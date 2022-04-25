15 best data science bootcamps for boosting your career

An education in data science can help you land a job as a data analyst, data engineer, data architect, or data scientist. The data science path you ultimately choose will depend on your skillset and interests, but each career path will require some level of programming, data visualization, statistics, and machine learning knowledge and skills.

Data engineers and data architects spend more time dealing with code, databases, and complex queries, whereas data analysts and data scientists typically focus on analyzing, collecting, and interpreting large datasets to help guide business decisions. It’s a fast growing and lucrative career path, with data scientists reporting an average salary of $122,550 per year, according to Glassdoor.

Here are the top 15 data science boot camps to help you launch a career in data science, according to reviews and data collected from Switchup.

Top 15 data science bootcamps

WeCloudData

SIT Academy

CodingNomads

Practicum

Data Science Dojo

Jedha

Coding Temple

The Dev Masters

Metis

RMOTR

DataScientest

NYC Data Science Academy

Data Science Retreat

Science to Data Science

Dataquest

WeCloudData

WeCloudData is a data science and AI academy that offers a number of bootcamps as well as a diploma program and learning paths composed of sequential courses. Offerings include: a part-time and a full-time data science bootcamp, an AI engineering bootcamp, a part-time BI and data analytics bootcamp, and a data engineering bootcamp. The data science and BI and data analytics bootcamps are for intermediate learners, while the AI engineering and data engineering bootcamps are for advanced learners. The curriculum of each bootcamp is designed by data scientists and industry hiring managers and partners.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $8,000 for the part-time data science bootcamp ($10,000 CAD), $12,500 for the full-time data science bootcamp ($15,400 CAD), $7,200 for the AI engineering bootcamp ($8,600 CAD), $4,500 for the BI and data analytics bootcamp ($5,600 CAD), $7,200 for the data engineering bootcamp ($9,100 CAD)

Locations: Live online

SIT Academy

Designed for recent graduates, entrepreneurs, and practitioners seeking to expand their existing skill set, SIT Academy offers a full-time, 12-week data science bootcamp with classes Monday through Friday. On-site courses are available in Munich. Remote courses are also available. The course includes instruction in statistics, machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning, Python, and R. The course culminates in a final data project in collaboration with real-world industry professionals.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $12,389 (11,700 CHF) for remote; $13,448 (12,700 CHF) for Zurich; $12,723 (€11,800) for Munich

Locations: Munich, Zurich, and online

CodingNomads

CodingNomads is an international technical training program and professional network. It offers a bootcamp in data science and machine learning for individuals with experience in Python and coding. It’s a 12-week, asynchronous, online course that will require students to work between five and 15 hours a week. It culminates with a capstone project that requires creating a machine learning model. The program is available in several tiers: a content + forum monthly offering that includes access to a members-only forum; a premium monthly bundle that provides access to all of CodingNomads’ courses and the forum; a month-to-month intensive program that includes access to mentors; and a three-month intensive program with mentor support.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $9 per month for content and forum; $29 per month for the premium bundle; $899 per month for the month-to-month intensive program; $2,499 for the three-month intensive program (financing is available)

Locations: Online

Practicum

Practicum, by Yandex, is a digital reskilling program that offers bootcamps for data scientists and data analysts. The data scientist bootcamp is a nine-month, online, part-time course that provides skills in Python and essential libraries, statistical hypothesis testing, machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, SQL, and soft skills related to the profession. The data analyst bootcamp is a seven-month, online, part-time course. Students build a portfolio of 12 or more projects through the course and will acquire skills such as analyzing data using statistical techniques and providing reports, maintaining data systems, and filtering and cleaning data.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $11,000 for data science bootcamp; $8,500 for data analyst bootcamp

Locations: Online

Data Science Dojo

Data Science Dojo is one of the shortest programs on this list, but in just five days, Data Science Dojo promises to train attendees on machine learning and predictive models as a service, and each student will complete a full IoT project and have the chance to enter a Kaggle competition. Due to the short nature of the course, it’s tailored to those already in the industry who want to learn more about data science or brush up on the latest skills. But it’s open to anyone at any skill level — if you’re ready to throw yourself in the trenches of data science.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: Packages range from $2,799 to $9,999 with the option for flexible payment plans

Locations: Washington, D.C.; New York City; Austin, Texas; Seattle; Albuquerque, N.M.; Barcelona; Singapore; and online

Jedha

Jedha is a French data science bootcamp that offers two programs in data science. The eight-week fundamentals of data science program teaches students the skills necessary for extracting, analyzing, and processing data using Google Analytics, SQL, Python, Tableau, and machine learning. The 12-week full-stack data science course dives deeper into certain topics, focusing more heavily on deep learning, web development tools, and big data infrastructures.

Switchup rating: 4.96 (out of 5)

Cost: €4,995 to €5,595 for the full-stack data science program; €1,295 for data essentials

Locations: Lyon, Paris, and online

Coding Temple

Coding Temple offers a Python and Data Science Bootcamp that is a 10-week, full-stack development course. The bootcamp provides a primer on the tools and technologies for creating and maintaining web applications and data analytics. It covers databases, libraries, frameworks, DRY code, and more. The courses are delivered by experienced instructors who also work with students to develop soft skills.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $14,995

Locations: Online

The Dev Masters

The Dev Masters bootcamp is tailored for professionals who want to learn the most relevant skills for the current job market. You’ll work closely with industry professionals in an “applied labs” setting to gain hands-on experience. The Dev Masters offers a six-week project-based learning program, which requires some knowledge of Python, machine learning techniques, and how to clean and process data. You can also attend the 12-week Mastering Applied Data Science program, 16-week Mastering Applied Data Science with Deep Learning program, or the one-week Data Science for Professionals program. Courses need to be attended in-person at one of the three California campuses in Los Angeles, Orange County, or Santa Monica.

Switchup rating: 4.97

Cost: $4,995 to $5,995 for project-based learning; $9,995 for the mastering applied data science program; $14,995 for the mastering applied data science with deep learning program; $4,995 for the data science for professionals program

Locations: Los Angeles; Walnut Creek, Calif.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Irvine, Calif.; Lacey, Calif.; San Diego; and online

Metis

Metis offers live online and online data science and analytics bootcamps. The bootcamps are designed and taught by industry practitioners and cover Python, algorithms, linear regression, machine learning, NLP, databases, interactive data visualization, and more. The courses range from six weeks to 28 weeks and include career coaching and job placement support to help students make the best of their newly acquired skills.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $750 to $14,000 depending on course

Locations: Online

RMOTR

RMOTR offers a 16-week remote bootcamp program with two live classes per week. Courses cover topics such as Python, data science, web development, programming, and popular data tools such as Pandas, Matplotlib, Scrapy, and Bokeh. Students will leave the program with a portfolio of over 10 “fun and practical” projects that will help bolster your GitHub profile and set you apart from other candidates in your industry. You’ll need to commit around 20 hours per week to coursework and will be required to attend two online courses per week hosted by live teachers. The program gives you access to mentors and post-graduation support to help you make your next career move.

Switchup rating: 5.0 (out of 5)

Cost: $1,099

Locations: Online

DataScientest

Based in France, DataScientest offers training courses for data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and data management. The hybrid courses combine coached e-learning with content from an SaaS platform, personalized master classes, coaching sessions, and workshops. The courses all grant a certificate from La Sorbonne. The nine-week data analyst course provides an introduction to Python for data science, data visualization, machine learning classification, PySpark, and ML on text data. The 11-week data engineer course focuses on system management of databases, distributed systems, data handling, fast data management, big data, and AI. The 12-week data management course covers Python, data quality, data visualization, GDRP, and database management. The 11-week data scientist course covers text mining, machine learning, computer vision, NLP, ML on graphs, and deep learning.

Switchup rating: 4.93 (out of 5)

Cost: €4,500 for data analyst; €5,000 for data engineer; €2,300 for data management; €5,000 for data scientist

Locations: Paris and online

NYC Data Science Academy

The NYC Data Science Academy is aimed at more experienced data scientists who have earned a masters or PhD degree. Courses include training in data visualization, Tableau, Spark, R, Python, Hadoop, GitHub, and SQL with a focus on real-world application. Participants will walk away with a portfolio of five projects to show to potential employers as well as a capstone project that spans the last two weeks of the course. The NYC Data Science Academy also helps students garner interest from recruiters and hiring managers through partnerships with businesses. According to Switchup, 93% of students are hired within six months of graduation. In the last week of the course, students will participate in mock interviews and job search prep; many will also have the opportunity to interview with hiring tech companies in the New York and Tri-State area.

Switchup rating: 4.82 (out of 5)

Cost: $17,600

Locations: New York City and online

Data Science Retreat

Data Science Retreat is a 90-day, full-time, program for advanced data science and machine learning based in Berlin. It provides three programs: Python, linear algebra and probability, and machine learning. The retreat includes work with real-world data and students will develop a portfolio project they can show to potential employers. The course combines two months of theory with one month of practical project work.

Switchup rating: 4.9 (out of 5)

Cost: €12,500

Locations: Berlin

Science to Data Science

The Science to Data Science program offers a five-week online bootcamp for analytical PhDs and MScs who want to move into a data science career. Fellows accepted to the program need a MSc or higher in analytical science and intermediate programming skills in Python, R, Java, or similar. Students will work on commercial data science problems with a company from a range of startups, SMEs, charities, and multinational companies.

Switchup rating: 4.91 (out of 5)

Cost: £800 registration fee, after that the course is free if you are accepted

Locations: Online

Dataquest

Dataquest offers an eight-week Python for Data Analysis course and an eight-week R for Data Analysis course. The Python course teaches the basics of Python before diving into classes, modules, string manipulation, working with dates, regular expressions, and more. The R course teaches the basics of R before focusing on creating and manipulating data frames and learning how to install common packages to extend R’s functionality.

Switchup rating: 4.85 (out of 5)

Cost: $29 for each course

Locations: Online