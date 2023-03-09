The CIO’s guide to smarter vendor negotiation: 10 tips

In an IT marketplace marked by turbulence, inflation, and economic uncertainty, the process of contracting with vendors for technology products and services has gotten significantly more challenging for CIOs.\n\nIT leaders may find that prices are going up without an accompanying increase in benefits, with technology providers \u2014 less dependent on any one industry or geography \u2014 taking a harder line on deals, says Achint Arora, a partner in the pricing assurance practice at Everest Group.\n\n\u201cPrices are increasing, and negotiation is becoming more difficult,\u201d agrees Melanie Alexander, senior director analyst on Gartner\u2019s sourcing, procurement, and vendor management team. \u201cVendors are not granting the same concessions they have in the past.\u201d\n\nEvolving regulations related to data privacy, data sovereignty, and responsible AI further complicate matters as customers and vendors work out the responsibility and costs of meeting increasingly stringent requirements.\n\nWhat\u2019s more, technology contracts are often multilayered. The SaaS provider you\u2019re negotiating with may be constrained by its own deals with IaaS vendors and IT service providers.\n\n\u201cToday\u2019s biggest challenges are complexity and compliance,\u201d says Brad Peterson, a partner in Mayer Brown\u2019s Chicago office and leader of its global technology transactions practice. \u201cThere are an increasing range of technologies and providers. Technologies such as AI and processes such as agile make it more difficult to know what commitments to seek. The group of stakeholders keeps growing.\u201d \n\nPricing models and metrics can also be complex, making it difficult to understand when additional costs might kick in, Alexander says. Indeed, the arithmetic can be downright opaque.\n\n\u201cSome contracts are structured as a black box with limited view into the components and their commercial impact,\u201d Arora says, adding that buyers with limited access to market data are at a disadvantage when negotiating. \u201cThe sell side typically has the information advantage.\u201d\n\nTechnology capabilities, often provided by third parties, are intrinsic to business operations and growth, so the deals IT leaders set up with their vendors and service providers are of strategic importance, making effective negotiation a key difference maker not just for IT, but the business.\n\nCIO.com talked to technology transaction experts, who live and breathe contracts and pricing, about the best actions IT leaders can take to negotiate effectively with vendors for the outcomes they seek. Here are their top 10 tips.\n\nRecognize the significance of the contract\n\nThe legal agreement between vendor and customer is not just a document standing in the way of getting work started; it sets the tone for the relationships and the expectations for vendor performance. If what you\u2019re looking for isn\u2019t in the contract, it won\u2019t happen.\n\n\u201cThe biggest missteps seem to flow from applying approaches that succeed internally across organizations,\u201d says Peterson. \u201cThis causes the IT leader to underestimate the role of the contract as the foundation for the relationship and the importance of the supplier\u2019s incentives, culture, and business to the success of the contract.\u201d \n\nBuild in the time for back and forth\n\nComing to terms takes time that IT leaders should factor into the process and any business expectations for how quickly a deal can be done. \u201cWe often see that IT leaders do not allow enough time for a successful negotiation,\u201d says Arora. \u201cReaching a win-win agreement takes patience from both parties.\u201d\n\nThis is particularly important for as-a-service contract renewals. \u201cNeglecting to track contract renewal dates inevitably results in little time to effectively negotiate,\u201d says Alexander. \u201cProactively manage software maintenance and support renewals, as well as SaaS renewals, and allow enough time to truly evaluate how these deals fit your technology roadmap.\u201d\n\nSeek cross-functional expertise and input\n\nA host of issues can crop up when those who do the negotiating are disconnected from those who operationalize the agreement, says Marc Tanowitz, managing partner in the advisory and transformation practice at West Monroe.\n\n\u201cThat causes some friction as the operations that are conceptualized in the agreement don\u2019t necessarily make their way through to the delivery team,\u201d Tanowitz says. \u201cThis can ultimately erode confidence and value delivered to the client.\u201d\n\nBefore negotiating with any supplier, IT needs to get on the same page with other business leaders regarding core objectives, risk appetite, and standards by which to assess deal terms \u2014 before a product or service contract is even on the table.\n\n\u201cIT sourcing is a team sport,\u201d says Peterson. Deals done by business users alone may be technically unsound. Deals done by procurement professionals alone may reduce costs but disappoint users. Deals done by IT departments alone provide leading-edge technology but often at high cost and legal risk. That\u2019s why IT leaders should build an advisory team \u2014 or at least get appropriate input \u2014 when deciding on key deal points.\n\nPeterson advises creating a team with representation not just from IT, but also users, operations, finance, procurement, and legal. \u201cGet specialists advice early, to avoid costly pitfalls,\u201d Peterson says. \u201c[And] run an informed, efficient, effective process designed to make good decisions while building good relationships.\u201d\n\nLook beyond price\n\nIt\u2019s the biggest misstep Tanowitz sees in vendor negotiations? \u201cOver-indexing on price \u2014 for example, the perceived lowest cost \u2014rather than value,\u201d he says, adding that IT buyers who work collaboratively with their service providers to structure full solutions that add value to their enterprise end up with greater satisfaction levels in their IT service provider relationships.\n\nIT buyers may think they got a good deal if they get the vendor to come down on price. But that\u2019s almost never the case. In fact, low prices may be a red flag \u2014 an indication of hidden costs that will emerge later or under-sizing of the deal by the vendor. \u201cA deal that is priced too low can have greater negative impact than overpaying,\u201d Arora says.\n\nDo your homework\n\n\u201cConsider benchmarks, market norms, and strategy before entering the room for a negotiation,\u201d advises Amy Fong, partner in the sourcing and vendor management group at Everest Group. Price should be part of the pre-negotiation assessment, but not the lead factor.\n\n\u201cBuild a holistic service delivery view and consider factors beyond cost such as performance, efficiency, and risk management,\u201d Fong says.\n\nDecide on your negotiation approach\n\n\u201cOne of the common complaints is when either party considers the negotiation to be win\/lose,\u201d says Arora. \u201cThis tends to be driven by a position-based negotiation strategy.\u201d\n\nTaking a unilateral stance to serve your own needs, demanding outcomes, or making ultimatums may simplify the process or speed it up, but it doesn\u2019t foster collaboration. \u201cIn fact, it often results in splitting the difference with both parties compromising on benefits,\u201d Arora says.\n\nA more effective approach is interest-based negotiation. \u201cIn this framework both parties work to understand the other\u2019s needs, desires, and problems to be solved,\u201d Arora says. \u201cWhile this extra effort can be difficult to execute \u2013 deconstructing and analyzing positions can be complicated and nuanced \u2013 the process focuses more on problem solving.\u201d\n\nThe result is better value distribution and typically a stronger relationship with the vendor. Seeking mutual gains, agreeing on equitable terms, and executing a balanced contract should be the goal, says Fong.\n\nLook beyond the obvious solutions\n\nIT buyers often end up negotiating a deal as an end unto itself instead of looking more broadly at how to generate business value. For example, they might focus on signing an IaaS deal rather than looking for a reliable platform for running specific software.\n\nEven when negotiation begins in earnest, it pays to set pricing aside at first. \u201cDesign the right solution from the business before negotiating the final price,\u201d advises Tanowitz. \u201cAllow the service providers the opportunity to differentiate based on the unique assets or tools or accelerators that they can bring to the operations.\u201d\n\nThere may be alternative deal models that make sense. \u201cBuyers should stop running away from more complex commercial models like outcome-based contracts,\u201d says Arora. \u201cDiscussing outcome-based contracts with service providers should be a strategic decision, geared toward better business results for both parties.\u201d\n\nGet all-in pricing and press for cost protections\n\nEven as IT leaders take a win-win approach to vendor deal-making, it\u2019s important they protect their interests. That begins with making sure you get \u201call-in\u201d pricing from vendors to eliminate surprise costs, says Peterson.\n\nAlexander advises pushing for cost protections for deals and renewals. \u201cSome deals that lack such protection have resulted in increases in annual fees between 5% and 20% \u2014 sometimes even higher,\u201d Alexander says. \u201cNegotiate caps on renewal increases, reveal and protect against hidden costs, and include flexibility in the pricing model or contract term length.\u201d\n\nTanowitz also recommends \u201chard-wiring\u201d any productivity and cost savings improvements in vendor contracts to ensure they are realized.\n\nTake advantage of economic volatility\n\nMacroeconomic dynamics are changing faster than ever and IT leaders should ensure that their deals flex with the times.\n\n\u201cAs we move from a hot tech economy to recession, IT leaders have tremendous opportunities to optimize cost through contracting with IT vendors,\u201d says Peterson. \u201cUse an agile approach based on the negotiating leverage you gain in the downturn. Focus negotiating energy to what past downturns have demonstrated are the \u2018money points\u2019 in the negotiations while building for the future.\u201d\n\nHave an exit plan\n\nJust like startup founders have a clear exit plan when they launch, so too should CIOs when approaching a vendor contract.\n\n\u201cIT leaders need to have an understanding of what it will take to disentangle themselves from that vendor and, just as importantly, when they can,\u201d says Alexander. \u201cEnsure a smooth transition to another solution by including data extraction and transition assistance in contracts.\u201d