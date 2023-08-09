What is digital transformation? A necessary disruption

Once a vanguard business strategy, digital transformation has become a perennial objective for business survival.\n\nMost CEOs (72%) continue to prioritize digital investments, according to the 2022 CEO Outlook report from KPMG, in part due to concerns about emerging and disruptive technology, a top three risk to organizational growth. Executives know that if their businesses don\u2019t continually evolve through digital transformation they risk being overtaken by competitors or shut down by startups that are more efficient, more effective, and more engaged with their customers.\n\nDigital transformation is the integration of digital technologies into all aspects of business operations. That means identifying how to use technologies to deliver new products and services, to improve existing products and services, and to streamline processes.\n\nMoreover, digital transformation means doing all that work on a continuous basis.\n\nDigital transformation defined\n\nDigital transformation has become a catchall term for describing the implementation of digital technologies to re-engineer existing processes or develop new services that better engage customers, support employees, improve business operations, and drive business value to the organization\u2019s bottom line.\n\nDigital transformation became a key strategic initiative in the mid-2010s, as mobile communications, cloud, data analytics, and other advanced information technologies took off, enabling businesses and consumers to easily engage via digital channels.\n\nDigital transformation has remained a top objective ever since, having accelerated in 2020, as work, commerce, and everyday activities shifted online in response to COVID-19 lockdowns. And it continues at a rapid clip post-pandemic as artificial intelligence and immersive web technologies bring promises of new opportunities and disruptions.\n\n\u201cDigital transformation is the ability to adopt and apply technologies properly to continuously evolve and reinvent the enterprise for growth or competitive strategy,\u201d says Tim Smith, a principle at professional services firm Deloitte.\n\nAdditionally, digital transformation marks a rethinking of how organizations use technology, people, and processes in pursuit of new business models and new revenue streams \u2013 growth opportunities that themselves are driven by changes in customer expectations for products and services.\n\n\u201cThe end goal of digital transformation is to be more intelligent and improve total experience,\u201d adds Sheryl Kingston, research director at 451 Research, a part of SP Global Market Intelligence.\n\nIdeally led by the CEO in partnership with CIOs, CHROs, and other senior leaders, digital transformation requires cross-departmental collaboration to pair business-focused philosophies with rapid application development models.\n\nWhy digital transformation matters\n\nThe arrival of the commercial internet in the late 20th century followed by high-speed bandwidth and mobile technologies in the first decade of the 21st century drove earlier waves of digitalization, as people started to shift from in-person, analog interactions to online transactions.\n\nCloud computing, which enables anywhere, anytime access to applications and data, along with the smartphone largely drove the next wave of digital transformations. Companies that didn\u2019t invest in modern technologies and digitalize their processes couldn\u2019t compete, as entire industries were disrupted by new business models that leveraged cloud computing and emerging analytics capabilities to deliver improved and entirely new services and experiences. Amazon became a metaphor for markets upended in upstarts digitalization wake.\n\nToday, companies must continue to re-engineer their processes as technologies evolve, and enable new ways to interact with customers, employees, and business partners to remain relevant and profitable.\n\n\u201cWe live in a digital age where technology is embedded in every aspect of our lives. Companies are not exempt from that. They must embrace technology because what they stand to gain runs the gamut from mere survival and efficiency to an incredibly rewarding reimagination of their business,\u201d says Parthiv Shah, global managing partner for cloud strategy and digital transformation Tata Consultancy Services, who points to a TCS survey in which 37% of respondents said they made progress toward cloud-enabled innovation in the form of new business models, underlining the growing power of cloud to drive new revenue.\n\nOther research confirms the imperatives for engaging in digital transformation.\n\nS&P Global Market Intelligence has found that digitally driven organizations outperform digitally delayed ones across a host of key metrics, including customer satisfaction, average time to respond to customer inquiries, customer lifetime value, customer acquisition, and marketing ROI.