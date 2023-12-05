IT leaders have always needed to exercise fiscal responsibility while meeting business demands for technology. But as digital transformation efforts have intensified in recent years, CIOs have had fewer opportunities to pause and reevaluate IT\u2019s financial situation.\n\n\u201cSome organizations have been innovating, transforming, and growing so fast that they haven\u2019t had time to clear up older cost structures that start getting in the way,\u201d says Stewart Buchanan, research vice president on Gartner\u2019s CIO team. \u201cThe net result is that some organizations\u2019 technology debts are growing faster than anything else and robbing them of their budgets and ability to innovate.\u201d\n\nToday\u2019s CIO is not just a technology leader, but a business executive. \u201cThat means taking a long hard look at costs and ensuring their spend is focused on the future and not just maintaining the past,\u201d says Jay Upchurch, EVP and CIO at SAS.\n\nThe need to reorient IT\u2019s budget toward future opportunities is one big reason CIOs are reviewing their IT portfolios now. But it\u2019s not the only one. Economic uncertainty, increased competition, sustainability concerns, shareholder expectations, and regulatory challenges are also top of mind.\n\n\u201cWhile it\u2019s critical to control costs continuously, it becomes even more imperative during times of economic pressure,\u201d says Jon Pratt, CIO at security managed services provider 11:11 Systems. \u201cKeeping a tight rein on the budget allows the company to have flexibility in making strategic decisions when needed for a new platform, project, or taking on growth.\u201d\n\nEven as they recognize digital transformation as the primary driver of business growth, many CEOs expect IT to do it all while keeping budgets flat. And with capital scarce, \u201cthe easiest way to find dollars that can be invested is to find costs that can be reduced,\u201d says Marc Tanowitz, a managing partner at West Monroe. \u201cEach dollar of operational cost reduction drips directly to the bottom line.\u201d\n\nFollowing are some actions IT leaders can take now to secure those funds for the future.\n\n1. Check in on those cloud costs\n\n\u201cHighly scalable technology combined with increasing use and increasing costs leads to runaway spending,\u201d says Mark Troller, CIO at telecom expense management company Tangoe, which estimates that its clients overspend on cloud by as much as 40%.\n\nWest Monroe\u2019s Tanowitz agrees, saying, \u201cThere\u2019s cloud spend where immature governance approaches have resulted in excess consumption that can be reduced when a holistic cloud architecture approach is taken.\u201d\n\nIn addition to cloud consumption, there may be drivers at play. \u201cHyperscalers are raising their prices to recoup their investments in cloud and now genAI,\u201d says Anil Cheriyan, former CIO and founder of Phase IV Ventures, who believes IT leaders need to ask some hard questions about their cloud costs, including whether certain past cloud choices are now more expensive than on-premises options, as well as what value they are delivering relative to that cost.\n\nCompanies taking a multicloud approach can experience ballooning OpEx numbers, says Barrett Schrader, managing director of the technology consulting group at Protiviti: \u201cOrganizations can take advantage of volume discounts with reduced complexity. In addition, this leads to simplified management and governance that can further reduce IT costs.\u201d\n\nFinOps is gaining popularity as a framework for maximizing cloud investments, adds Upchurch of SAS. \u201cFinOps practices provide a significant cost reduction benefit by eliminating unnecessary cloud usage, streamlining needed services, and adopting cloud-native services when appropriate \u2014 for example, reserved instances, workload smart parking, and spot market pricing,\u201d he says.\n\n2. Revisit the project portfolio\n\nStrong demand management is essential for sustainable IT cost optimization, says Anja Allen, principal in EY Americas\u2019 technology consulting practice. Ensuring all IT spend is directly tied to business demand acts as an automatic cost optimizer.\n\nCIOs should also periodically review projects in play to reprioritize them based on anticipated ROI and feasibility, says 11:11\u2019s Pratt. \u201cEvaluating if the project will allow the company to increase revenues or replace an aging system that will ultimately save costs over time is a necessary exercise in eliminating projects that don\u2019t move the needle,\u201d he says. \u201cA leader also needs to factor in the probability of success of implementation. Money well spent only counts when the project can be executed to completion.\u201d\n\nZero-based budgeting can be a good approach for discretionary spending. \u201cWhile justifying technology expenditure can be tricky, IT leaders can discover what\u2019s really critical by investigating their discretionary spending during budgeting and planning cycles so that they only include areas of breakthrough value creation and don\u2019t assume or go by historical context alone,\u201d says Nitish Mittal, partner at Everest Group.\n\n3. Realign support levels\n\nSupport costs are another area where IT leaders can recoup funding, paying only for what\u2019s required to meet necessary service levels for the business.\n\n\u201cWith storage you might always want the best support plan to replace any failed components within a few hours or less,\u201d says Pratt. \u201cBut looking at less critical network infrastructure or compute where there is adequate redundancy, a leader can opt for a more conservative support plan that costs less.\u201d\n\n4. Consider consumption-based contracts\n\nOne of the best ways to align IT costs with value-generating outcomes is with consumption-based pricing, although it may seem like a higher-cost option.\n\n\u201cConsumption-based contracts are self-optimizing,\u201d says Gartner\u2019s Buchanan. \u201cVariable costs may be a little higher per unit than fixed costs, but they cost less in total if your business needs to use them less.\u201d\n\n5. Rethink sourcing decisions\n\nIt\u2019s always worthwhile to revisit agreements with outsourcers and other third-party service providers, which are often among IT\u2019s biggest expenses.\n\n\u201cContractors and vendors should be treated like your car insurance,\u201d says Pratt. \u201cWhen it is renewal time, make sure to scrutinize and shop around.\u201d\n\nWhen it comes to contingent labor in particular, CIOs are often paying above-market rates or engaging with a more expensive class of contractor than necessary, says West Monroe\u2019s Tanowitz, whose analysis has revealed opportunities to save between 6% and 30%.\n\nSeveral methods can help IT leaders scour for value leakage in IT services deals. EY Americas\u2019 Allen suggests performing vendor tail spend analysis, to identify unnecessary proliferation of providers; vendor spend Pareto analysis, to identify opportunities to consolidate vendors; benchmarking, to realign pricing with market conditions; and market skill set analysis, to identify what skills might be purchased at lower rates. Allen has seen IT leaders shave between 15% and 30% off their IT services spend using these techniques.\n\nIT leaders may also find that some work can be insourced more cheaply. Jonas Hansson, CIO at Axis Communications, is a proponent of internal sourcing. \u201cOutsourcing is always much more expensive and less flexible unless you can predict the future and are a very good procurer,\u201d he says. \u201cThe best way to reduce costs over the long term is to cultivate internal skills and experience.\u201d\n\n6. Implement agile sourcing\n\nEven the process of sourcing and making procurement decisions can end up costing IT organizations more than they bargained for. Some progressive IT leaders are adopting an agile approach to sourcing, breaking down the process into shorter, iterative chunksto mitigate cost overruns, delays, and misaligned outcomes.\n\nIn addition, engaging finance and procurement stakeholders earlier can help streamline the decision-making process, says Everest Group\u2019s Mittal. \u201cIt also helps in cross-pollinating ideas to make the technology selection process more efficient in terms of negotiations, market best practices, and what other functions are doing in the organization,\u201d he adds.\n\n7. Take out the tech trash\n\nNow is the time for CIOs to settle their technology debts to reduce costs and invest in new ways to generate value, Gartner\u2019s Buchanan says.\n\n\u201cExtended support is an expensive way to pay for a lower level of service and security,\u201d he says, adding, \u201cOrganizations can only safely spend less if they reduce their cost base by restructuring it. That means means taking out the trash, deprioritizing technologies that are past their use-by date and replacing them before they\u2019re no longer safe, secure, and fit for purpose.\u201d\n\nCIOs can be reluctant to revisit spending decisions made decades ago, and business leaders are often in denial because there\u2019s no easy ROI to writing it off. But one way to approach this is to put \u201ca big scary number\u201d on the technology debt and take that to the board, Buchanan says.\n\n8. Audit all contracts\n\nIT organizations almost always pay for more than the business actually needs for hardware, software, and networking. \u201cPeriodic checks on your IT spending can unearth hidden costs you might not be aware of, from unused software licenses to redundant services. These \u2018small\u2019 expenditures can add up to a significant sum,\u201d says Vineet Arora, CTO at IT services firm WinWire.\n\nNetwork spending is one of the most common areas of overspending as companies continue to pay for circuits no longer in use, says West Monroe\u2019s Tanowitz.\n\nBilling errors, overprovisioning of licenses, and changes in capacity are other things to look for. \u201cOftentimes, IT expenses become almost a routine spend and [there\u2019s less] scrutiny over time,\u201d says Joe McMorris, CIO and CISO at Planview. \u201cIT leaders must be open-minded and take a fresh look at all areas of the business.\u201d\n\n9. Rationalize applications\n\nWhen it comes to software, it\u2019s not just licenses or seats that need to be rationalized, but the applications themselves. Companies have seen a 71% increase in the number of applications they\u2019re using over the past year, according to a Freshworks survey of IT professionals. \u201cIT teams can\u2019t go much longer without relentlessly cutting what isn\u2019t driving efficiency,\u201d says Freshworks CIO Prasad Ramakrishnan.\n\n\u201cCIOs must systematically review their tech stack with insight from frontline workers,\u201d says Erik Bailey, CIO of IP management software maker Anaqua, who regularly assesses the company\u2019s software stack, looking at integrations, security, and usage. \u201cA major cost-cutting measure we\u2019re undergoing is evaluating and consolidating vendors. We\u2019re aiming to standardize on a smaller set of tools to ultimately reach cost neutrality but greatly improve operational efficiency, productivity, and employee workloads.\u201d\n\n10. Wring more value from existing technology\n\n\u201cI constantly pursue more value out of the spend we have,\u201d Upchurch says, adding that SAS has made investments in core enterprise systems and his goal is to avoid buying overlapping or competing systems to maintain an efficient technology portfolio. \u201cThat means making internal customers justify why existing IT spend on solutions won\u2019t meet their business needs,\u201d he says.\n\nAlso important is continually educating employees about the tools available to them and offering training on the full range of their capabilities, says Anthony Walsh, senior director of global IT services at Onestream Software. \u201cMost users are only aware of a fraction of the technology at their disposal, and they might mistakenly think they need access or budget for a new tool when they already have those capabilities.\u201d\n\n11. Automate IT\n\nThere are more opportunities to automate aspects of IT\u2019s workload than ever before.\n\n\u201cInvestigating ways to implement IT process automation can lead to reduction of labor costs and improved efficiency,\u201d says Protiviti\u2019s Schrader. Commonly automated tasks include system monitoring, patch management, and backups.\n\nKeep cost-cutting in perspective\n\nWhatever steps IT leaders take to reexamine costs, they must maintain a long-term perspective.\n\n\u201cMaking decisions for the short term can put the business at risk with technical debt later that could be more costly and labor-intensive to overcome,\u201d says 11:11\u2019s Pratt. \u201cA good leader will find the necessary balance between being conservative and positioning the IT organization to grow and enhance the business.\u201d\n\nSmart IT leaders will also understand that optimizing the IT budget while continuing to support and enable technology-driven business growth requires more than just fiscal prudence. IT cannot afford to be viewed as a cost center, Everest Group\u2019s Mittal says. Thus, IT leaders need to continually make the business case for technology.\n\nAs Gartner\u2019s Buchanan says, \u201cThe challenge isn\u2019t cost management, but realizing value from cost.\u201d