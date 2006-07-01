Storing Personal Files on the Corporate Network Poses Security Risk

Family pictures are the most common type of personal file stored by employees on corporate networks, followed by digital music, movies, and video clips and games, according to a survey by technology reseller CDW of its corporate customers.

Although 62 percent of respondents say they don’t think personal storage presents an immediate problem, 92 percent nevertheless want to ban, or at least limit, the practice.

Why? Those baby pics are an information security threat. Or might become one. Every day it’s getting easier to embed viruses and other malware into image files. Clearly, respondents felt it’s best not to take chances.