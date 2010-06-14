Nokia E73 Mode T-Mobile Video Unboxing

Nokia’s brand new E73 Mode smartphone on T-Mobile looks an awful lot like a BlackBerry. And that’s a good thing, considering Nokia is attempting to steal away some of BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion’s (RIM) business-savvy users with the new full QWERTY, 3G handset.

The Nokia E73 Mode is the latest smartphone in Nokia’s business-oriented Eseries, and it’s both an exclusive to T-Mobile USA and the carrier’s thinnest smartphone to date, according to the official Nokia blog.

The device packs T-Mobile 3G, Wi-Fi, GPS, five megapixel camera with flash and autofocus, a media player and it supports a number of messaging services out of the box including Microsoft’s Exchange ActiveSync client and IBM Lotus Traveler.

The device ships with Nokia’s Ovi Files, QuickOffice, Adobe PDF Manager and Zip Manager for office-document and file management. And T-Mobile’s new Nokia E73 Mode also comes with Ovi Maps, Nokia’s navigation service with free turn-by-turn GPS-based directions, along with Nokia’s mobile app store, the Ovi Store, where T-Mobile customers will have the option to pay for content monthly along with their mobile service bills.

The Nokia E73 Mode is expected to become available this Wednesday, June 16th for a very reasonable $69.99 along with two-year T-Mobile contract, but I was fortunate enough to get my thumbs on a Nokia E73 Mode before its official release—thanks Joe! Though I’m not quite ready to write up my full review—you can expect that next week--I did record the following video unboxing.

And for more on the Nokia E73 Mode visit Nokia’s website.

AS