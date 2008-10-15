BBC IPlayer to Offer Wireless Downloads to Mobiles

The BBC has signed agreements with technology and licensing companies CMLA, CoreMedia and Intertrust to allow users to download television programs from BBC iPlayer direct to their mobile handsets, via a wireless internet connection or "over the air."

As a result the BBC is now allowed to use OMA DRM 2.0, a digital rights management protection system developed by the Open Mobile Alliance and offer audiences the ability to download television programs from BBC iPlayer directly to their mobile device.

The system, which debuted on the Nokia N96, will be compatibility tested with other mobile devices with the intention to roll out on more devices in the future.

Matthew Postgate, Controller of Mobile, BBC, said: "Mobile is an extremely important part of our strategy to allow audiences to access BBC content on multiple platforms at their convenience.

"Our agreements with CMLA, CoreMedia and Intertrust have allowed digital rights protection on full television programs for mobile for the first time.

"Each of these companies plays a valuable part in helping the BBC evolve its services for audiences and push the boundaries of the broadcasting industry.

"We are really pleased to be developing these types of partnerships with the wider industry."

This development complements the BBC's alternative download route to portable devices which allows users to transfer programs via their PCs.

BBC iPlayer television programs are available for "over the air" download on the Nokia N96 and in the future other compatible mobile devices for seven days after broadcast.