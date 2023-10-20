What is a Scrum master? A key role for project success

Scrum is a powerful framework for implementing agile processes in software development and other projects. This highly adopted framework utilizes short iterations of work, called sprints, and daily meetings, called scrums, to tackle discrete portions of a project in succession until the project is complete. There are three key roles within Scrum: Scrum master, product owner and Scrum team members.\n\nWhat does a Scrum master do?\n\nThe Scrum master is the leader of a Scrum team and is responsible for championing a project, providing guidance to the team and product owner, and ensuring all agile practices are followed by team members. The Scrum master not only addresses all facets of the agile development process but also serves the business, product owner, team, and individuals and facilitates communication and collaboration between all these elements.\n\nScrum master role and responsibilities\n\nBecause the role is at the nexus between the business, product owner, agile team, and individuals, the Scrum master\u2019s responsibilities will vary depending on the unique needs of each business and team. Some Scrum masters also serve as a team\u2019s project manager. Some also fill the role of an organizational agile coach. Others do not.\n\nGenerally, Scrum masters fulfill the following responsibilities, as laid out in The Scrum Guide by Ken Schwaber:\n\nScrum masters also act as facilitators and servant leaders, helping to remove barriers for their team, protecting team members from any external factors that might derail progress on their work, and aiding in resolving any conflicts within the team, with stakeholders, or the business at large.\n\nScrum master job description\n\nAt a more granular level, a Scrum master\u2019s responsibilities and tasks differ depending on which team members they\u2019re working with:\n\nScrum master certifications\n\nTwo well-recognized organizations, Scrum Alliance and Scrum.org, offer Scrum training and certifications.\n\nScrum Alliance, established in 2001, is one of the more influential organizations in the agile community. It is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Key certifications that the Scrum Alliance offers include the following:\n\nScrum.org was founded in 2009 by Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland, the originators of Scrum, as a \u201cglobal organization, dedicated to improving the profession of software delivery by reducing the gaps, so the work and work products are dependable.\u201d\n\nScrum.org offers a number of Scrum-related certifications, including the Professional Scrum Master (PSM) at three levels:\n\nFor more information, see \u201cScrum master certification: Top 13 certs for agile pros.\u201d\n\nScrum master salaries\n\nAccording to Glassdoor, the average salary for a Scrum master across all industries and experience levels is US$106,024, with a typical range of US$86,000 to US$131,000.\n\nBreaking salaries down by years of experience yields the following average salaries:\n\nScrum master jobs\n\nSince Scrum can be applied to virtually any organization, Scrum masters are in high demand as companies continue to look for ways to get their projects completed and their products to market faster. According to data from Zippia, demand for Scrum masters is expected to grow by 9% through 2028, while research from Best Accredited Colleges suggests that the growth rate for those holding the Certified ScrumMaster credential will be 24% through 2026.\n\nProject management offices (PMOs) or product development departments within many business sectors hire Scrum masters to streamline their software development processes. This can include software, healthcare, aviation, technology, engineering, construction, real estate, publishing, financial, marketing, manufacturing, education, insurance, government, and others.\n\nThe following four job boards provide a good starting point for those seeking a new job as a Scrum master:\n\nScrum master vs. project manager\n\nThe role and responsibilities of a Scrum master appear similar to those of a project manager. But while a Scrum master may also fulfill the role of a project manager, there are key differences in the roles and responsibilities of each, including the following: