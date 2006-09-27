SanDisk Unveils 12GB, 16GB Extreme III CompactFlash Cards

SanDisk, a producer of flash data storage cards and products, on Tuesday unveiled its 12-gigabyte (GB) and 16GB Extreme III CompactFlash cards, meant to provide professional photographers with the memory space needed to store large image files in such formats as RAW and high-resolution JPG, according to a Sept. 16 company press release posted on Canada NewsWire.

SanDisk said the new CompactFlash cards are the “highest capacity cards in the world,” and they’ll feature minimum read and write speeds of 20 megabytes per second.

SanDisk CompactFlash

Announced at the Photokina photography trade show, the new cards are expected to hit stores before the end of the year, according to the release.

“The SanDisk Extreme III line combines exceptional performance and reliability with large capacities to provide an ideal storage solution for professional photographers that meets their shooting and workflow requirements,” said Tanya Chuang, SanDisk senior retail product marketing manager, in the release.

SanDisk also announced its Extreme USB 2.0 Reader, which aims to improve photographers’ workflow by cutting down on the time it takes to transfer images from a card to a computer. The reader “is designed to transfer images as quickly as possible.”

The cards feature software called RescuePRO, which helps to retrieve images that were accidentally removed or lost, according to the release, and they’re available in CompactFlash, Memory Stick PRO and SD card formats.

The 12 GB SanDisk Extreme III card will go for $779.99, while the 16GB version will sell for $1,049.99. Both cards will ship in December, according to the release. The SanDisk Extreme USB 2.0 Reader will hit stores in November and it will sell for $24.99.

