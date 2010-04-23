7 goals every project manager should aspire to achieve

Project Managers need to manage every aspect of the projects they oversee, from resources and suppliers to project costs and equipment. The trick to staying on top of everything is to focus on the five most important goals associated with project management. If you can meet the following five goals for each project, you will achieve project and professional success.

Goal 1: Finish on Time.

This is the oldest but trickiest project management goal in the book. Its the most difficult because requirements often change during the project and because the original schedule was probably optimistic in the first place.

To accomplish this goal, you need to manage your scope very carefully. Implement a change control process so that any changes to the scope are properly managed. Always keep your plan up to date, recording actual vs. planned progress. Identify any deviations from plan and fix them quickly.