Best business analyst certifications to level up your career

Business analysts are in high demand, with 24% of Fortune 500 companies currently hiring business analysts across a range of industries, including technology (27%), finance (13%), professional services (10%), and healthcare (5%), according to data from Zippia. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that business analyst jobs will grow 11% from 2021 to 2031.\n\nBusiness analysts help organizations make the most of the data they collect by finding trends, patterns, and errors that might otherwise go unnoticed. Successful business analysts have the skills to work with data, the acumen to understand the business side of the organization, and the ability to communicate that information to people outside of IT. Top skills for business analysts include project management, data analysis, business analysis, user stories, and user acceptance, according to Zippia. And the top employers of business analysts include Google, Citi, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Amazon, Capgemini, and IBM.\n\nBusiness analytics is a lucrative role in IT, with an average entry-level salary of $82,084 per year. Throughout their careers, business analysts report average salaries ranging from $66,000 to $103,000 per year, according to Glassdoor. One of the chief ways to kickstart a career as a business analyst or to earn more is through certification.\n\nCertifications offer an avenue for professional development by offering credentials that demonstrate mastery of relevant job skills and expertise. Following are the most in-demand certifications for business analysts, broken out by where they fit best in the business analyst career path.\n\nBusiness analyst certification for beginners\n\nFor entry-level business analysts, or anyone looking to change career paths, the following certifications can help get you started. These credentials are geared to those just starting out in analytics, demonstrating your overall abilities as an entry-level business analyst.\n\nAssociate Certified Analytics Professional (aCAP)\n\nThe Associate Certified Analytics Professional (aCAP) is a vendor-neutral certification that validates your skills as an entry-level analytics professional and that you agree to adhere to the aCAP Code of Ethics. It\u2019s the first step on the path to earning a Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) credential, which requires three or more years of experience in the industry. But for entry-level business analysts, the aCAP certification is designed for any level of education or experience. The exam will test your knowledge in seven domains of the analytics process: business problem framing, analytics problem framing, data, methodology selection, model building, deployment, and lifecycle management. The aCAP designation is a great way to start building your resume and demonstrating your proficiency in analytics, even if you don\u2019t have a lot of experience.\n\nIIBA Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA)\n\nThe Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA) is the first level of certification with the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA). It is designed for less experienced and entry-level business analysts. You will need to complete at least 21 hours of professional training credits, within the past four years, before you will be eligible for the exam. You don\u2019t have to renew your ECBA certification, but it\u2019s assumed you\u2019ll move on to the second or third levels of certification. For more, see our guide on the ECBA.\n\nIQBBA Certified Foundation Level Business Analyst (CFLBA)\n\nThe International Qualifications Board for Business Analysts (IQBBA) offers the Certified Foundation Level Business Analysis (CFLBA) as an entry-level certification, which will qualify you to earn higher levels of certification. It\u2019s a globally recognized certification with accredited exam and training centers across the world. It\u2019s designed for \u201cpeople involved in analyzing business processes within an organization, modeling businesses and process improvement.\u201d The foundation level covers enterprise analysis, business analysis process planning, requirements elicitation, requirements analysis, solution validation, tools and techniques, innovation and design. Accredited training and exam centers in the United States are limited, with centers in Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. But there are options to take training courses and exams online.\n\nSimpliLearn Business Analyst Certification Masters Program\n\nIf you\u2019re new to the industry or want to change careers and start on the path of a business analyst, SimpliLearn offers a Business Analyst Masters Program that is accredited by the IIBA. Through the program, you can opt to earn your CCBA certification as well as certifications in Agile Scrum Foundation, Digital Transformation for Leaders, Python for Data Science, and R Programming for Data Science. Completion of the program will also earn you 35 IIBA and 25 Project Management Institute (PMI) professional development units.\n\nThe course promises to make you an expert in Excel, CBAP, Tableau, Scrum, SQL, and CCBA. You\u2019ll also learn how to build interactive dashboards, apply statistical tools and concepts, plan and track Scrum projects, understand business analysis key concepts, analyze data using Tableau, and more.\n\nIn-demand certifications for advanced business analysts\n\nFor business analysts already into their careers, there are several certifications that will help validate your advanced skills. As you progress through your career, these certifications can help demonstrate to employers that you have the right skills as an advanced business analyst.\n\nCertified Analytics Professional (CAP)\n\nThe Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) is a vendor-neutral certification that certifies your skills and ability to draw valuable insights from complex data sets to help guide strategic businesses decisions. To qualify for this certification, you will need a master\u2019s degree in a related field and at least five years of relevant experience, or a bachelor\u2019s degree in a related field along with seven years of experience in data or analytics.\n\nIIBA Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA)\n\nLevel 2 of the IIBA certification, the Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) requires a minimum 3,750 hours of business analytics work aligned with the IIBA\u2019s Business Analysis Book of Knowledge (BABOK) guide in the past 7 years, 900 hours in two of six BABOK knowledge areas, or 500 hours in four of six BABOK knowledge areas. The certification also requires a minimum of 21 hours professional development training in the past four years and two professional references. The CCBA exam consists of 130 multiple-choice questions that are scenario-based and require some analysis. It covers fundamentals, underlying competencies, key concepts, techniques, and all six knowledge areas covered in the BABOK.