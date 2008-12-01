China'S NetDragon Teams with EA on Online Game

Chinese game developer NetDragon Websoft plans to work with U.S. digital game maker Electronic Arts (EA) to create a multiplayer online game based on EA's Dungeon Keeper series of digital games.

NetDragon and EA will work together to develop a 3D (three-dimensional) MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role playing game), the companies said in a joint statement.

As part of the deal, NetDragon won exclusive rights to license and operate Dungeon Keeper Online in the Greater China region, which includes China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the companies said.

EA said the deal gives them greater access to online gamers in the Greater China region.

Dungeon Keeper is a PC game EA that was released in July 1997.