\n\n\u201cCompanies engage in digital transformation to make sure their customers and employees are happy, to make sure they have efficient supply chains, and to make sure they operate effectively,\u201d Kingstone says. \u201cAnd companies that are more advanced, that have a culture of disruption, have better results, higher credit worthiness, and higher return on equity.\u201d\n\nDigital transformation strategy\n\nTo succeed with digital transformation, organizations must identify what processes they need to transform, create a vision for their end state, and determine what technologies will support that objective. They must then develop and deliver the supporting digital capabilities in an agile fashion with incremental releases and feature adjustments based on user feedback.\n\n\u201cA good digital transformation strategy is one that delivers incremental value within a comprehensive and formal framework,\u201d Shah explains. \u201cYou need to crawl before you walk, and you need to walk before you run. This gives stakeholders the opportunity to digest the change and appreciate the value.\u201d\n\nShah points to his firm\u2019s multi-horizon approach as an example of a digital transformation framework.\n\nHe says the first step, or Horizon 1, \u201cis about laying a strong digital core with cloud, as the unifying digital fabric. Organizations focus on modernizing the core technology \u2014 infrastructure, applications, and data \u2014 while migrating workloads to the cloud to achieve greater business elasticity and operational resilience.\u201d\n\nNext, \u201cHorizon 2 is about innovating business models. Organizations combine the power of digital technologies to enable transformation at an operating model level, reaping significant benefits from innovation and improvements in customer experience and business insights,\u201d according to Shah.\n\nThen there\u2019s Horizon 3, which Shah says \u201cis about changing industry structures and driving exponential value by orchestrating or participating in partner ecosystems. These ecosystems can consist of both traditional and nontraditional players, including competitors, to enable higher-order transformation.\u201d\n\nExperts stress the need to ensure that digital transformation initiatives are aligned with corporate objectives and the company\u2019s strategic vision.\n\nA 2023 Deloitte report quantifies the importance of that alignment, noting \u201cthe hardest part of any transformation is not deciding whether to embark on it; it\u2019s understanding whether you\u2019re seeing distinctive returns on your investment. Organizations often struggle to determine which actions drive the most impact and which investments yield the most enterprise value.\u201d\n\nIn a 2022 article for Harvard Business Review, authors and business leaders Nathan Furr, Andrew Shipilov, Didier Rouillard, and Antoine Hemon-Laurens discussed what they see as the four pillars of successful digital transformation.\n\nThey listed IT uplift, digitizing operations, digital marketing, and new ventures, writing that \u201cwhich pillar is the right starting point for your company depends on your context, needs, but also your digital maturity. Typically, companies tackle the first pillars we describe near the start of their digital transformation journey, although as they mature they may continually upgrade to add additional pillars.\u201d\n\nFurthermore, they wrote that companies should address what each pillar entails, as well as its benefits, required capabilities, C-suite sponsors, and key performance indicators (KPIs).\n\nDigital transformation examples\n\nExamples of successful transformation abound; here are three of note:\n\nSysco, a multinational food distribution company, morphed its pandemic-era pivot, which included helping its customers make their businesses more digital, into a post-pandemic hypergrowth strategy by leveraging analytics, AI, and other digital technologies. Its \u201cRecipe for Growth\u201d blueprint, announced in May 2021, calls for the company to grow 1.5 times the size of the entire industry \u2014 an ambitious plan that earned Sysco a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership. \u201cThe Recipe for Growth has everything to do with how we run the business \u2014 the cloud and the underlying technology, how we deliver software and all the fundamental foundational capabilities that underpinned our strategy,\u201d says Tom Peck, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at Sysco.\n\nOver the past decade Domino\u2019s Pizza, one of the world\u2019s largest food delivery companies, transitioned away from legacy processes and technologies to reinvent how it engages and serves customers. This shift allowed it to successfully compete with digital-native food delivery platforms, streamline operations, and foster innovation. Key features of its ongoing digital transformation efforts include delivery tracking and personalized marketing campaigns, successes enabled by its modernized tech stack, analytics, and AI.