\n\nIIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)\n\nThe Certified Business Analysis Professional CBAP certification is the third level of certification with IIBA and it\u2019s designed for \u201cindividuals with extensive business analysis experience.\u201d To qualify for this certification, you\u2019ll need a minimum of 7,500 hours of business analyst work experience in the past 10 years, 900 hours of work experience hours within four of the six BABOK knowledge areas, at least 35 hours of professional development in the past four years and professional references. The exam is 3.5 hours long and includes 120 multiple-choice questions that are based on case studies. After you pass, you\u2019ll need to report at least 60 hours of continuing development units every three years. For more, see our guide on the CBAP.\n\nIIBA Agile Analysis Certification (AAC)\n\nAs a methodology, agile has been rising in importance for business analysts over the past several years, according to the IIBA. The association\u2019s competency-based Agile Analysis Certification (AAC) exam was designed to address this skillset and to certify business analyst professionals working in agile environments, which require fast adaption and rapid change. The exam was developed using the Agile Extension to the BABOK guide and was released in May 2018. It is a standalone certification and is separate from the other IIBA business analyst certifications, which stack on top of one another.\n\nThe exam is offered through remote online proctoring and consists of 85 multiple-choice, scenario-based questions to be completed in 2 hours. The exam\u2019s four main topics include agile mindset (30%), strategy horizon (10%), initiative horizon (25%), and delivery horizon (35%). Your certification will last for three years, at which point you\u2019ll need to renew the certification. There aren\u2019t any eligibility requirements to take the exam, but the IIBA recommends at least two to five years of agile-related experience.\n\nIIBA Certification in Business Data Analytics (CBDA)\n\nThe Certification in Business Data Analytics (IIBA-CBDA) from the IIBA is a new certification that \u201crecognizes your ability to effectively execute analysis-related work in support of business analytics initiatives.\u201d To pass the exam, you will need to examine a real-world business problem, identify the data sources and how to obtain data, analyze the data, interpret and report results from the data. You\u2019ll then need to demonstrate how those results can influence business decision-making and guide company-level strategies for business analytics.\n\nIQBBA Certified Advanced Level Business Analyst (CALBA) \n\nThe IQBBA Certified Advanced Level Business Analyst (CALBA) certification builds off the CFLBA foundation level cert, with the exam covering more advanced analytics skills and knowledge. You\u2019ll be tested in your knowledge of business analysis process management, requirements management, and strategic analysis and optimization. The three modules cover higher-level concepts of business analytics such as strategy definition, solution evaluation and optimization, business analysis processes, people management, relevant tools and software, change management, conflict management, and more. The exam is multiple choice and you can choose to take a course prior, or study on your own time and take the exam when you are ready. The IQBBA announced an expert-level certification, but as of this writing it has not yet been released.\n\nIQBBA Certified Agile Business Analysis (CABA)\n\nThe IQBBA Certified Agile Business Analysis (CABA) certification is designed to help bring more clarity to how agile can help maximize the effectiveness of business analytics. It aims to help business analysts have greater impact on agile software development projects. The exam covers how to identify the role of a business analyst in an agile development project, how to establish the responsibilities of a business analyst on an agile team, and how to integrate the concept of continuous improvement into analytics. The certification helps establish the role of a business analyst in an agile environment and offers a blueprint on how to integrate agile into the business analytics process.\n\nIREB Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering (CPRE)\n\nThe International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) offers the Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering (CPRE) certification is designed for those working in requirements engineering (RE), and it\u2019s offered at three levels. The Foundation Level is first, where you\u2019ll be certified in the basics of RE. The Advanced Level is next, where you can choose between three paths, including Requirements Elicitation and Consolidation, Requirements Modeling and Requirements Management \u2014 but you\u2019ll need to wait 12 months after completing the first exam to take the advanced level exam. The Expert Level certifies you at the \u201chighest level of expert knowledge,\u201d which includes both your hands-on experience as well as your knowledge and skills gained through previous certifications.\n\nYour certification will not expire, and you will not need to renew it. The IREB states that the CPRE is \u201cbased on the fundamental methods and approaches of Requirements Engineering, and these alter only slowly,\u201d so at this time, they don\u2019t see a need for renewal.\n\nPMI Professional in Business Analysis (PBA) Certification\n\nThe PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PBA) certification is designed for business analysts who work with projects or programs, or project and program managers who work with analytics. It\u2019s offered through the Project Management Institute (PMI), which specializes in widely recognized project management certifications, such as the PMP. The certification focuses on business analysis training through hands-on projects and testing on business analysis principles, tools and fundamentals.\n\nIf you\u2019ve already earned a bachelor\u2019s degree, you\u2019ll need at least three years\u2019 experience, or 4,500 hours, in business analysis consecutively within the past eight years to earn this certification. Without a bachelor\u2019s degree, you\u2019ll need five years or 7,500 hours experience.\n\nYou\u2019ll be required to earn 60 professional development units within three years after completing the certification to maintain your renewal status. If you let your renewal lapse, your credentials will be suspended for one year until you fulfill the requirements \u2014 after that, it will be terminated and you\u2019ll need to reapply.