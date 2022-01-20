The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022 — and how to hire for them

As companies scramble to adapt to a tight IT job market, they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. For some that means getting a head start in filling this year’s most in-demand roles, which range from data-focused to security-related positions, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2022 IT salary report. The survey also reveals the average salaries for each role based on experience.

Recruiting in the tech industry is on the rise — with companies reporting they are hiring “at or beyond pre-pandemic levels,” according to the report. Of those surveyed, 52% said they planned to add new positions in the coming year and 80% said turnover has increased in their company over the past year. To persuade new talent to join and to help retain current talent, companies are offering signing bonuses and cash incentives, upgrading hardware and software, offering perks such as unlimited paid time off and offering remote or hybrid work arrangements.

While Robert Half Technology acknowledges a lot will impact a company’s starting salary, including competition, location, corporate culture, and budgets, there are certain things you can look for to make sure you land the talent you want. Here are 10 jobs expected to be in demand for 2022, the skills and experience you should look for and the average salary you’ll want to pay to stay competitive.

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022

Job 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Database administrator and architect $82,750 $107,750 $124,500 Information security analyst $115,000 $141,000 $166,750 Software developer $100,500 $122,250 $142,750 Network and computer systems administrator $79,750 $97,500 $115,650 Computer programmer $90,750 $112,500 $133,750 Web developer $87,750 $111,000 $131,500 Computer and information systems manager $112,000 $137,750 $164,500 Systems analyst $83,000 $99,500 $120,250 Help desk and desktop support professional $36,500 (tier 1); $42,740 (tier 2); $52,000 (tier 3) $44,000 (tier 1); $51,750 (tier 2); $62,500 (tier 3) $48,750 (tier 1); $58,000 (tier 2); $74,250 (tier 3) Network/cloud architect $125,250 $153,750 $180,500

25th percentile: new to the type of role, still acquiring relevant skills

50th percentile: average experience, has most of the necessary skills

75th percentile: above average experience, has all needed skills

Database administrator and architect

A database administrator or architect is responsible for building and maintaining the software used to manage a database and ensuring the data is easily accessible to those who need it. Architects typically focus on designing and building databases, while administrators focus on daily operations of database systems. The roles do have a lot of cross over — both administrators and architects are tasked with ensuring servers remain efficient and operational while overseeing data security, implementation, replication, backup, storage, access, and partitions. You’ll want to hire someone who can not only design, build, and monitor your servers, but who will also be able to optimize performance and remain on call in case of emergency.

Skills and experience to look for:

Bachelor’s degree in CS or an associate’s degree in database administration

Background in IT work or database administration

Oracle, Linux, and SQL skills

Data analysis and management and reporting skills

Information security analyst

Information security analysts are in high demand as organizations are increasingly focused on enterprise privacy and security. These IT pros are responsible for designing and implementing IT security systems and solutions to ensure the company’s networks are protected. You’ll want to hire someone who can effectively monitor complex computer networks for security flaws and anticipate any future security risks. Candidates typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and some may have an MBA in information systems. The role requires strong technical and analytical skills to understand IT requirements and objectives, and to design, analyze, and implement IT security systems.

Skills and experience to look for:

Experience with installing, upgrading, testing, analyzing, and managing security systems

Experience with penetration testing and techniques

Knowledge of network vulnerabilities

Experience with patch management, firewalls, antivirus, and IDPS concepts

Strong communication and written skills to maintain proper documentation

Software developer

Software developers are responsible for designing, developing, installing, testing, and maintaining software systems. The job requires coding, designing, and building applications, websites, or mobile apps, working with multiple programming languages such as C#, C++, HTML, Java, Microsoft .NET, and SQL Server. Developers need to be able to understand client requirements and be able to provide recommendations for improving web, software, and mobile applications to ensure they meet user needs.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of multiple programming languages

Analytical and technical skills

Strong communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Two-year associate degree with certifications, bootcamps, and prior work experience

Network and computer systems administrator

Network and computer systems administrators are responsible for handling the daily operations of computer networks in the enterprise. These IT pros typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science and should be knowledgeable in LAN/WAN protocol, software, and hardware. This position involves a lot of time spent troubleshooting, and network and computer systems administrators typically need to be on call in case of an emergency or failure. What you look for in experience will depend on how extensive your network needs are, but there are certain skills and certifications that can help you find the most qualified workers.

