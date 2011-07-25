DotNetNuke Gets Fresh User Interface

Keeping up with the fiercely competitive market for open-source Web content management (WCM) systems, DotNetNuke has simplified the user interface of its namesake WCM product and added new bits for connecting to the cloud and to Microsoft SharePoint, the company announced Monday.

"This is a very significant release from our perspective," said DotNetNuke CTO and co-founder Shaun Walker, of the newly released DotNetNuke 6.0.

DotNetNuke developers rewrote the code base in the C# language, from Visual Basic, which should make customization easier for third parties. "We've seen a migration in the Microsoft developer community from Visual Basic to C# as the language of choice, especially in the larger enterprise space," Walker said.

The new interface takes advantage of Web 2.0-style technologies such as Ajax and jQuery. For instance, if a user makes a change to part of a page, only that part of the page gets changed, rather than the entire page. More windows and pop-up dialog boxes have been added. The template for building sites has been rounded out with more features. The program also offers an entirely new administration console.

The enterprise edition provides connectivity to Microsoft SharePoint. Workers can create files in SharePoint using all of its advanced features and publish their results on a DotNetNuke-run website. The SharePoint connect can check to ensure only the most current version of the document has been posted.

The professional and enterprise versions of the software can also be easily connected to Amazon Web Services and Windows Azure. Users can host the platform directly on Azure, or designate a file folder residing on Amazon's S3 (Simple Storage Service) or Azure as a replacement for a local folder.

The professional and enterprise editions also feature a new eCommerce module for conducting online sales. It includes connectivity with PayPal as well as order management, product display, checkout and other capabilities.

The DotNetNuke platform has amassed 10,000 third-party authored extensions, all adding new capabilities to the base software. The new version offers direct connectivity with DotNetNuke's third-party extension store.

Based on the Microsoft .NET platform, DotNetNuke is used in more than 700,000 production websites, the company claims. It is available in three versions: a free community version, a professional edition and an enterprise edition. Pricing starts at US$2,499 annually for a subscription to the professional edition.

Joab Jackson covers enterprise software and general technology breaking news for The IDG News Service. Follow Joab on Twitter at @Joab_Jackson. Joab's e-mail address is Joab_Jackson@idg.com