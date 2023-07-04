11 tips for crafting highly effective job descriptions

Writing job descriptions for open positions might feel like a chore to pass off to someone with less on their plate, or something to shortcut by dusting off copy from the last time you hired for this role, but an on-target job description is a vital step in landing talent \u2014 especially in tight markets. All too often, it\u2019s in the job description where recruiting efforts start to fizzle.\n\nA job posting is a representation of your company, culture, and successes, to be read by a lot of people. How you phrase a job description, what you say about the role, even the words you choose to describe expectations and requirements hold sway over whether people will be attracted to or repelled by this job \u2014 and your company.\n\n\u201cThis is a marketing tool,\u201d explains Ryan Whitacre, partner at executive search firm Bridge Partners. \u201cYou want to cast as wide a net as possible.\u201d\n\nYou might believe what you want is for just two perfect people to apply so you don\u2019t have to spend hours in interviews. But Whitacre comes to his perspective honestly. \u201cWhen I suggest two excellent candidates to my clients,\u201d he says, \u201cThey ask, \u2018Who else is there?\u2019 Every single time.\u201d\n\nYou are fishing. You are also doing some marketing. The job description is the lure. And the way it\u2019s written makes a valuable first impression to anyone who reads it. It\u2019s worth the time to get it right.\n\nI asked experts on this form of writing for tips on how to do it well. Here is their advice.\n\n1. Make a good first impression\n\n\u201cFirst impressions matter,\u201d says Kaitlin Kincaid, senior managing director of recruiting firm Keller Augusta. This job description might be everything the reader knows about your company, whether they apply or not. \u201cUse it as an opportunity to showcase the company,\u201d she says. \u201cHighlight your culture and the successes.\u201d\n\nTrevor Bogan, regional director for the Americas at Top Employers Institute, agrees. \u201cTell the reader what makes you unique, particularly if your organization participates in sustainability or inclusion initiatives,\u201d he says. \n\nIf sustainability isn\u2019t yet your proudest moment, tout the amazing benefits, growth, travel, or learning opportunities your company provides. \u201cProspective employees want to work at a place where they can grow their careers and develop new skills,\u201d says Bogan. \n\n2. Lead with what\u2019s most important\n\nApplicants are scanning a job board, either at your site or an aggregator\u2019s and won\u2019t read your posting unless the title and the first few sentences pull them in.\n\n\u201cUse a clear and concise job title that accurately reflects the position,\u201d says Kristen Tronsky, chief people officer at DoiT International. \u201cThis helps attract candidates with appropriate skills and experience.\u201d\n\nIf the headline hooks someone, the first paragraph is where you lure them in. This is where you brag about how cool your company is and why people want to join your team.\n\n\u201cStart with a compelling summary,\u201d says Scott Poniewaz, CEO of EXEC. \u201cBegin with a brief, catchy introduction to the role and your company to give applicants a clear idea of what the job entails and why they should be interested in applying.\u201d \n\nThat\u2019s your opportunity to showcase everything from your remote options to your learning-forward culture, to your generous work\/life balance perks. Why do you love your company? That goes in the summary.\n\nAfter you have your potential applicant reading, you can get into the technical requirements. But be sure and rank them in order of importance so you don\u2019t lose someone early over a skill that isn\u2019t a must-have for you.\n\n3. Look at it through a lens of inclusion\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s well worth putting time and care to make this as inclusive as possible,\u201d says Carolyn Walker, global HR director for Nigel Frank. \u201cThat might mean looking at your benefits packages, or considering how you can make the application process itself more accessible.\u201d\n\nComb through the words, metaphors, and even the list of required skills and training with an eye to who might be discouraged by the way you are phrasing things or what you are asking for. Ask yourself if excluding people is your goal.\n\n\u201cExclusionary language can put off prospective marginalized candidates,\u201d says Walker. \u201cIf you\u2019re serious about inclusion and allyship, you have to think about what you\u2019re sending out into the world, and job descriptions are absolutely a part of that.\u201d\n\nBogan agrees, adding that research his firm has done indicates that in 2023 DEI is more important than ever. \u201cInclusive language promotes diversity and sends a message that the organization is committed to inclusion,\u201d he says. \u201cAvoid using gender-specific terminology that may alienate certain groups.\u201d\n\n4. Skip the cliches\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t use expressions like rockstar, ninja, or other cliches,\u201d says Kim Jones, vice president of human resources at Toshiba. This terminology has become common but is layered with problems. \u201cThese are highly intelligent, skilled professionals who want to know what the position requires,\u201d she says. \u201cYou lose top talent when you resort to these types of phrases.\u201d\n\nThe word \u201crequirements\u201d is also a clich\u00e9 and probably not the meaning you intend.\n\nClaire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO Champion at Bentley Systems, has seen this play out herself: That word drives people away, she says. \u201cFor engineering firms to be more inclusive they need to use the words \u2018preferred qualifications\u2019 instead of \u2018requirements,\u2019\u201d she says. When you say something is \u201crequired\u201d many people will take that literally. And a high percentage of those people will be women.\n\n\u201cWomen tend to feel that they need to meet 100% of the criteria,\u201d says Rutkowski. And they won\u2019t apply if they are missing even one small item on your list. \u201cMen feel like, \u2018Well if it\u2019s 60%, I\u2019m going to apply anyway,\u2019\u201d she says.\n\n5. Whittle down the requirements\n\nA long list of requirements \u2014 even if you call them preferred qualifications \u2014 isn\u2019t a good idea. Instead weed out what you can \u2014 especially expectations that are not skills but rather specific or advanced degrees not necessary to the role.\n\n\u201cBe realistic about background and experience requirements,\u201d says Linda Pophal, founder and owner of Strategic Communications. \u201cRequiring degrees can result in missing out on talent who could do the job quite well \u2014 it\u2019s also risky from a discrimination standpoint because certain population segments may be adversely impacted by degree requirements.\u201d\n\nA job description that asks for specific degrees, graduate degrees, and many years of experience \u2014 especially in fields that are so new it\u2019s not possible \u2014 is often a sign of a company not putting in the work to refresh job descriptions, Whitacre says.\n\n\u201cMost times, that job description comes from the person who\u2019s in the chair now,\u201d he says. \u201cThese are snapshots in time. Over time, jobs change and those descriptions can be using stale terms \u2014 and stale requirements.\u201d\n\nTake a long, hard look at that shopping list of qualifications. Do you really want \u2014 in this hiring climate, with present-day attitudes toward education, amid today\u2019s speed of technical change and access to alternate education paths \u2014 to eliminate everyone who doesn\u2019t meet that requirement for 10 years of on-the-job experience and a specific degree?\n\n6. Do a bias check\n\nWhether you updated a job listing someone else wrote or started from scratch, perform a bias check. \u201cRecognize that you will have bias,\u201d says Whitacre. No matter how evolved you believe yourself to be or how hard you try, it isn\u2019t possible to exist without some sort of bias. Your bias, though, will be different from another person\u2019s bias. \u201cSo have other people take a look at it,\u201d he says.\n\nAnd not just the manager or the person this new hire will report to. \u201cAsk lots of people to look at it with an eye towards capturing bias,\u201d he says. And don\u2019t ask a lot of people who graduated from Stanford or live in New York. Ask people who all come from different place, backgrounds, and educational opportunities. Mix it up.\n\nAnd tell these people what you are looking for. If they know you are trying to eliminate bias, they will know it\u2019s okay to tell you that your worldview is privileged.\n\nThere are also online tools \u2014 such as Textio \u2014 that run your job description through an AI that will find bias and offer alternative wording.\n\n7. Be crystal clear about location\n\n\u201cIndicate whether the role is 100% telecommuting, 100% in the office, or hybrid \u2014 and what that hybrid schedule would be,\u201d says Toshiba\u2019s Jones.\n\nIn IT you should absolutely be prepared to offer a remote option, though. \u201cHaving a remote option is a huge draw,\u201d says Whitacre. But don\u2019t say it if you don\u2019t mean it. \u201cYou can\u2019t just use it as a bait-and-switch maneuver,\u201d he says. \u201cYou have to truly be open to it and have that conversation.\u201d\n\nThis has become so important to the technical talent pool that you can\u2019t really avoid it.\n\n\u201cPrior to the pandemic,\u201d says Whitacre. \u201cThe first questions I got \u2014 from the CEO on down \u2014 was about compensation. Now, the first question everyone asks is, \u2018Do I have to move? Is it remote? Is it hybrid? How many days a week?