Skills and experience to look for:

Troubleshooting and communication skills

Analytic and diagnostic skills

A willingness to be on call after hours

Professional certifications

Computer programmer

Computer programmers are tasked with writing code to help develop or improve software applications and software solutions. The role is typically focused on managing a variety of operating systems, designing and updating software, and writing or updating source code. Computer programmers often work closely with software developers to create programs, software, and services for organizations.

Skills and experience to look for:

Strong coding skills

Ability to code, test, troubleshoot, analyze, maintain, and develop programs

Knowledge of several programming language

Experience implementing computer programs across multiple systems

Strong time and project management skills

Web developer

Web developers are responsible for developing web-based applications that align with business requirements. A strong web developer can code and script applications, build and optimize a secure web page, maintain several web applications, communicate efficiently with stakeholders, and perform regular site audits and regular maintenance. You’ll want to hire a web developer who has the right skills you need for your organization, since there’s a vast number of skills and experience that fall under the umbrella of web development. Typically, businesses look for web developers with experience using tools such as WordPress, AWS, MYSQL, JavaScript, Ruby, CSS, and other popular frameworks and programming languages.

Skills and experience to look for:

Strong coding skills and knowledge of several programming languages

Communication skills to work closely with clients to gather requirements

Front-end and back-end coding skills

Ability to manage deployments in various environments, including the cloud

Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers are responsible for overseeing a businesses’ information technology goals. You’ll typically see this role listed as IT manager or IT project manager. These IT pros are tasked with analyzing the organization’s technology needs and will recommend upgrades or new technology to executives. They oversee the planning, implementation, and maintenance of computer hardware and software. They’re also expected to stay on top of the company’s IT security and budget while managing IT professionals in the organization. Candidates for this role typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer or information science with related work experience.

Skills and experience to look for:

Experience with database management system software, ERP software, web platform development software, and related tools

Knowledge of hardware, software, engineering, and mathematics.

Knowledge of business management principles general business operations

Customer service, communication, and management skills

Systems analyst

Systems analysts design techniques to help solve business problems by analyzing IT systems in the organization. They’re responsible for investigating issues and problems and fixing them in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Systems analysts need to test programs and databases to make sure they’re working efficiently, and they need to run security audits and create and maintain documentation on systems in the organization. You’ll want to look for candidates who can think creatively and who have strong communication and problem-solving skills.

Skills and experience to look for:

Bachelor’s degree in CS, IT, engineering, or IS

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Data analysis and programming skills

Experience with business and technical analysis as well as project management

Help desk and desktop support professional

For customer-facing businesses, the help desk is an important part of running an efficient business. As the first line of defense for customer service and troubleshooting, help desk workers need to have the right technical and soft skills for the job. Robert Half Technology breaks out the role of help desk technician into three tiers, given that the job description and requirements can vary significantly based on the business.

Skills and experience to look for:

Tier 1: For entry-level positions that require less than two years of experience, an associate degree or coursework at a technical school

Tier 2: For positions requiring two to four years of experience, a two-year or bachelor’s degree, and relevant work experience

Tier 3: Four or more years of experience in a help desk setting, bachelor’s degree in a related field, and professional certifications

Network/cloud architect

A network/cloud architect is responsible for planning, designing, deploying, managing, and upgrading an organization’s network and cloud projects and applications. Network/cloud architects typically have a strong understanding of multiple operating systems in addition to networking, programming, and security skills. Businesses should look for individuals with a strong knowledge of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, as well as experience with ITSM, networking, I&O, governance, automation, and vendor management.

Skills and experience to look for:

Knowledge of state-of-the-art cloud technologies and architectural principles