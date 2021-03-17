10 common ERP mistakes to avoid

All indications are that 2021 will be a banner year for ERP. Enterprises are emerging from the pandemic, dusting off digital transformation plans that might have been sitting on the shelf for a while, and moving aggressively to rebuild, reinvent, and reimagine their organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has become the ERP market tipping point,” says IDC analyst Mickey North Rizza, “quickly educating organizations on the need to digitize the business with modern cloud ERP systems.”

The global ERP software market is forecast to grow at around 7% this year, with new spending driven by increased adoption from midsize organizations, particularly those moving to SaaS-based ERP.

But before you jump into an ERP project, it’s best to be aware of the pitfalls enterprises have encountered before you. Following are the most common mistakes organizations make when they implement ERP for the first time, upgrade an existing ERP system, switch from one vendor to another, or migrate an on-prem system to the cloud.

1. Not putting business in the driver’s seat