\n\nDeere & Co., better known as John Deere, has delivered its recognizable green tractors as well as other construction, farming, and landscaping equipment for nearly 200 years. But it has also been widely recognized for its use of data, analytics, and other digital technologies to deliver new products and services. For example, the company embeds AI into its farming equipment, enabling it to tell the difference between weeds and crops. It includes automation and intelligence into its machines, allowing them to operate without drivers. And it delivers data-driven insights to its customers in the fields, helping landowners and operators more effectively and efficiently manage their fields and forests. Of its commitment to digital innovation, chairman and CEO John May says: \u201cWe don\u2019t create tech for tech\u2019s sake. There\u2019s purpose behind everything we do, so that our customers have the tools they need to tackle some of the world\u2019s greatest challenges.\u201d\n\nDigital transformation technologies\n\nCloud computing is the foundation of a digital organization, experts say, because it delivers agility and scalability to meet changing demands as well as the anytime, anywhere access that customers and workers expect.\n\nCloud computing also supports the ever-growing list of digital tools \u2014 from AI to Web3 \u2014 that organizations need to support ongoing digital initiatives.\n\nNow, in 2023, companies are using analytics and intelligence capabilities as well as IoT and edge computing. They\u2019re investing in automation and hyperautomation technologies. And they\u2019re deploying low-code\/no-code platforms so that all workers, and not just technologists, can develop software to support and transform business processes.\n\nSome are also investing in next-generation internet technologies. Nearly 75% of companies surveyed for the 2023 State of Digital Transformation Report from tech company Prophet said they\u2019re either adopting, piloting, or exploring blockchain, the metaverse, and other Web3 technologies.\n\nMost of the technologies supporting digital transformation today are data-centric, making data platforms \u2014 as well as a strong data management program overall \u2014 central to successful digital transformation strategies.\n\nIn fact, experts say data \u2014 and the ability to access and analyze data \u2014 has become an essential component of transformation today.\n\n\u201cSuccessful digital transformation is around the fluidity of the enterprise data as an asset across enterprise operations,\u201d says Michael Bradshaw, CIO of Kyndryl, an IT services provider. \u201cIt\u2019s how we become a data-driven operation, the use of data to drive decisions about what\u2019s meaningful and valuable for our customers, our employees, and our business. If a company isn\u2019t coming to terms with what this means to them, it may mean they won\u2019t be around.\u201d\n\nExecutives must be ready to use a full range of technologies and identify which ones will deliver the results they need, management advisors say.\n\n\u201cTen years ago, digital transformation was about movement to the cloud. Five years ago, it was more about getting your data ready for AI. Now it\u2019s this move to generative AI. And at some time in the future it will be about the movement to quantum cloud,\u201d says Pablo Alejo, a managing director at management consulting firm West Monroe. \u201cEvery organization is trying to react to market forces by leveraging the greatest set of tools available at the moment.\u201d\n\nMany organizations, however, aren\u2019t capable of using all the digital tools and capabilities on the market as they\u2019ve yet to shed their legacy technology. A 2023 study conducted by Foundry for global tech company Insight Enterprises found that enterprise leaders listed technical debt resulting from reliance on siloed, legacy systems, and processes as a top roadblock to innovation. Moreover, 86% of respondents said they had been impacted by technical debt in the prior year, with 43% saying it limited their ability to innovate.\n\nStages of successful digital transformation\n\nAlthough every organization follows its own digital transformation journey, experts say there are five common steps that most organizations follow as they advance the technical initiatives that support their transformations:\n\nDigital transformation roles and skills\n\nWhile emerging tech and revamped processes are crucial, having the right skills on staff is essential to any digital transformation.\n\nSoftware engineers, cloud computing specialists, and digital product managers remain key roles for companies seeking to roll out new products and services. DevOps leaders galvanize software development by merging development with operations, enabling companies to continuously iterate software to speed delivery.\n\nData scientists and data architects are also in high demand, as companies seek to glean insights from vast troves of data, and transformations lean increasingly on machine learning and artificial intelligence.\n\nUX designers, digital trainers, writers, conversational brand strategists, forensic analysts, ethics compliance managers, and workplace technology managers round out the talent priorities.