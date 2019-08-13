10 tips for job hunting while you’re still employed

Finding a new job while you’re still employed is tricky. On the one hand, you’re more attractive to potential employers if you already have a job. On the other, one false move and you could end up being fired or, at the very least, sully your reputation in the marketplace. Here’s how to best conduct a job search while you’re still employed.

1. Explore options where you are

First, consider why you’re thinking of leaving, and explore options for improving your situation where you are, says Jayne Mattson, a career management consultant at CareerEngage.

Doing so will depend on the level of trust that exists between you and your manager; don’t go overboard and start telling everyone at the office, she adds.