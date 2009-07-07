Free "Tweet Tone" for BlackBerry Twitter Apps

Today I came across a cool "tweet tone" that can be used along with a number of BlackBerry Twitter applications as an audible new message or "tweet" notification alert. The tone, which sounds like a couple of small birds, well, twittering, can be downloaded for free from CrackBerry.com, though you'll have to register for the site first.

I'm still not sure whether or not I'll continue to use the tweet tone to notify me of new Twitter replies or direct messages after the novelty wears off, but I'm really enjoying it today.

The tone should work with any BlackBerry Twitter app that lets you employ BlackBerry Profile notifications, including popular apps like TweetGenius, SocialScope and TwitterBerry.

First download the tone from CrackBerry and save it in your BlackBerry Ringtones folder when prompted. Then click the BlackBerry Profiles icon on your home screen, which looks like a small megaphone, scroll all the way down and click Advanced. From there, highlight the profile to which you want to assign the Twitter tone and click your trackball to select it.

On that profile page, you'll likely see a couple of listings for the Twitter apps you've installed on your device: one for Direct Messages; one for Replies; and possibly another for your Friends Timeline. If you want the new Twitter tone to play whenever you get a new Direct Message, scroll down to that option and click your trackball to open it.

On the following screen, make sure that the Out of Holster Ring Tone option is set to either Tone or Vibrate and Tone. Locate the tweet tone in under the Ring Tone menu and select it to assign it to your app.

If you also want the tone to play whenever you get a Twitter Reply or Direct Message, simply repeat the above-stated process for each option.

Voila. You're up and runnin' with a snazzy new Twitter tone.

Read "BlackBerry How To: Set Custom Ringtones, Notification Profiles and Exceptions" for more on profile modification and customization.

