Big Data Giants Cloudera and MongoDB Join Forces

When it comes to the infrastructure that powers big data applications, organizations are floundering, says Matt Asay, vice president, Marketing, Business Development & Corporate Strategy at MongoDB.

"They know big data is a big deal," Asay says. "They've read about it. They've seen what some of their peers have been doing. But most people don't have a good idea of what they should be doing."

A great deal of the confusion, Asay says, stems from the sheer number of solutions they could potentially tap. There's a dizzying array of new data infrastructure technologies out there and it can be difficult to determine how they fit together.

Deep Integration of MongoDB with Cloudera Hadoop Distribution

MongoDB and Cloudera have taken this confusion as a challenge and an opportunity. Today the two companies announced a strategic partnership that promises even greater integration of the most adopted NoSQL database and the most adopted Hadoop distribution.

"We've both had complementary messages, but I've been surprised by how many people thought MongoDB and Hadoop were competitive rather than complementary," Asay says. "We're going to give them a much shorter path to help them understand which technology or set of technologies they should use to solve their business problems."

Asay and Yuri Bukhan, director, ISV Alliances Program at Cloudera, say that working together, the two companies will help enterprises define long-term, successful big data strategies. While some companies needs mean they will only need the data management capabilities of Hadoop and others will only need the operational data store provided by a NoSQL database, Asay and Bukhan say they increasingly feel that many new applications will require both working together.

"From a technology standpoint, we're looking to drive that integration," Bukhan says. "What we're looking to achieve is that notion of enriching that operational data store by being able to take that data into Hadoop, analyze it, glean insight from it and then push it back into the operational data store to enrich the experience of the end user who is using that application."

That integration will build on the existing MongoDB Connector for Hadoop, a plug-in for Hadoop that provides the capability to use MongoDB as an input source and/or an output destination for Hadoop data. As of the announcement, the current connector is certified on Cloudera Enterprise 5. The two are also working closely on a new version of the Connector, which Bukhan says will significantly increase the ease of use and performance of the connector.

Partner Strategy Will Depend on Customer Demands

The partnership does not currently include a reseller or OEM agreement, Bukhan says, though he notes that may change in the future depending on what the partners see in the market and what customers want. However, the two companies do plan to coordinate their support, field and sales teams.

"The thing we want to provide our customers is a single, united front," Bukhan says.

Clouder Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Olson is scheduled to present a more in-depth view of the partners' shared vision during his keynote at MongoDB World in New York City on June 24.

