New CIO appointments, 2021

Movers & Shakers is where you can keep up with new CIO appointments and gain valuable insight into the job market and CIO hiring trends. As every company becomes a technology company, CEOs and corporate boards are seeking multi-dimensional CIOs with superior skills in technology, communications, business strategy and digital innovation. The role is more challenging than ever before — but even more exciting and rewarding! If you have CIO job news to share, please email me!

New CIO appointments, January 2022

TIAA Appoints Sastry Durvasula Chief Information & Client Services Officer

Sastry Durvasula, chief information & client services officer, TIAA TIAA

With $1.3 trillion in assets under management, TIAA is a leading provider of retirement and investment solutions, specializing in the not-for-profit market. Durvasula is coming to TIAA from McKinsey & Company, where he was Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Previously, he held Chief Digital Officer, CIO and other global technology leadership roles at insurance broker and risk management company Marsh and at American Express, where he spent 15 years. At TIAA, Durvasula will report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, and will be a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Durvasula holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, and he is credited with more than 30 patents. He serves on the Board of Directors for Girls in Tech, a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating the gender gap in the technology industry.

Fannie Mae appoints Ramon Richards as Chief Information Officer

Ramon Richards, CIO, Fannie Mae Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae is a leading source of mortgage financing in the United States, preserving the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. Richards joined Fannie Mae in 1999 and has previously served as the SVP of Integrated Technology Solutions and SVP of Securitization and Servicing Technology, among other roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Morehouse College, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

John Sherman sworn in as Department of Defense Chief Information Officer

President Joe Biden nominated Sherman to serve as the Pentagon’s top technology leader in September 2021. Sherman had been serving as DOD’s acting CIO at the time. Previously he served as DOD Deputy CIO, and from 2017-2020 he was the Intelligence Community (IC) CIO. As IC CIO he was responsible for driving and coordinating IT modernization among 17 agencies. Sherman is a Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M University, where he commanded the Corps of Cadets and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He also earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Houston.

DXC Technology names Kristie Grinnell as its Chief Information Officer

Kristie Grinnell, CIO, DXC Technology DXC Technology

Grinnell succeeds and now reports to Chris Drumgoole, who was promoted from CIO to COO of this Fortune 500 global technology services provider. Most recently, Grinnell served as global CIO and VP for Supply Chain at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). Grinnell serves as chair of the Capital CIO Advisory Board and is a member of the STEMforHER Advisory Board. She earned an MBA from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a recipient of the 2018 Women in Technology STEM Leadership award, Washington Business Journal’s 2020 Women Who Mean Business Award, a 2020 Capital CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner and a 2021 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner.

Jane Moran has joined Mass General Brigham as CIDO

Jane Moran, CDIO, Mass General Brigham Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham has 14 hospitals, including Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, and is affiliated with Harvard Medical School. As CIDO, a newly created position, Moran will oversee about 2,000 team members. She is a former Global CIO at Unilever, and earlier she was Global CIO of Thomson Reuters. She earned a BA degree in History from Brown University and an MBA from Boston University.

Wesley Story, CIO, Genesys Genesys

Genesys names Wesley Story Chief Information Officer

Genesys is a global provider of technology-driven customer experience services. Most recently, Story served as an Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services, and prior to AWS he was interim global CIO at Sysco Foods. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Ottawa University.

Farmers Business Network hires Kumud Kokal to be its first CIO

Kumud Kokal, CIO, Farmers Business Network Farmers Business Network

Farmers Business Network is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world. Most recently, Kokal was VP of Information Technology at Stich Fix. Earlier, he was Head of Business Sysems at Airbnb. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University and a Master’s in Computer Science from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, India.

Dave Berry is the new CIO at Boardriders

Dave Berry, CIO, Boardriders Boardriders

Based in Huntington Beach, California and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France, Boardriders is the company behind the retail apparel brands Billabong, Quiksilver, Roxy, Element, DC Shoes and others. Since 2010, Berry has specialized in interim CIO assignments across multiple industries globally. He served as the interim IT leader at Americold, Bombadier, Ascena Retail Group, Lululemon, HomeServe, TOMS, and other companies. Earlier, he was Global CIO at Coty for 12 years, as well as Burger King. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information System from Pace University, and he is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he specialized in cryptography.

Atlanticus Holdings promotes Kas Naderi to the CIO position

Kas Naderi, CIO, Atlanticus Holdings Atlanticus Holdings

Atlanta, Georgia-based Atlanticus is a financial technology company that enables its banking, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to consumers. Naderi has been with the company for seven years as SVP, Technology Systems. Prior to Atlanticus, he was CIO of CAR Financial Services for nine years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Math from East Tennessee State University, and an Executive MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Matrix Medical Network Selects Tom Catchings as CIO

Tom Catchings, CIO, Matrix Medical Network Matrix Medical Network

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Matrix Medical Network provides a variety of health services to individuals where they live and work. Catchings joins Matrix from naviHealth, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Earlier, he served as SVP of Technology and CIO at WageWorks, a leading SaaS provider of consumer-directed benefits. Catchings holds a BS degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Redlands, California, and an MBA from Northern Arizona University.

St. Luke’s names Chris Sorenson Chief Information Officer

Chris Sorenson, CIO, St. Luke’s St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Duluth, Minnesota with two hospitals, 40 primary and specialty care clinics, and 3,000 employees, serving northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Sorenson will be St. Luke’s first CIO. Most recently, he served as a Regional Technology Officer for Ascension in their Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma markets. Prior to that, he spent seven years as CIO for Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation in Richmond, Virginia.

Bindu Purushothaman named CIO of Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare is a non-profit provider of kidney dialysis and related patient services that is based in San Jose, CA. Purushothaman will report to CEO Jeff Goffman. Most recently, she was CIO and Vice President of Optum Care’s medical group business in several western states. She holds an MS degree in Computer Science from Ohio University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum in India.

Ram Balasubramanian joins Canoo as Chief Information Officer

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company creating electric vehicles using innovative designs, new technologies, and a unique business model. Most recently, Balasubramanian was SVP, Business Technology at SalesForce.com, and earlier he was CIO of Motorola Solutions. He earned at Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from University of Texas at Dallas.

New CIO appointments, 2021

December

Fred Killeen is named VP of global IT and chief information officer at General Motors

TD Bank Promotes Judy Dinn to Chief Information Officer

Konica Minolta USA Announces Mike Lee as CIO

Michelle Ferrara joins Arizona Public Service as CIO

Lazydays RV Appoints Harsh Uchariya Chief Information Officer

Southwestern Health Resources appoints Thomas “Mac” Marlow CIO

Triumph Bancorp appoints Renee Galitis CIO

Daved Karl named CIO of Williams Industrial Services Group

BRP Group, Inc. welcomes Rajasekhar Kalahasthi as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Jewelers Mutual Group welcomes John Kreul as Chief Information Officer

Enseo promotes Kris Singleton to President & CIO

Tony Scott, former CIO of Microsoft and U.S. government, named CEO of Intrusion

November

Hertz appoints Tim Langley-Hawthorne as new CIO

Kelly Services promotes Rosie Rivel to Chief Information Officer

Hackensack Meridian Health names Kash Patel EVP and Chief Information and Digital Engagement Officer

Gray Construction selects Kellie Christensen as CIO

Shirin Hamid to become the CIO of the International Monetary Fund

The Recording Academy appoints David Gregory to CIO position

Raman Mehta joins Johnson Electric as CIO

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) welcomes Vinil Devabhaktuni as CIO

Tyler Technologies appoints Kevin Iwersen as new Chief Information Officer

Boston Children’s Hospital names Heather Nelson CIO

Bryan Self joins Gateway First Bank as Chief Information Officer

Bhavani Koneru appointed to Oakland University CIO post

Shaam Farooq is named CIO and CISO at Hyliion

Rubrik names Yvonne Wassenaar to its board of directors

October

Mike Amend is Ford’s new Chief Digital and Information Officer

Gill Haus Named CIO of Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America promotes Aditya Bhasin to Chief Technology and Information Officer

Joe Crescitelli named CIO of NBCUniversal

Judith Conklin appointed CIO of the Library of Congress

Zayo Appoints Ginna Raahauge as Chief Information Officer

Stanford Health names Dr. Michael Pfeffer CIO

Cooper Standard appoints Soma Venkat as Chief Information Technology Officer

Rafi Mohamed named CIO of O&G Industries

Ryan Companies Names Troy Zierden Chief Information Officer

FDA officially appoints Vid Desai to CIO post

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Appoints Chandana Kathuria CIO

Pendrick Capital Partners Hires Rizwan Bashir as CIO

Jennifer Greer-Glanville is named CIO of Legends

Jamf appoints Linh Lam as Chief Information Officer

Ron Guerrier Joins Equinix Board of Directors

Dropbox’s first CIO, Sylvie Veilleux, Joins H1’s Board of Directors

Shoe Carnival Appoints Diane Randolph to Board of Directors

Rahul Merchant is joining Kyndryl’s board of directors

September

Alorica appoints Mike Clifton as its new Chief Information Officer

Diebold Nixdorf Names Teresa Ostapower as Chief Information Officer

Edmund Siy named Chief Information Officer for Hunterdon Healthcare

Christie Nader is the Global CIO at Jet Aviation

Varun Gadhok is the CIO for Surgery Partners

Larry Browder is promoted to Chief Information Officer at Elevate

Pharmapacks welcomes Ash Mehra as CIO

Huntington Ingalls Industries names Chris Soong CIO for its Technical Solutions Division

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announces David Yoo as New CIO

Pelican Products announces Shree Khare as Chief Information Officer

ServiceNow Appoints Former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan to Its Board of Directors

Dine Brands Global appoints Martha Poulter to the Board of Directors

August

John Tonnison is US Foods’ new Chief Information and Digital Officer

Ervan Rodgers appointed SVP and CIO, Designer Brands

Verizon names Jane Connell SVP & CIO, Corporate Systems Group

Jackson Healthcare Appoints Bob Toupin as Chief Information Officer

Jeff Gautney to join Rush University System for Health as VP & CIO

One Inc. appoints Elizabeth Hoemeke as Chief Information Officer

Rebecca McHale named CIO at Peraton

Renown Health welcomes Chuck Podesta as Chief Information Technology Officer

Steve LeMoine appointed Chief Information Officer of Welch’s

Anchor Packaging hires Subbu Subramanian as CIO

SAIC names Dana Deasy to strategic advisory board

LL Flooring appoints Ashish Parmar to its board of directors

July

Pragati Mathur joins ConocoPhillips as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Naveen Krishna Joins Genuine Parts as EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer

Southeastern Grocers taps Todd Renaud as SVP & CIO

Stewart Douglas Promoted to VP and CIO of AMETEK

Deanna Steele named CIO of Advantage Solutions

Majestic Steel hires Jeff Suellentrop as Chief Information Technology Officer

Dhritiman Saha is named EVP & CIO of The Container Store

Ivan Winfield Joins Ferrellgas as Chief Information Officer

AssuredPartners announces Sankha Ghosh as its new CIO

Ian Hyatt is named Chief Information Officer of Purdue University

ForgeRock appoints David Burden as Chief Information Officer

Keith Golden is named CIO of Volt

ScanSource Appoints Rachel Hayden as Chief Information Officer

Jason Sutton promoted to CIO at Newport News Shipbuilding

Generali Global Assistance appoints Michael Gussow U.S. Chief Information Officer