\u2019 Those are the questions on people\u2019s minds now.\u201d\n\nThis is borne out by research as well. According to a recent survey, 58% of top employers offer some kind of flexible working arrangement. A 2023 Gartner study predicts that 39% of knowledge workers will work hybrid by the end of 2023.\n\n8. Don\u2019t be vague\n\nBe specific about the actual role, not vague about the type of person you are looking for.\n\nWhen you are vague about what will be expected of the candidate, they will assume they will be asked to do everything. \u201cI don\u2019t want to be the person that\u2019s wearing all the hats,\u201d says Kincaid. \u201cTell me how I am going to be successful in this job.\u201d How will their success be evaluated? How will they be compensated? What are the benefits?\n\n\u201cCandidates want to know, \u2018What\u2019s in it for me,\u2019\u201d she says. So, if you want them to apply, tell them the details, rather than offering fuzzy catchalls like \u201cterrific benefits\u201d or \u201croom to grow.\u201d\n\n\u201cThey will do the job,\u201d she says. \u201cBut they want to know what\u2019s beyond that. \u2018How am I going to grow professionally? How am I going to be incentivized financially?\u2019\u201d\n\nBe as specific as possible. Not only is this good writing in general, but in a job description specificity attracts the right candidates. \u201cBeing specific draws in qualified candidates who possess the relevant skills so your applicant pool will be more qualified,\u201d Kincaid says.\n\nBe specific, too, about the technology the candidate will use in the job. \u201cClearly outline and identify the technology that will be used on a day-to-day basis and the required technical skills,\u201d says Tronsky. If some of this can be learned on the job, she says, spell that out.\n\n9. Highlight the company culture and tech stack\n\nBe sure your job description doesn\u2019t lean too heavily on what you want candidates to bring to the job. You need to include that, of course, but it\u2019s also important to consider what candidates might want to know going into the job.\n\n\u201cWhat\u2019s more important is that a job description highlights culture, mission, and work-life balance benefits,\u201d says Nancy Drees, CEO of Vacare Group. \u201cAlso, play up your cool tech stack or the technical challenges your employees enjoy. These are the things that are going to catch somebody\u2019s eye.\u201d\n\nYou are looking for technical creatives. And those people love to solve technical problems, learn, and maybe communicate and create using slick collaborative tools from some distant beach.\n\nIf you have a beautifully diverse, interesting, and collaborative organization, play that up, too. \u201cCandidates who have opportunities to learn from different departments and work with diverse teams feel more engaged in their roles,\u201d says Bogan. \u201cTop performers want to grow and learn.\u201d\n\n10. Think about SEO\n\n\u201cApplicants are typically searching a job board,\u201d explains Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. And those rely on search engines to deliver the right job to the right person.\n\nSo, it\u2019s worth brushing up on search engine optimization or bringing in someone who is good at it. After all, you don\u2019t want your brilliant job description to go unseen by prime candidates searching for jobs.\n\n\u201cUsing keywords related to the job and the industry in the job description will help your job description stand out in search results and ensure it is seen by the right applicants,\u201d says Poniewaz.\n\nAsk your SEO expert to be creative about search terms if you are looking for someone with a specific interest or specialty to ensure your job lands in front of precisely the people you are looking for.\n\n11. Use clear, action-oriented language\n\nPassive voice in general puts people to sleep, so if you want people to read your job posting, use active language.\n\n\u201cUsing active voice and action-oriented language makes the job description more engaging and exciting,\u201d says Tronsky. \u201cIt conveys a sense of urgency by indicating that the job is important and needs to be filled quickly.\u201d\n\nUse a light, engaging tone, too, that reflects the voice of your culture. Are you entrepreneurs working at the cutting edge of technology? Use language that feels comfortable to you. Are you bankers? Use a tone that reflects who you are.\n\nYou may be working in technology where acronyms reign supreme but leave those out of the job description. Your team might bandy about jargon with frequency but those specific terms might not translate outside your culture.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t use lots of jargon or technical language,\u201d says Tronsky. \u201cThat can make it difficult for candidates to understand the job requirements, leading to confusion and potentially deterring qualified candidates from applying and increasing your unqualified applicant pool.\u201d\n\nMore on effective hiring and staff management: