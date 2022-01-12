New CIO appointments, 2021

Movers & Shakers is where you can keep up with new CIO appointments and gain valuable insight into the job market and CIO hiring trends. As every company becomes a technology company, CEOs and corporate boards are seeking multi-dimensional CIOs with superior skills in technology, communications, business strategy and digital innovation. The role is more challenging than ever before — but even more exciting and rewarding! If you have CIO job news to share, please email me!
New CIO appointments, January 2022
TIAA Appoints Sastry Durvasula Chief Information & Client Services Officer
TIAA
With $1.3 trillion in assets under management, TIAA is a leading provider of retirement and investment solutions, specializing in the not-for-profit market. Durvasula is coming to TIAA from McKinsey & Company, where he was Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Previously, he held Chief Digital Officer, CIO and other global technology leadership roles at insurance broker and risk management company Marsh and at American Express, where he spent 15 years. At TIAA, Durvasula will report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, and will be a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Durvasula holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, and he is credited with more than 30 patents. He serves on the Board of Directors for Girls in Tech, a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating the gender gap in the technology industry.
Fannie Mae appoints Ramon Richards as Chief Information Officer
Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae is a leading source of mortgage financing in the United States, preserving the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. Richards joined Fannie Mae in 1999 and has previously served as the SVP of Integrated Technology Solutions and SVP of Securitization and Servicing Technology, among other roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Morehouse College, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
John Sherman sworn in as Department of Defense Chief Information Officer
President Joe Biden nominated Sherman to serve as the Pentagon’s top technology leader in September 2021. Sherman had been serving as DOD’s acting CIO at the time. Previously he served as DOD Deputy CIO, and from 2017-2020 he was the Intelligence Community (IC) CIO. As IC CIO he was responsible for driving and coordinating IT modernization among 17 agencies. Sherman is a Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M University, where he commanded the Corps of Cadets and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He also earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Houston.
DXC Technology names Kristie Grinnell as its Chief Information Officer
DXC Technology
Grinnell succeeds and now reports to Chris Drumgoole, who was promoted from CIO to COO of this Fortune 500 global technology services provider. Most recently, Grinnell served as global CIO and VP for Supply Chain at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). Grinnell serves as chair of the Capital CIO Advisory Board and is a member of the STEMforHER Advisory Board. She earned an MBA from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a recipient of the 2018 Women in Technology STEM Leadership award, Washington Business Journal’s 2020 Women Who Mean Business Award, a 2020 Capital CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner and a 2021 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award Winner.
Jane Moran has joined Mass General Brigham as CIDO
Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham has 14 hospitals, including Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, and is affiliated with Harvard Medical School. As CIDO, a newly created position, Moran will oversee about 2,000 team members. She is a former Global CIO at Unilever, and earlier she was Global CIO of Thomson Reuters. She earned a BA degree in History from Brown University and an MBA from Boston University.
Genesys
Genesys names Wesley Story Chief Information Officer
Genesys is a global provider of technology-driven customer experience services. Most recently, Story served as an Enterprise Strategist at Amazon Web Services, and prior to AWS he was interim global CIO at Sysco Foods. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Ottawa University.
Farmers Business Network hires Kumud Kokal to be its first CIO
Farmers Business Network
Farmers Business Network is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world. Most recently, Kokal was VP of Information Technology at Stich Fix. Earlier, he was Head of Business Sysems at Airbnb. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University and a Master’s in Computer Science from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, India.
Dave Berry is the new CIO at Boardriders
Boardriders
Based in Huntington Beach, California and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France, Boardriders is the company behind the retail apparel brands Billabong, Quiksilver, Roxy, Element, DC Shoes and others. Since 2010, Berry has specialized in interim CIO assignments across multiple industries globally. He served as the interim IT leader at Americold, Bombadier, Ascena Retail Group, Lululemon, HomeServe, TOMS, and other companies. Earlier, he was Global CIO at Coty for 12 years, as well as Burger King. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information System from Pace University, and he is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he specialized in cryptography.
Atlanticus Holdings promotes Kas Naderi to the CIO position
Atlanticus Holdings
Atlanta, Georgia-based Atlanticus is a financial technology company that enables its banking, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to consumers. Naderi has been with the company for seven years as SVP, Technology Systems. Prior to Atlanticus, he was CIO of CAR Financial Services for nine years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Math from East Tennessee State University, and an Executive MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.
Matrix Medical Network Selects Tom Catchings as CIO
Matrix Medical Network
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Matrix Medical Network provides a variety of health services to individuals where they live and work. Catchings joins Matrix from naviHealth, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Earlier, he served as SVP of Technology and CIO at WageWorks, a leading SaaS provider of consumer-directed benefits. Catchings holds a BS degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Redlands, California, and an MBA from Northern Arizona University.
St. Luke’s names Chris Sorenson Chief Information Officer
St. Luke’s
St. Luke’s is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Duluth, Minnesota with two hospitals, 40 primary and specialty care clinics, and 3,000 employees, serving northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Sorenson will be St. Luke’s first CIO. Most recently, he served as a Regional Technology Officer for Ascension in their Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma markets. Prior to that, he spent seven years as CIO for Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation in Richmond, Virginia.
Bindu Purushothaman named CIO of Satellite Healthcare
Satellite Healthcare is a non-profit provider of kidney dialysis and related patient services that is based in San Jose, CA. Purushothaman will report to CEO Jeff Goffman. Most recently, she was CIO and Vice President of Optum Care’s medical group business in several western states. She holds an MS degree in Computer Science from Ohio University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum in India.
Ram Balasubramanian joins Canoo as Chief Information Officer
Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company creating electric vehicles using innovative designs, new technologies, and a unique business model. Most recently, Balasubramanian was SVP, Business Technology at SalesForce.com, and earlier he was CIO of Motorola Solutions. He earned at Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from University of Texas at Dallas.
New CIO appointments, 2021
December
Fred Killeen is named VP of global IT and chief information officer at General Motors
TD Bank Promotes Judy Dinn to Chief Information Officer
Konica Minolta USA Announces Mike Lee as CIO
Michelle Ferrara joins Arizona Public Service as CIO
Lazydays RV Appoints Harsh Uchariya Chief Information Officer
Southwestern Health Resources appoints Thomas “Mac” Marlow CIO
Triumph Bancorp appoints Renee Galitis CIO
Daved Karl named CIO of Williams Industrial Services Group
BRP Group, Inc. welcomes Rajasekhar Kalahasthi as Chief Digital & Information Officer
Jewelers Mutual Group welcomes John Kreul as Chief Information Officer
Enseo promotes Kris Singleton to President & CIO
Tony Scott, former CIO of Microsoft and U.S. government, named CEO of Intrusion
November
Hertz appoints Tim Langley-Hawthorne as new CIO
Kelly Services promotes Rosie Rivel to Chief Information Officer
Hackensack Meridian Health names Kash Patel EVP and Chief Information and Digital Engagement Officer
Gray Construction selects Kellie Christensen as CIO
Shirin Hamid to become the CIO of the International Monetary Fund
The Recording Academy appoints David Gregory to CIO position
Raman Mehta joins Johnson Electric as CIO
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) welcomes Vinil Devabhaktuni as CIO
Tyler Technologies appoints Kevin Iwersen as new Chief Information Officer
Boston Children’s Hospital names Heather Nelson CIO
Bryan Self joins Gateway First Bank as Chief Information Officer
Bhavani Koneru appointed to Oakland University CIO post
Shaam Farooq is named CIO and CISO at Hyliion
Rubrik names Yvonne Wassenaar to its board of directors
October
Mike Amend is Ford’s new Chief Digital and Information Officer
Gill Haus Named CIO of Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase
Bank of America promotes Aditya Bhasin to Chief Technology and Information Officer
Joe Crescitelli named CIO of NBCUniversal
Judith Conklin appointed CIO of the Library of Congress
Zayo Appoints Ginna Raahauge as Chief Information Officer
Stanford Health names Dr. Michael Pfeffer CIO
Cooper Standard appoints Soma Venkat as Chief Information Technology Officer
Rafi Mohamed named CIO of O&G Industries
Ryan Companies Names Troy Zierden Chief Information Officer
FDA officially appoints Vid Desai to CIO post
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Appoints Chandana Kathuria CIO
Pendrick Capital Partners Hires Rizwan Bashir as CIO
Jennifer Greer-Glanville is named CIO of Legends
Jamf appoints Linh Lam as Chief Information Officer
Ron Guerrier Joins Equinix Board of Directors
Dropbox’s first CIO, Sylvie Veilleux, Joins H1’s Board of Directors
Shoe Carnival Appoints Diane Randolph to Board of Directors
Rahul Merchant is joining Kyndryl’s board of directors
September
Alorica appoints Mike Clifton as its new Chief Information Officer
Diebold Nixdorf Names Teresa Ostapower as Chief Information Officer
Edmund Siy named Chief Information Officer for Hunterdon Healthcare
Christie Nader is the Global CIO at Jet Aviation
Varun Gadhok is the CIO for Surgery Partners
Larry Browder is promoted to Chief Information Officer at Elevate
Pharmapacks welcomes Ash Mehra as CIO
Huntington Ingalls Industries names Chris Soong CIO for its Technical Solutions Division
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announces David Yoo as New CIO
Pelican Products announces Shree Khare as Chief Information Officer
ServiceNow Appoints Former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan to Its Board of Directors
Dine Brands Global appoints Martha Poulter to the Board of Directors
August
John Tonnison is US Foods’ new Chief Information and Digital Officer
Ervan Rodgers appointed SVP and CIO, Designer Brands
Verizon names Jane Connell SVP & CIO, Corporate Systems Group
Jackson Healthcare Appoints Bob Toupin as Chief Information Officer
Jeff Gautney to join Rush University System for Health as VP & CIO
One Inc. appoints Elizabeth Hoemeke as Chief Information Officer
Rebecca McHale named CIO at Peraton
Renown Health welcomes Chuck Podesta as Chief Information Technology Officer
Steve LeMoine appointed Chief Information Officer of Welch’s
Anchor Packaging hires Subbu Subramanian as CIO
SAIC names Dana Deasy to strategic advisory board
LL Flooring appoints Ashish Parmar to its board of directors
July
Pragati Mathur joins ConocoPhillips as Chief Digital and Information Officer
Naveen Krishna Joins Genuine Parts as EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Southeastern Grocers taps Todd Renaud as SVP & CIO
Stewart Douglas Promoted to VP and CIO of AMETEK
Deanna Steele named CIO of Advantage Solutions
Majestic Steel hires Jeff Suellentrop as Chief Information Technology Officer
Dhritiman Saha is named EVP & CIO of The Container Store
Ivan Winfield Joins Ferrellgas as Chief Information Officer
AssuredPartners announces Sankha Ghosh as its new CIO
Ian Hyatt is named Chief Information Officer of Purdue University
ForgeRock appoints David Burden as Chief Information Officer
Keith Golden is named CIO of Volt
ScanSource Appoints Rachel Hayden as Chief Information Officer
Jason Sutton promoted to CIO at Newport News Shipbuilding
Generali Global Assistance appoints Michael Gussow U.S. Chief Information Officer
Fiserv welcomes Wafaa Mamilli to its Board of Directors
Ray Pawlicki Joins PrecisionLife as Executive Chair to the Board of Directors
June
Subway Appoints Donagh Herlihy Global Chief Digital and Information Officer
Johnson Controls appoints Vijay Sankaran to new CTO role
Newmark Names Sridhar Potineni as Chief Information Officer
IBM spinoff Kyndryl names Michael Bradshaw CIO
Laura Kohl is named CIO at Morningstar
Chetna Mahajan joins ZoomInfo as Chief Information Officer
Michael Rinehart named CIO of Dechert LLP
JPMorgan Chase names two new CIOs for tech units: James Reid and Melissa Goldman
Edwina Payne Joins Varsity Brands as Chief Information Officer
Scholastic promotes Raghushri Sankaran as CIO
DocuSign appoints Shanthi Iyer as its new CIO
Aravind Venkateswaran named Chief Information Officer of CIBT
Cross Country Healthcare Appoints Phillip Noe as Chief Information Officer
GS Jha named CIO for Accuray
Harish Gally has joined Composites One as Chief Information and Digital Officer
Gregory Morrison elected to the Rollins board of directors
Atlas Air Worldwide elects Carol Zierhoffer to its board of directors
May
Diane Comer named Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Information and Technology Officer
Premier Bank welcomes Varun Chandhok as Chief Information Officer
Diogo Rau to join Eli Lilly as SVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer
The Hanover Insurance Group appoints Willard T. Lee Chief Information Officer
Vision Solar hires Greg Young as CIO
Tivity Health hires Sarah Richardson as Chief Information Officer
XPO Logistics announces Sandeep Sakharkar as Chief Information Officer for GXO Logistics spinOff
CNH Industrial appoints Marc Kermisch as Chief Information Officer
TESSCO Technologies announces Jesse Hillman as Chief Information Officer
Extreme Networks names John Abel Chief Information Officer
Stateless names Catherine Allshouse to its Board of Directors
April
Biden administration names Clare Martorana as federal government CIO
Macy’s appoints Laura Miller to Chief Information Officer position
New York Life appoints Bill Cassidy Chief Information Officer
Asurion Hires Casey Santos as Chief Information Officer
Entergy Corporation Names Michael Rhymes as Chief Information Officer
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Appoints Darla Morse EVP and CIO
Earl Newsome joins Cummins as Chief Information Officer
J.Crew Group appoints Danielle Schmelkin as Chief Information Officer
Columbia Sportswear appoints Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer
Capri Holdings announces Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as Chief Information Officer
CommScope Promotes Praveen Jonnala to CIO
Ron Fuschillo is the new CIO at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Javier Polit named to Forward Air’s board of directors
Verizon CIO Shankar Arumugavelu joins Seagate’s board of directors
Randy Krotowski appointed to Western Forest Products’ board
March
IBM announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO
Marta Zarraga Joins Capital Group as Chief Information Officer
Ryan Olivier promoted to VP and CIO at Meritor
Echo Global Logistics announces Brian Parchem as Chief Information Officer
Brown & Brown promotes Gray Nester to CIO position
Wynn Resorts promotes Jason Stump to SVP & CIO, North America
Navient promotes Mike Maier to Chief Information Officer post
Gunjan Goel named chief information officer of ST Engineering North America
MaineHealth appoints Daniel J. Nigrin, MD, to CIO post
North Memorial Health names Bradford Newton CIO
Humana elects Marcy S. Klevorn to board of directors
SymphonyRM appoints veteran healthcare CIO Marc Probst to its board of directors
February
Bruce Hoffmeister joins Cracker Barrel as CIO
Keith Jones appointed as the U.S. Department of State’s Chief Information Officer
Tom Peck Joins Sysco as Chief Information and Digital Officer
Nordson appoints Ishmael Cooper to CIO position
PPG Appoints Bhaskar Ramachandran, Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Mark Chequer is the new CIO at GeoVera Holdings
Rafael Sanchez joins Six Flags as Chief Information Officer
Stan Waddell promoted to CIO at Carnegie Mellon University
JetBlue Appoints Monte Ford to Board of Directors
January
Foot Locker Appoints Himanshu Parikh as SVP & CIO
Hillrom has welcomed Sven Krause as Chief Information Officer
Air Products Appoints Brian Galovich SVP & CIO
Akash Khurana named EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer at WESCO International
Sridhar Nallani is the EVP & CIO at Backcountry
Citizens Financial Group Appoints CIO of The Clearing House, Lee Alexander, to its Board of Directors
Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Elliott Rodgers to the Board of Directors
Eaton names Katrina R. Redmond Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer