.\n\nAt Schneider Electric, \u201cwe don\u2019t even use the term \u2018digital transformation,\u2019\u201d but rather, \u2018business transformation,\u2019 says senior vice president and CIO Bobby Cain, who came from the business side of the company. \u201cIn order to transform how you work, the business has to lead the transformation.\u201d \n\nMelanie Kalmar, corporate vice president, CIO, and chief digital officer of Dow, agrees. Speaking in a recent Gartner webcast, Kalmar said that digital transformation goes beyond technology. Further, IT is not going to drive digital transformation on its own, she said.\n\n\u201cThe previous perception of being digitally driven was that IT would lead all of the change and that technology would be the driver,\u2019\u2019 Kalmar said. \u201cDigital transformation is really about how people do their work differently and understanding IT wasn\u2019t going to drive this on our own.\u201d\n\nShe referred to digital transformation as \u201ca team sport.\u201d At Dow, each business now owns its digital strategy, and digital leaders have been placed in the business units to ensure data quality.\n\nBut Isaac Sacolick, founder of digital consultancy StarCIO, believes business transformations are more about mergers and acquisitions and outsourcing, and that digital, AI, and analytics fall under the purview of IT, so CIOs are expected to continue leading digital transformations. Results from the State of the CIO survey concur, as 84% of IT leaders say CIOs are more involved in leading digital transformation initiatives compared to their business counterparts. Moreover, 72% of line of business leaders agree.\n\nJim Ruga, CIO of Fictiv, a quote-to-order manufacturing provider for mechanical parts, says a lot of businesses in the manufacturing industry struggle with digital transformation because business leaders view it in the context of buying a big ERP system and expecting it to solve a problem.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s the threading together of these systems [and] processes where decisions are made by humans, and you have to introduce machine learning and AI and glue them together to make these things effective,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cIt\u2019s no longer just buying the software and \u2018Wow, we\u2019re digital.\u2019\u201d\n\nInstead, IT needs to take these large systems and make them smart to realize the gains and benefits of labor or cost reduction, Ruga says. \u201cYou don\u2019t get that by implementing systems off the shelf.\u201d\n\nCold: The how of hybrid work\n\nThe concept of hybrid work, new for the majority of organizations when the effects of the pandemic reached a point where people started returning to the office on a part-time basis, is far less novel of late, and as such initiatives aimed at making it work have cooled since their apex just a year or so ago.\n\n\u201cPeople have figured it out based on the resources they have and the tools they have to support it,\u2019\u2019 Cain says. \u201cHonestly, it\u2019s becoming a tiresome conversation. I think it\u2019s losing its relevancy.\u201d\n\nThis is not something people need to learn; employees have figured out how they work best, he says.\n\nFuture work is focused on what people are doing and how they\u2019re providing value, whereas hybrid work is about how do we continue operating when people won\u2019t be in the office 100% of time, adds Sacolick. Yet, \u201cwhat\u2019s interesting is over 60% of companies in the tech space remain hybrid.\u201d\n\nIn other words, if you haven\u2019t figured out how to make hybrid work by now, you\u2019re still likely not ramping up solutions to address it. In fact, enhancing hybrid work technologies was the No. 1 decreasing priority for IT leaders, according to the State of the CIO survey, and many CIOs have long been unraveling the \u2018pandemic debt\u2019 incurred by investing in digital productivity solutions during the height of the pandemic.\n\nHot: Digital trailblazers and micro transformations\n\nWith the CIO role changing to be more business-oriented and focused on both internal and external customer needs, CIOs need more of what Sacolick calls \u201cdigital trailblazers\u201d who can act as \u201clieutenants.\u201d These are people who \u201cunderstand the lane they\u2019re working in, whether it\u2019s apps or security.\u201d It\u2019s incumbent upon CIOs to groom them to become leaders with \u201coutside-in learning,\u2019\u2019 through a combination of attending nontechnical industry events and finding mentors outside the organization.\n\nThe trailblazers should be branched out into the business to run smaller transformation programs, he says.\n\nDean Kontul, executive vice president and CIO of KeyBank, is also a proponent of implementing micro transformations alongside large-scale transformations. \n\nThe bank uses a pilot test-and-learn approach wherever possible. Along these lines, KeyBank uses consulting and outsourcing partners to accelerate the process. \n\n\u201cOur most successful transformations rely on leadership across KeyBank and on speed of delivery with multiple impactful components delivered in parallel, versus waiting on a big-bang approach delivered all at once,\u201d Kontul says.\n\nThis may not be bleeding edge, he notes, \u201cbut we certainly are forward-thinking and adopt new tools quickly and proactivity look to apply lessons learned from small initiatives with emerging technologies to broader use cases.\u201d\n\nInstead of the conversation being about a big, monolithic ERP transformation, CIOs should think about agility, Schneider Electric\u2019s Cain says. \u201cDo you think agile or are you agile? Look at [digital transformation] on a micro-scale and transform the way you work with a modular approach.\u201d\n\nHot: Business-IT partnerships\n\nSimilar to Dow, Schneider\u2019s IT group has been structured to be aligned with specific business domains \u201cto better enable the business and be a better business partner.\u201d\n\nNot everything has to be enabled by technology, Cain adds. \u201cYou don\u2019t want to just automate a crappy process \u2014 change the process.