\n\nOf course, leadership matters. Many CIOs have appended the chief digital officer (CDO) title to describe their remit, while some are simply rebranded as a CDO. Sometimes the roles CIO and CDO roles are distinctly bifurcated. Typically, these calls are up to the CEO.\n\nBut it doesn\u2019t matter who owns the digital imperative, as long as someone is competent using technology to drive revenue growth \u2014 and is capable of bringing together all the elements.\n\n\u201cThey\u2019re orchestrators,\u201d says Nitish, Mittal, a partner leading the technology practice at research firm Everest Group, adding that they understand that technology is not the main goal but rather a means to an end \u2014 whether the end is driving more productivity or creating more customer engagement.\n\nChallenges with digital transformation\n\nDigital transformations can lag or fail for multiple reasons, including poor leadership, disconnects between IT and the business, lagging employee engagement, and substandard operations.\n\nFor example, an IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Insight Enterprises found that data privacy\/security concerns (50%), lack of essential technology skills (39%), and insufficient resources for change management (31%) were the greatest digital transformation hurdles organizations faced.\n\nThe report also found that organizations struggle with cybersecurity (56%) and operational resilience (52%), while 46% said legacy technology\/technical debt hold back their organizational strategy. Many organizations also struggle with aligning digital initiative to their business objectives, getting executive support, obtaining the money needed for investments, and prioritizing the most impactful initiatives.\n\nAdditionally, they often fail at managing the process changes and human adoption, expert say\n\n\u201cOne of the biggest challenges is getting internal alignments on the outcome you\u2019re trying to achieve on the investments you\u2019re making. The definition of success for one part of the organization versus the definition of success in another area aren\u2019t always aligned,\u201d says Rajesh Varrier, executive vice president at Infosys and head of Infosys Americas and the firm\u2019s head of digital experience.\n\nAdditionally, some companies fail with their digital transformations because they\u2019re not focused on what their customers want, says Kamales Lardi, author of The Human Side of Digital Business Transformation and CEO of Lardi & Partner Consulting.\n\n\u201cThey\u2019re sitting within the company bubble and not looking outside,\u201d she adds. \u201cIt\u2019s like sitting in a fish tank and the world outside the tank is changing and you\u2019re not noticing beyond the environment outside the tank is changing until the tank breaks and you\u2019re in the open ocean.\u201d\n\nKey trends in digital transformation\n\nExecutives see the ability to continuously engage in digital transformation at an ever-quickening pace as a critical component of success.\n\n\u201cWe cannot ignore the fact that even the most stable companies could be disrupted,\u201d Lardi says, adding that companies must use their digital technologies and data-analytics capabilities to \u201ckeep their ear to the ground for the [market and customer] trends that are happening and can happen almost overnight.\u201d\n\nThe IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Insight Enterprises speaks to that point: 82% of surveyed executives said companies must invest in digital transformation or be left behind, and 49% said the ability to keep up with technology innovation compared to competitors is one of the greatest threats to their organization looking ahead.\n\nThe survey identified digital transformation trends as well, noting, for example, that 34% were planning to invest in digital transformation in the next 12 months to scale distribution and monetization of products and services and 33% intend to achieve deeper digitalization of customer experiences.\n\nAt the same time, the survey revealed that executives are scrutinizing their investments, with 61% of respondents saying they expect to see impactful return on investment from digital investments by 2024.\n\nTo ensure successful transformations, Lardi says companies must intertwine their digital transformation strategies with their business objectives, identifying how digital technologies can transform their current offerings and operations as well as using those technologies to support and enable new endeavors. They must be doing that work in an agile manner, delivering improvements and innovations on an ongoing basis and using data to confirm they\u2019re on the right trajectories. And they must have the ability to shepherd people and processes through those changes \u2013 especially as the pace of tech evolution becomes even quicker.\n\n\u201cBusinesses have always had to transform, but [today\u2019s potential for digital disruption] is really keeping businesses on their toes,\u201d Lardi adds. \u201cOnly those with strong ecosystem that link everything together are the ones that achieve strong business value with their digital transformations.\u201d\n\nMore on digital transformation: