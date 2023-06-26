What is a project manager? The lead role for project success

What is a project manager?\n\nProject managers play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing out projects. They are accountable for the entire project scope, the project team and resources, the project budget, and the success or failure of the project. To succeed in their role, project managers must be adept at coordinating resources, managing budgets, measuring and tracking project progress, and communicating with team members and stakeholders. They also assess risks and resolve any issues that arise throughout a project\u2019s life cycle, often being called on to make difficult decisions regarding complex and competing priorities in an effort to achieve desired project outcomes.\n\nProject manager responsibilities\n\nA project manager, with the help of their team, is charged with multiple responsibilities that span the five project phases of a project life cycle outline below. Each phase emphasizes a different mix of project management skills and knowledge areas, including integration, scope, time, cost, quality, human resources, communication, risk procurement, and stakeholder management.\n\nProject management skills \n\nEffective project managers need more than technical know-how. The role also requires a business mindset, team building and conflict resolution capabilities, and change management expertise, among other key skills in high demand. At a base level, project managers must exhibit leadership, be able to motivate team members, communicate, prioritize, and problem-solve. Adaptability is another key nontechnical skill project managers must have to succeed.\n\nBut to be a highly effective as a project manager, you must be a strategic business partner fully vested in organizational success, and you must be able to roll with inevitable setbacks. Combined with the necessary technical skills, certain attributes will place you in higher demand as a project manager, providing a strong foundation that will enable you to adapt to the constantly changing dynamics of a project while putting your stakeholders needs first above all else.\n\nFor a closer look at these and other key project manager attributes, see \u201c10 traits of highly effective project managers.\u201d\n\nProject manager certifications\n\nBecoming a certified project manager can open up doors for career opportunities and higher paying jobs. There are various educational institutions offering project management certifications with multiple specializations. The most widely recognized institution is the Project Management Institute (PMI), but there are others. Key project management certifications include the Project Management Professional (PMP) and the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). For more, see our list of the top project management certifications available today.\n\nIf open source project courses are of interest, also consider some of these free project management courses to help improve project-related knowledge and skills. Many businesses are adopting agile as the preferred project methodology, creating the need for employees to develop their knowledge in this area. Agile certs such as the Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) can give you a leg up, as can Scrum-based certs such as the Certified ScrumMaster (CSM). See our lists of top agile certs and top Scrum credentials to take your career to the next level.\n\nProject manager salaries\n\nThe high level of skills and responsibilities of project managers has garnered high salaries. According to Indeed, base salaries for IT project managers in the US range from $68,690 to $144,781, with an average annual salary of $99,725, among over 3,200 salaries reported. Project manager jobs\n\nThe great part about a career in project management is that virtually every industry sector worldwide needs project managers with various specializations, making it a good career choice. Companies in the healthcare, aviation, technology, software development, engineering, construction, real estate, publishing, financial, marketing, manufacturing, education, insurance, government and many more need and seek good project managers. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics outlook for project managers is bright. Essentially, any business that has projects needs project managers.\n\nWebsites to go to find jobs in the project management space:\n\nProject manager resume tips\n\nLanding a job as a project manager means paying close attention to what your resume says about your skills and abilities. Because your resume is an extension of you professionally, create the best first impression to ensure it gets noticed and lands an interview. An employer has to value your resume enough to want to pick up the phone. Here are five secrets to creating the best project management resume to help land a position as a project management professional and other tips and templates to create a polished resume to showcase your experience.\n\nProject manager interview questions\n\nOnce in an interview, the tough part begins. Most candidates know how to talk about their strengths and skills, but the best are prepared to answer more challenging interview questions, such as \u201cWhat do you think your role is as a project manager in terms of achieving company-wide business objectives?\u201d and \u201cHow and when have you utilized technology to improve or enhance your effectiveness as a project manager?\u201d For more, see our 12 difficult project manager interview questions to prep for.\n\nAnother key strategy in advance of your interview is to conduct extensive research on the organization you are interviewing with. Undertaking the following efforts will help you prepare answers that better align with the organization\u2019s specific business context:\n\nMore on the project manager role: