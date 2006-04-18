BEA, HP Join Forces for RFID

BEA Systems and Hewlett-Packard (HP) are teaming up to supply new smart-tag systems to help businesses streamline their supply chain operations, the companies said Tuesday.

Under the partnership, BEA will provide its WebLogic radio frequency identification (RFID) products, while HP will offer its RFID implementation expertise and global sales and support network.

The companies will provide standards-based RFID systems targeted at manufacturers, retailers, distribution and transportation companies, and other businesses with extensive supply chain management operations.

The portfolio of systems and services is designed to help customers trace and secure the flow of goods across the entire supply chain.

Customers are advised to contact BEA or HP sales representatives about pricing information.

-John Blau, IDG News Service