Fiserv welcomes Wafaa Mamilli to its Board of Directors

Ray Pawlicki Joins PrecisionLife as Executive Chair to the Board of Directors

June

Subway Appoints Donagh Herlihy Global Chief Digital and Information Officer

Johnson Controls appoints Vijay Sankaran to new CTO role

Newmark Names Sridhar Potineni as Chief Information Officer

IBM spinoff Kyndryl names Michael Bradshaw CIO

Laura Kohl is named CIO at Morningstar

Chetna Mahajan joins ZoomInfo as Chief Information Officer

Michael Rinehart named CIO of Dechert LLP

JPMorgan Chase names two new CIOs for tech units: James Reid and Melissa Goldman

Edwina Payne Joins Varsity Brands as Chief Information Officer

Scholastic promotes Raghushri Sankaran as CIO

DocuSign appoints Shanthi Iyer as its new CIO

Aravind Venkateswaran named Chief Information Officer of CIBT

Cross Country Healthcare Appoints Phillip Noe as Chief Information Officer

GS Jha named CIO for Accuray

Harish Gally has joined Composites One as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Gregory Morrison elected to the Rollins board of directors

Atlas Air Worldwide elects Carol Zierhoffer to its board of directors

May

Diane Comer named Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Information and Technology Officer

Premier Bank welcomes Varun Chandhok as Chief Information Officer

Diogo Rau to join Eli Lilly as SVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer

The Hanover Insurance Group appoints Willard T. Lee Chief Information Officer

Vision Solar hires Greg Young as CIO

Tivity Health hires Sarah Richardson as Chief Information Officer

XPO Logistics announces Sandeep Sakharkar as Chief Information Officer for GXO Logistics spinOff

CNH Industrial appoints Marc Kermisch as Chief Information Officer

TESSCO Technologies announces Jesse Hillman as Chief Information Officer

Extreme Networks names John Abel Chief Information Officer

Stateless names Catherine Allshouse to its Board of Directors

April

Biden administration names Clare Martorana as federal government CIO

Macy’s appoints Laura Miller to Chief Information Officer position

New York Life appoints Bill Cassidy Chief Information Officer

Asurion Hires Casey Santos as Chief Information Officer

Entergy Corporation Names Michael Rhymes as Chief Information Officer

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Appoints Darla Morse EVP and CIO

Earl Newsome joins Cummins as Chief Information Officer

J.Crew Group appoints Danielle Schmelkin as Chief Information Officer

Columbia Sportswear appoints Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer

Capri Holdings announces Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as Chief Information Officer

CommScope Promotes Praveen Jonnala to CIO

Ron Fuschillo is the new CIO at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Javier Polit named to Forward Air’s board of directors

Verizon CIO Shankar Arumugavelu joins Seagate’s board of directors

Randy Krotowski appointed to Western Forest Products’ board

March

IBM announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO

Marta Zarraga Joins Capital Group as Chief Information Officer

Ryan Olivier promoted to VP and CIO at Meritor

Echo Global Logistics announces Brian Parchem as Chief Information Officer

Brown & Brown promotes Gray Nester to CIO position

Wynn Resorts promotes Jason Stump to SVP & CIO, North America

Navient promotes Mike Maier to Chief Information Officer post

Gunjan Goel named chief information officer of ST Engineering North America

MaineHealth appoints Daniel J. Nigrin, MD, to CIO post

North Memorial Health names Bradford Newton CIO

Humana elects Marcy S. Klevorn to board of directors

SymphonyRM appoints veteran healthcare CIO Marc Probst to its board of directors

February

Bruce Hoffmeister joins Cracker Barrel as CIO

Keith Jones appointed as the U.S. Department of State’s Chief Information Officer

Tom Peck Joins Sysco as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Nordson appoints Ishmael Cooper to CIO position

PPG Appoints Bhaskar Ramachandran, Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Mark Chequer is the new CIO at GeoVera Holdings

Rafael Sanchez joins Six Flags as Chief Information Officer

Stan Waddell promoted to CIO at Carnegie Mellon University

JetBlue Appoints Monte Ford to Board of Directors

January

Foot Locker Appoints Himanshu Parikh as SVP & CIO

Hillrom has welcomed Sven Krause as Chief Information Officer

Air Products Appoints Brian Galovich SVP & CIO

Akash Khurana named EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer at WESCO International

Sridhar Nallani is the EVP & CIO at Backcountry

Citizens Financial Group Appoints CIO of The Clearing House, Lee Alexander, to its Board of Directors

Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Elliott Rodgers to the Board of Directors

Eaton names Katrina R. Redmond Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer