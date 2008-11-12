Zamtel Suspends Striking Workers

After three weeks of failing to meet the demands of striking workers, Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel) management has now suspended more than 68 workers in a bid to force them to call off the strike.

The workers are demanding improved salaries and conditions of services, and their strike has paralyzed the company's operations, causing local and international call failure.

Minister of Communication and Transport Dora Siliya's efforts to intervene have done little to mitigate the situation, and the strike is negatively impacting the Zambian economy and Zamtel's revenue, according to the minister.

The situation has become hopeless, as Zamtel does not have enough money to meet the workers' demands, Siliya said at a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday. Zamtel's funds are so low, she added, that it is failing to meet its statutory obligations to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

"At the same time, the company is owed 199 billion Zambian kwacha in bills that have not yet been settled, making the company's operation difficult," she said.

The strike by workers is illegal, and Siliya has called for them to resume work immediately and begin fresh negotiations with management.