CA Technologies Buys Layer 7 for API Smarts

CA Technologies is acquiring Layer 7 Technologies, a purveyor of tools for managing and securing application programming interfaces (APIs).

CA plans to integrate Layer 7 products into its own Identity and Access Management suite of security software.A

API management software providers are becoming a hot commodity. Last week, Intel announced that it had purchased Layer 7 competitor Mashery].

An API provides a set of machine-readable instructions that one software program can use to interact with another over a network. By providing an API for its services, a company can encourage wider usage of those services by other parties.

Managing APIs through dedicated software will allow organizations to more effectively bridge their services between mobile applications, the cloud and their end users, according to CA.

"There are billions of API calls a day and that number is going to increase with the proliferation of smart devices, ranging from vehicles, meters, TVs and other devices, as they start interacting over APIs," said Mike Denning, CA Technologies' security general manager.A

Layer 7 CEO Paul Rochester has estimated that there are currently over 8,000 public APIs, as of the end of 2012. A

Layer 7 has a number of API management products, including an API gateway, an API proxy, and portal and identity management products. It also sells a gateway for managing externally facing SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)-based Web services.

CA plans to fold the Layer 7 technologies in with its own SiteMinder identity management software, as well as its Lisa line of application virtualization software.

Founded in 2002, Layer 7 has offices in Washington, Sydney, Vancouver and Guildford England. Organizations such as Cisco, General Motors, MasterCard, Best Buy, the U.S. Department of Defense have all used the company's API management products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