\u201d Schneider uses an approach called a \u201cpower couple,\u201d which pairs a domain or business leader and a digital leader together. They are responsible for the \u2018what\u2019 and \u2018why\u2019 and the digital leader is responsible for the \u2018how\u2019 and the \u2018when.\u2019\n\n\u201cWhen you partner those two people together \u2026 it\u2019s very, very powerful and you don\u2019t burn a lot of calories in solutioning and trying to do other people\u2019s jobs and overwhelming people,\u2019\u2019 Cain says. \u201cWe utilize [them] in a dual delivery leadership model \u2014 the same people, the same rank, the same level and we put them together.\u201d\n\nHot: Embedding AI in enterprise systems\n\nThere was a time when embedding AI and machine learning into enterprise and SaaS platforms fell to data science teams, but now, organizations are expanding those programs, Sacolick says.\n\n\u201cThey\u2019re looking to use AI and MI in ways that deliver value \u2026 beyond what marketing is saying [these platforms] can do. It\u2019s not about the science but the application and getting the value without having to invest in the skillsets to build the models,\u201d he says.\n\nTake recommendation engines. They have been around for many years inside ecommerce and content management systems, he notes. \u201cThe CIO and IT have to make sure the information is presented to [the recommendation engine] in a way so it will make better decisions,\u2019\u2019 Sacolick says. \u201cThat often means expanding the context and data available to it.\u201d\n\nRuga agrees, saying that applying AI or machine learning with \u201cdata inputs that make sense\u201d makes large systems more valuable. At Fictiv, IT is doing that for quotes for manufacturing parts.\n\n\u201cNow you have something that has been educated by machine learning that has seen lots and lots of similar examples and can infer the conditions that are necessary to say, \u2018This configuration or this design will cost you X dollars to make,\u2019 and makes recommendations,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cWe are seeing that everywhere.\u201d\n\nHot: Digitizing the manufacturing supply chain\n\nDigitizing the entire supply chain is at the forefront for BSH, a Munich, Germany-based global provider of home appliances, says Berke Menekli, senior vice president of digital platform services, whose digital strategy tackles four pillars: enterprise processes, manufacturing processes, products, and the consumer journey.\n\nBSH\u2019s approach incorporates Industry 4.0, or I4.0, an IT-fueled strategy for improving efficiency using automation and data-driven operational decision-making.\n\nTo achieve this, BSH is investing in inbound\/outbound logistics flow to maintain the continuity of production and supply chain automation \u201cto ensure value creation toward our products can be transferred to our consumers,\u201d Menekli says.\n\nInitiatives such as these have become hot, he says, thanks to the advancement of supporting technologies such as machine learning and data lakes, which have become fast and strong enough to be operationally reliable in a manufacturing environment.\n\nTaking that a step further, Ruga says it\u2019s become more important to insulate the manufacturing supply chain, given global socioeconomic conditions.\n\n\u201cIf I\u2019m faced with a scenario like COVID or the war in Ukraine, and I have tons of people I employ and tons of vendors that depend on me and all of a sudden COVID hits, my supply chain collapses,\u2019\u2019 he says. Or \u201cmaybe I had a manufacturer in Ukraine that was producing unique parts for me, and \u2026 that factory got blown up and now I have to find a new vendor, which costs me time and money.\u201d\n\nA new trend is for manufacturers to vet their networks to insulate their supply chain and have the work managed for them, Ruga says.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not about whether I put Oracle in, it\u2019s whether the collection of systems I\u2019ve put in place insulate my business from risk,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cAn outsourced insulated supply chain de-risks things like supply chain disruption when COVID hits and a machine shop shuts down.\u2019\u2019\n\nCold: Traditional RPA\n\nSome IT leaders are finding that robotic process automation is a lever-based approach involving the time-consuming process of collecting financial and operational data, and detailed process mapping, and doesn\u2019t have enterprise scale. Many of the initial bots developed focused heavily on process efficiency, and this has limited opportunities for scalability, observers say.\n\nOrganizations must rethink how work is being done with bots that are broader in scope, or the investment in them will underdeliver.\n\nSacolick thinks RPA has become a band-aid. \u201cI think what we\u2019re doing is scripting on top of broken processes, in some cases, data technologies, and in many cases, a lack of APIs to get a backdoor into digital capabilities.\u201d This is leading to an accumulation of bot debt because \u201cany time I build a bot I have to continue to evolve and support it.\u201d\n\nHe believes organizations will soon be talking about RPA more as a set of integrated tools, or what Sacolick calls hyperautomation, using low code and machine learning. \n\n\u201cA bot is a piece of a solution, not a complete one,\u2019\u2019 he says. A lot of what they do is fill out forms and \u2018screen scraping.\u2019 In invoice processing, for example, you can either outsource the work or build a bot that will do some data entry internally instead of having people key the information into an ERP system.\n\nThat saves time and money and avoids mistakes and the need to change vendors, he says. But when a vendor changes their system or the company updates its ERP system, the bots will have to be changed, and that causes the debt, especially when the vendor doesn\u2019t have an API the company can use, Sacolick says.\n\nAnother approach is to build a low-code system that flows into the ERP system through an API. \u201cRPA is a tool to orchestrate a workflow, low code is a tool to build a workflow, and machine learning is tool so my workflows can be triggered based on analytics,\u2019\u2019 he explains. \u201cRPA will shift from being a platform to a tool. 